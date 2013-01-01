Out of top six democratic candidates Biden is the one I least wanted to get the nomination. Hell look weak next to Trump. Trump in fight mode is a force of nature of bullshit and spin, this needs to be counterbalanced either by charisma, great oratory skills, sheer grit and energy or hopefully combo of these. Biden has none. He is a washed out wet sock and his only hope is that people around him do an amazing job, Bloomberg spends a bazzillion on ads and he picks a great VP candidate to compensate for his obvious deficiencies.