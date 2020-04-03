« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 51 52 53 54 55 [56]   Go Down

Author Topic: US 2020 Election - Primary Season  (Read 57184 times)

Offline Giono

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,999
  • And stop calling me Shirley
Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
« Reply #2200 on: April 3, 2020, 04:10:34 AM »
Quote from: Something Worse on April  2, 2020, 07:26:01 PM
As I said, the bar is the floor.

You are being too generous.
Logged
"I am a great believer in luck and the harder I work the more of it I have." Stephen Leacock

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,743
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
« Reply #2201 on: April 3, 2020, 02:02:22 PM »
Bring Kamala Harris in as his* running mate.

Trump's handling of the Covid-19 crisis will need to be examined in minute detail by someone with a prosecutors eye.


*Presume he is Biden
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,509
  • Truthiness
Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
« Reply #2202 on: April 3, 2020, 05:08:46 PM »
Quote from: jambutty on April  2, 2020, 07:15:36 PM
He may be establishing himself as the most competent elected official in America.

Apart from Washington Gov Jay Inslee, who actually managed to flatten the curve after his state was the first to be affected.  He's also the most progressive Governor on climate change.

Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline blacksun

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,205
Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
« Reply #2203 on: April 4, 2020, 12:58:14 AM »
Quote from: Ray K on April  3, 2020, 05:08:46 PM
Apart from Washington Gov Jay Inslee, who actually managed to flatten the curve after his state was the first to be affected.  He's also the most progressive Governor on climate change.



Whilst Im not his biggest fan I have to say California governor Gavin Newsom has done a pretty decent job too, which your graph also suggests.
Logged

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,509
  • Truthiness
Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
« Reply #2204 on: April 4, 2020, 05:04:59 PM »
Quote from: blacksun on April  4, 2020, 12:58:14 AM
Whilst Im not his biggest fan I have to say California governor Gavin Newsom has done a pretty decent job too, which your graph also suggests.
He has definitely. And in fairness, he and Inslee have been helped by having mayors in their major cities that aren't ignorant incompetents, unlike Cuomo.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,836
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
« Reply #2205 on: April 5, 2020, 12:39:35 AM »
Is it too late to run for office myself ?

Ill go out and just tell everyone I love shagging and everyone from Mexico is a twat
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,617
Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
« Reply #2206 on: April 5, 2020, 12:48:23 AM »
Quote from: rushyman on April  5, 2020, 12:39:35 AM
Is it too late to run for office myself ?

Ill go out and just tell everyone I love shagging and everyone from Mexico is a twat

You have my vote, clearly ahead of Biden and Trump so far.
Logged

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,233
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
« Reply #2207 on: April 5, 2020, 05:06:02 AM »
Joe Rogan, man of privilege, says he'd vote for Trump over Biden.  ::)
Logged

Offline KenyanKopite

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 142
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
« Reply #2208 on: April 5, 2020, 09:11:11 AM »
Quote from: Garrus on April  5, 2020, 05:06:02 AM
Joe Rogan, man of privilege, says he'd vote for Trump over Biden.  ::)

Why so surprised? Dude's a birther and a racist.
Logged
Quote from: Pelé as a Comedian

    maybe the wasp was from Uruguay ? did it fly away and kiss its wrists jubilantly ?

Nope, he flopped on the floor and rolled about a bit when I hadn't even touched him so I nailed him with a stamp. Huth-like.

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,233
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
« Reply #2209 on: April 5, 2020, 03:29:10 PM »
Quote from: KenyanKopite on April  5, 2020, 09:11:11 AM
Why so surprised? Dude's a birther and a racist.
He was always questionable but to go from "I'm going to vote for Bernie" to "I'd rather vote for Trump" is mad. One extreme to the other.
Logged

Offline Lush is the best medicine...

  • FUCK THE POLICE - NWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,637
Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
« Reply #2210 on: April 5, 2020, 03:31:57 PM »
Quote from: Garrus on April  5, 2020, 03:29:10 PM
He was always questionable but to go from "I'm going to vote for Bernie" to "I'd rather vote for Trump" is mad. One extreme to the other.
not really, pretty standard from the bernie or bust crew, they’d rather vote for trump than the democrat who beats their independent in the democratic primary
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,093
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
« Reply #2211 on: April 5, 2020, 03:37:31 PM »
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on April  5, 2020, 03:31:57 PM
not really, pretty standard from the bernie or bust crew, theyd rather vote for trump than the democrat who beats their independent in the democratic primary

Have you any evidence for that assertion and don't use Joe Rogan.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 PM
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Lush is the best medicine...

