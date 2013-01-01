« previous next »
Mumm-Ra

Yesterday at 04:37:16 PM
What a year, eh? And now more than ever I wish Warren was the nominee.
Rob Dylan

Yesterday at 04:40:41 PM
Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 04:37:16 PM
What a year, eh? And now more than ever I wish Warren was the nominee.

Me too. Suppose the priority now is just to get Trump out. Maybe if Biden picks Warren or Harris as VP, he might step aside after one term and give them the chance to run.
Caligula?

Yesterday at 04:53:09 PM
I never had anything against the man. I actually liked him and most of his policies. The only problem I had with Bernie was that I didn't think he would be able to push through his policies given how bat-shit crazy the Republicans are. It would have been obstruction from day one, just like when Obama became President.

Time to focus on the general now. It's time for Biden to get the absolute best people around him because by God he's going to need them.
Ray K

Yesterday at 04:59:17 PM
Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 04:37:16 PM
What a year, eh? And now more than ever I wish Warren was the nominee.
Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 04:40:41 PM
Me too. Suppose the priority now is just to get Trump out. Maybe if Biden picks Warren or Harris as VP, he might step aside after one term and give them the chance to run.

I mean, don't we all kind of wish this would happen? (after 1 minute)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/ylgV8OyTIFg&amp;t=90" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/ylgV8OyTIFg&amp;t=90</a>
King Kenny 7

Yesterday at 05:07:06 PM
A great speech, covered most points.
Caligula?

Yesterday at 05:09:08 PM
Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 04:40:41 PM
Me too. Suppose the priority now is just to get Trump out. Maybe if Biden picks Warren or Harris as VP, he might step aside after one term and give them the chance to run.

That's probably the idea. 4 years of steadying the ship and "restoring the soul of America" before handing over the reigns to someone more capable. Although Warren herself isn't exactly that young, is she? She'll be 71 herself in June and 75 by the time the 2024 election comes around.
jameslfc1997

Yesterday at 05:46:41 PM
Caligula? on Yesterday at 05:09:08 PM
That's probably the idea. 4 years of steadying the ship and "restoring the soul of America" before handing over the reigns to someone more capable. Although Warren herself isn't exactly that young, is she? She'll be 71 herself in June and 75 by the time the 2024 election comes around.


Surely must be somebody up and coming?
Lush is the best medicine...

Yesterday at 05:49:35 PM
jameslfc1997 on Yesterday at 05:46:41 PM

Surely must be somebody up and coming?
and that person should be his VP
Zlen

Yesterday at 07:29:28 PM
Out of top six democratic candidates Biden is the one I least wanted to get the nomination. Hell look weak next to Trump. Trump in fight mode is a force of nature of bullshit and spin, this needs to be counterbalanced either by charisma, great oratory skills, sheer grit and energy or hopefully combo of these. Biden has none. He is a washed out wet sock and his only hope is that people around him do an amazing job, Bloomberg spends a bazzillion on ads and he picks a great VP candidate to compensate for his obvious deficiencies.
Gnurglan

Yesterday at 08:57:35 PM
So it's Biden vs Trump. Let's see if Biden can benefit from the rapid downturn in the economy. While I think Biden is a bad candidate, he has been given a political golden opportunity. In any normal year a likeable Democrat should beat someone like Trump, in particular if the economy falls off a cliff a few months before election day. We'll see. Still a long way to go.
goalrushatgoodison

Yesterday at 09:43:52 PM
Zlen on Yesterday at 07:29:28 PM
Out of top six democratic candidates Biden is the one I least wanted to get the nomination. Hell look weak next to Trump. Trump in fight mode is a force of nature of bullshit and spin, this needs to be counterbalanced either by charisma, great oratory skills, sheer grit and energy or hopefully combo of these. Biden has none. He is a washed out wet sock and his only hope is that people around him do an amazing job, Bloomberg spends a bazzillion on ads and he picks a great VP candidate to compensate for his obvious deficiencies.

