Roughly half the people that voted for Hillary, and then voted for McCain in the general.



This would be the fourth time you've parroted this shit and the fourth time you've been corrected on it. It wasn't Bernie's supporters that lost Hillary the election, it was Hillary. It'll be Biden's fault in November, although it seems unfair to blame it on a guy who doesn't know what day of the week it is.



https://twitter.com/BernForBernie20/status/1234613872126021634?s=09.



(That's a video of Biden not knowing what day of the week it is)



And this would be about the 10th time that you've been disproven by facts and figures and yet still refuse to accept the reality. I already dispelled that myth about that certain percent of Hillary's voters going for McCain as well. More Sanders supporters voted for Trump in 2016 than Hillary supporters voted for McCain in 2008. Fact. Bury your head in the sand if you'd like, but it won't change that. Those are the facts. Don't also conveniently ignore that the 2016 election was in spades closer than the 2008 election where Obama dismantled McCain all over the map.Oh yes, a Twitter link to a video made by Bernie supporters trying to make Biden sound awful. Yawn. Let's make a compilation video of all the soundbites where Sanders has praised dictators and embraced incredibly radical points of view from years ago and see how the squares up as well.