  • FUCK THE POLICE - NWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,637
Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
« Reply #2212 on: April 5, 2020, 03:39:54 PM »
Quote from: FlashGordon on April  5, 2020, 03:37:31 PM
Have you any evidence for that assertion and don't use Joe Rogan.
joe rogan is a good example! Can also add in the sarandons of the world who voted jill fucking Stein, which was in effect a vote for trump
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,837
  • I live!
Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
« Reply #2213 on: April 5, 2020, 03:54:32 PM »
Quote from: FlashGordon on April  5, 2020, 03:37:31 PM
Have you any evidence for that assertion and don't use Joe Rogan.

Quote from: Caligula? on February 22, 2020, 03:48:14 PM
Absolute crock of shit. What about the Sanders supporters that went for Jill Stein, Gary Johnson and others? Or just didn't vote? It's true that only 12% of Bernie supporters voted for Trump, but 4.5% voted for Jill Stein, 3.2% voted for Gary Johnson, and 6% were Other/NV. In total, 25.7% didn't vote for Hillary. And that's according to 538. Do yourself a favour and stop embarrassing yourself on this thread.



https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/bernie-sanders-was-helped-by-the-neverhillary-vote-what-does-that-mean-for-his-chances-now/
Logged

Offline Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,617
Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
« Reply #2214 on: April 5, 2020, 04:10:54 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on April  5, 2020, 03:54:32 PM


Roughly half the people that voted for Hillary, and then voted for McCain in the general.

This would be the fourth time you've parroted this shit and the fourth time you've been corrected on it. It wasn't Bernie's supporters that lost Hillary the election, it was Hillary. It'll be Biden's fault in November, although it seems unfair to blame it on a guy who doesn't know what day of the week it is.

https://twitter.com/BernForBernie20/status/1234613872126021634?s=09

(That's a video of Biden not knowing what day of the week it is)
Logged

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,093
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
« Reply #2215 on: April 5, 2020, 04:29:24 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on April  5, 2020, 03:54:32 PM


So what was actually pretty standard was the 'bros' voting for Clinton and not Trump. Thank you for making my point for me.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 PM
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,093
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
« Reply #2216 on: April 5, 2020, 04:31:20 PM »
Quote from: Lush is the best medicine... on April  5, 2020, 03:39:54 PM
joe rogan is a good example! Can also add in the sarandons of the world who voted jill fucking Stein, which was in effect a vote for trump

No they are two people out of millions who supported Bernie Sanders. Your casual assertion was debunked by Caligula anyway.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 PM
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,837
  • I live!
Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
« Reply #2217 on: April 5, 2020, 04:31:24 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on April  5, 2020, 04:10:54 PM
Roughly half the people that voted for Hillary, and then voted for McCain in the general.

This would be the fourth time you've parroted this shit and the fourth time you've been corrected on it. It wasn't Bernie's supporters that lost Hillary the election, it was Hillary. It'll be Biden's fault in November, although it seems unfair to blame it on a guy who doesn't know what day of the week it is.

https://twitter.com/BernForBernie20/status/1234613872126021634?s=09.

(That's a video of Biden not knowing what day of the week it is)

And this would be about the 10th time that you've been disproven by facts and figures and yet still refuse to accept the reality. I already dispelled that myth about that certain percent of Hillary's voters going for McCain as well. More Sanders supporters voted for Trump in 2016 than Hillary supporters voted for McCain in 2008. Fact. Bury your head in the sand if you'd like, but it won't change that. Those are the facts. Don't also conveniently ignore that the 2016 election was in spades closer than the 2008 election where Obama dismantled McCain all over the map.

Oh yes, a Twitter link to a video made by Bernie supporters trying to make Biden sound awful. Yawn. Let's make a compilation video of all the soundbites where Sanders has praised dictators and embraced incredibly radical points of view from years ago and see how the squares up as well.
Logged

Offline Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,617
Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
« Reply #2218 on: April 5, 2020, 04:41:03 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on April  5, 2020, 04:31:24 PM
And this would be about the 10th time that you've been disproven by facts and figures and yet still refuse to accept the reality. I already dispelled that myth about that certain percent of Hillary's voters going for McCain as well. More Sanders supporters voted for Trump in 2016 than Hillary supporters voted for McCain in 2008. Fact. Bury your head in the sand if you'd like, but it won't change that. Those are the facts. Don't also conveniently ignore that the 2016 election was in spades closer than the 2008 election where Obama dismantled McCain all over the map.