I wonder will Biden refuse to debate Trump. I think that would be a good tactic.
Max_powers

Yesterday at 10:03:05 PM
Jesus Christ reading this thread you would think that Biden was some senile dude sitting in asylum making bird noises and Trump was one of the greatest orators this planets has ever seen.

Biden makes odd flub here and there, he has been like that most of his career.

Where as this Trump

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=3301762556565359

This in on top of all the batshit nonsense he speaks.
Giono

Yesterday at 10:14:26 PM
Mumm-Ra on Yesterday at 04:37:16 PM
What a year, eh? And now more than ever I wish Warren was the nominee.

Yup. But maybe she will be speaker of the Senate. :)
ljycb

Yesterday at 10:19:50 PM
Biden is such a terrible candidate. Trumps going to win again.
Caligula?

Yesterday at 10:27:38 PM
ljycb on Yesterday at 10:19:50 PM
Biden is such a terrible candidate. Trump’s going to win again.

Yawn. Clinton was a terrible candidate. Biden is a terrible candidate. I'm sure if someone looks through the archives, there will have been people who said that Obama was a terrible candidate in '08 on here as well.
Lush is the best medicine...

Yesterday at 10:59:24 PM
ljycb on Yesterday at 10:19:50 PM
Biden is such a terrible candidate. Trumps going to win again.
and the incumbent is a great one?
Gnurglan

Yesterday at 11:15:16 PM
Max_powers on Yesterday at 10:03:05 PM
Jesus Christ reading this thread you would think that Biden was some senile dude sitting in asylum making bird noises and Trump was one of the greatest orators this planets has ever seen.

Biden makes odd flub here and there, he has been like that most of his career.

Where as this Trump

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=3301762556565359

This in on top of all the batshit nonsense he speaks.

Trump is a disaster at almost everything. If we go back ten years and beyond he could never have won. But he has one thing he does well and people underestimate it all the time. He dominates the media. Yes he says crazy shit, but it puts him in the news and people talk about him. It doesn't seem to matter what he says. As long as he has the attention, for whatever reason, it's to his advantage. It worked like that in 2016. He tweets, the world goes crazy and it's free publicity. Bloomberg spent hundreds of millions and I bet no-one outside of the US has a clue what his message was. As long as publicity is more important than content, Trump wins. Nobody can compete with Trump there.

Biden is old school. He is more likeable and he should be able to sit back and watch Trump shoot himself in the foot until he's out of ammo (Obama left him with too little). Unfortunately, that's not how it seems to work nowadays. The real benefit Biden has is how the world is in car crash mode. Millions of unemployed, a potential crash in the economy of magnitude that no-one alive has experienced and the virus could well tilt things back to a world of fundamentals. Away from tweets and headline making. I think his best chance is those fundamentals. Normal decency, being able to reason, a focus on jobs etc vs Trump's crazy one liners and narcissism could be what people want and swing it to Biden's advantage. If there was ever a time to change leaders in America, it's this year.
Lush is the best medicine...

Yesterday at 11:58:33 PM
https://twitter.com/thehill/status/1247934112251498499?s=21

Not this shit bernie, you are so much better than the other person who came up with this sort of thing
Midget

Today at 12:06:36 AM
Whatever the outcome in the general election, America will be the loser.

Following this election as an outsider has taught me one thing I hadn't realised before: the biggest obstacle to social justice in the US is the Democratic Party. Reminds me of what Martin Luther King said about the white moderates.

What a disaster of a year this will be to the country.
Lush is the best medicine...

Today at 12:14:46 AM
Midget on Today at 12:06:36 AM
Whatever the outcome in the general election, America will be the loser.

Following this election as an outsider has taught me one thing I hadn't realised before: the biggest obstacle to social justice in the US is the Democratic Party. Reminds me of what Martin Luther King said about the white moderates.

What a disaster of a year this will be to the country.
or those you like just aren't good enough?