Oh yes, a Twitter link to a video made by Bernie supporters trying to make Biden sound awful. Yawn. Let's make a compilation video of all the soundbites where Sanders has praised dictators and embraced incredibly radical points of view from years ago and see how the squares up as well.

You didn't debunk this last time, you avoided it and ran away like you are from Biden's clear cognitive decline. Even now, with video evidence, you're shirking the point. You think that video has been doctored or edited? It was a fucking live feed when it first aired.

A repost from the last time you were clubbed down;

Quote
Another useful comparison is to 2008, when the question was whether Clinton supporters would vote for Barack Obama or John McCain (R-Ariz.) Based on data from the 2008 Cooperative Campaign Analysis Project, a YouGov survey that also interviewed respondents multiple times during the campaign, 24 percent of people who supported Clinton in the primary as of March 2008 then reported voting for McCain in the general election.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/monkey-cage/wp/2017/08/24/did-enough-bernie-sanders-supporters-vote-for-trump-to-cost-clinton-the-election/
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,837
  • I live!
Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
« Reply #2219 on: April 5, 2020, 05:00:47 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on April  5, 2020, 04:41:03 PM
You didn't debunk this last time, you avoided it and ran away like you are from Biden's clear cognitive decline. Even now, with video evidence, you're shirking the point. You think that video has been doctored or edited? It was a fucking live feed when it first aired.

A repost from the last time you were clubbed down;

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/monkey-cage/wp/2017/08/24/did-enough-bernie-sanders-supporters-vote-for-trump-to-cost-clinton-the-election/

https://www.jacobinmag.com/2017/09/clinton-sanders-primary-new-book

Well here's another one then.
"15 percent of Clinton supporters voted McCain, 12 percent of Bernie supporters voted Trump."

So, according to that, more Sanders supporters voted voted for Clinton than Clinton supporters voted for Obama back in '08. They do conveniently ignore one fact though. A lot of Sanders supporters voted for Stein, Johnson, or didn't vote at all.

SW, nothing personal at all and you obviously disagree with my viewpoints just as I disagree with yours. There's very little point in going through this back and forth. Let's just agree to disagree, eh?  :thumbup

Food for thought though: Who is the worse candidate - the one who can't win the nomination of his own party two times in a row or the one who ends up winning it and earns the chance to go up Trump in the general?
Logged

Offline Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,617
Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
« Reply #2220 on: April 5, 2020, 05:04:32 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on April  5, 2020, 05:00:47 PM
https://www.jacobinmag.com/2017/09/clinton-sanders-primary-new-book

Well here's another one then.
"15 percent of Clinton supporters voted McCain, 12 percent of Bernie supporters voted Trump."

So, according to that, more Sanders supporters voted voted for Clinton than Clinton supporters voted for Obama back in '08. They do conveniently ignore one fact though. A lot of Sanders supporters voted for Stein, Johnson, or didn't vote at all.

SW, nothing personal at all and you obviously disagree with my viewpoints just as I disagree with yours. There's very little point in going through this back and forth. Let's just agree to disagree, eh?  :thumbup

Food for thought though: Who is the worse candidate - the one who can't win the nomination of his own party two times in a row or the one who ends up winning it and earns the chance to go up Trump in the general?

Happy to leave it here too.

But to answer your question, I don't think it works that way. Hillary beat Bernie but couldn't beat Trump due to a bunch of states gutted by NAFTA, her husband's legacy. Bernie would have won those, and probably the election as a result. We've already seen a glimpse into Trump's playbook for Biden and it's going to be a bloodbath. I don't think he can pull that on Bernie (or Warren or Buttgieg etc).
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,837
  • I live!
Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
« Reply #2221 on: April 5, 2020, 05:11:27 PM »
Quote from: Something Worse on April  5, 2020, 05:04:32 PM
Happy to leave it here too.

But to answer your question, I don't think it works that way. Hillary beat Bernie but couldn't beat Trump due to a bunch of states gutted by NAFTA, her husband's legacy. Bernie would have won those, and probably the election as a result. We've already seen a glimpse into Trump's playbook for Biden and it's going to be a bloodbath. I don't think he can pull that on Bernie (or Warren or Buttgieg etc).

We'll have to wait and see though, won't we. I'll agree. He'll have a lot of ammunition to use against Biden. But speaking of bloodbaths, look at what's happening in America as we speak. We may disagree on much, but I think we can agree on one thing: Trump has blood on his hands. And if that won't be enough to get him out of office this time around, well then I just give up.
Logged

Offline Something Worse

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,617
Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
« Reply #2222 on: April 5, 2020, 05:18:43 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on April  5, 2020, 05:11:27 PM
We'll have to wait and see though, won't we. I'll agree. He'll have a lot of ammunition to use against Biden. But speaking of bloodbaths, look at what's happening in America as we speak. We may disagree on much, but I think we can agree on one thing: Trump has blood on his hands. And if that won't be enough to get him out of office this time around, well then I just give up.

You know every now and then I wake up and remember Trump is the President. Donald Trump. The fucking gargoyle off the Apprentice. The guy from WrestleMania. The guy EVERYONE used to dunk on. This guy, who has never really been considered smart like Gates or Buffett, this guy who was a living meme before memes were a thing...is the President?

It blows my mind. It really does. So I will not be surprised if the same American public that is decimated by this virus turns around and votes for the guy that made it all so much worse. It's not like he was a good or even mediocre choice in 2016.
Logged

Offline goalrushatgoodison

  • crapinbed
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,787
  • Still waiting for the great leap forward.
Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
« Reply #2223 on: April 5, 2020, 07:15:02 PM »
Can we stop this Bernie/Hillary stuff please. Its beyond tedious.

We all had our say on this three years ago,
Logged
Those whom the Gods would destroy, they first make mad.

Offline Rob Dylan

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,498
Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
« Reply #2224 on: April 6, 2020, 03:16:12 PM »
New Florida poll:

Biden 46%
Trump 40%

It's weird with Biden, we can all see that he was far from the strongest candidate in the Democratic field, but people seem to like him. He seems to attract support just based on name recognition / reputation.
Logged
'There's nothing stupid about football. And there's nothing at all stupid about the annual All-Priest's 5-a-side Over-75s Indoor Football Challenge Match!'

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,837
  • I live!
Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
« Reply #2225 on: April 6, 2020, 04:07:48 PM »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on April  6, 2020, 03:16:12 PM
New Florida poll:

Biden 46%
Trump 40%

It's weird with Biden, we can all see that he was far from the strongest candidate in the Democratic field, but people seem to like him. He seems to attract support just based on name recognition / reputation.

Far too early for those types of polls I think. In the end, it'll probably come down to 1% or less in Florida just like it has in pretty much the last 3 elections. Given Florida's demographics and that the fact that he's seen as the "moderate" voice of the party I'm not surprised though, which is something that's going to appeal to Democrats particularly in states like Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Wisconsin. Win 3 of the 4 I just mentioned and that's the election right there.
Logged

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,837
  • I live!
Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
« Reply #2226 on: Yesterday at 12:47:12 PM »
Why has the Wisconsin primary been allowed to go ahead? Disgraceful stuff that.
Logged

Offline PhaseOfPlay

  • Well red.Tom Jones Lover. AKA Debbie McGee. Apparently.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,366
  • Under 7s Coaching Manual Owner.
Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
« Reply #2227 on: Yesterday at 03:03:30 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 12:47:12 PM
Why has the Wisconsin primary been allowed to go ahead? Disgraceful stuff that.

Red Forman is in charge of it
Logged
Better looking than Samie.

Offline King Kenny 7

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,029
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
« Reply #2228 on: Yesterday at 03:57:10 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 12:47:12 PM
Why has the Wisconsin primary been allowed to go ahead? Disgraceful stuff that.


Madness!
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,272
  • Dutch Class
Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
« Reply #2229 on: Yesterday at 03:58:57 PM »
Logged

Online Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,663
  • Trada
Re: US 2020 Election - Primary Season
« Reply #2230 on: Today at 04:05:38 AM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Yesterday at 12:47:12 PM
Why has the Wisconsin primary been allowed to go ahead? Disgraceful stuff that.

Here is Assembly Speaker Robin Vos saying it is 'safe to go out' in Wisconsin to vote.

Just before he preforms major surgery by the looks of it.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/6CBA8zaZbSo" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/6CBA8zaZbSo</a>
« Last Edit: Today at 04:08:08 AM by Trada »
Logged
I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx
Pages: 1 ... 51 52 53 54 55 [56]   Go Up
« previous next »
 