Songs you geninuely hate..

liverbloke

Re: Songs you geninuely hate..
July 8, 2020, 02:50:01 PM
Quote from: Mark Walters on July  8, 2020, 12:36:09 PM
Are the lyrics much different?  I honestly don't know.

I remember being in Hyde Park in London on the day of the funeral.  There were massive screens and when he started singing all you could hear was the sound of people sobbing. Grim!

Just for you - now a 1 a 2 a 3 a 4...

Goodbye England's rose;
may you ever grow in our hearts.
You were the grace that placed itself
where lives were torn apart.
You called out to our country,
and you whispered to those in pain.
Now you belong to heaven,
and the stars spell out your name.

And it seems to me you lived your life
like a candle in the wind:
never fading with the sunset
when the rain set in.
And your footsteps will always fall here,
among England's greenest hills;
your candle's burned out long before
your legend ever will.

Loveliness we've lost;
these empty days without your smile.
This torch we'll always carry
for our nation's golden child.
And even though we try,
the truth brings us to tears;
all our words cannot express
the joy you brought us through the years.

Goodbye England's rose,
from a country lost without your soul,
who'll miss the wings of your compassion
more than you'll ever know.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sxb0GeS4gL8
soxfan

Re: Songs you geninuely hate..
July 8, 2020, 03:00:22 PM
The Police. Roxxxxxxxxanne.

I like several of their songs, but I'd like to chuck that one in the bin.
Dull Tools

Re: Songs you geninuely hate..
July 8, 2020, 03:06:50 PM
Anything by Bon Jovi.
S

Re: Songs you geninuely hate..
July 8, 2020, 04:47:06 PM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on July  7, 2020, 08:06:10 PM
Sounds like one of Trumps favourites.
Probably. I mean we already know it's a favourite of someone who idolises Trump.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hcSHzdQuoRw" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hcSHzdQuoRw</a>
S

Re: Songs you geninuely hate..
July 8, 2020, 04:56:05 PM
Fat Les - Vindaloo

Was this originally meant to be sort of self-aware? Whatever the case, it's a huge favourite amongst a certain type of England fan whenever a tournament rolls around. You know the ones.

Beyonce - Single Ladies/Run The World

I've never understood the critical adulation that Beyonce receives. Songs like these are dreadful and yet she seems to be idolised.
rob19:6

Re: Songs you geninuely hate..
July 8, 2020, 05:19:27 PM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on July  8, 2020, 02:37:06 PM
Even Never Gonna Give You Up?

I hate that song, repetitive shite. She listens to Absolute 80's and its constantly on :no Rick Astley can sing though.

Quote from: Zizou on July  8, 2020, 02:12:23 PM
That riff..it..never ends..

There's a reason for that being the way it is - Duff and Slash did not want to record the song, so did their best to fuck it up, except Axl liked it. (Heard that from Duff McKagan himself on his radio show)
ToneLa

Re: Songs you geninuely hate..
July 8, 2020, 05:32:10 PM
Wonderwall is just She Came Down la
fish, barrel, etc.

Re: Songs you geninuely hate..
July 8, 2020, 06:09:48 PM
Quote from: soxfan on July  8, 2020, 03:00:22 PM
The Police. Roxxxxxxxxanne.

I like several of their songs, but I'd like to chuck that one in the bin.

Eddie Murphy's re-make was class...
The Bournemouth Red

Re: Songs you geninuely hate..
July 8, 2020, 07:06:58 PM
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on July  8, 2020, 05:19:27 PM
I hate that song, repetitive shite. She listens to Absolute 80's and its constantly on :no Rick Astley can sing though.

There's a reason for that being the way it is - Duff and Slash did not want to record the song, so did their best to fuck it up, except Axl liked it. (Heard that from Duff McKagan himself on his radio show)

Take Me To Your Heart by Rick Astley is a blinder  :)
rob19:6

Re: Songs you geninuely hate..
July 8, 2020, 07:45:41 PM
Quote from: The Bournemouth Red on July  8, 2020, 07:06:58 PM
Take Me To Your Heart by Rick Astley is a blinder  :)

Thank fuck I had Marillion, Iron Maiden, Metallica, Megadeth, Guns N Roses, Slayer, Pantera etc bringing out new stuff and the likes of Hendrix, The Doors, The Faces to look back on otherwise I think I might have deliberately burst my eardrums.
Sheer Magnetism

Re: Songs you geninuely hate..
July 8, 2020, 10:47:56 PM
The best dozen or so SAW songs are great and the next dozen are good, but the bottom few are among the worst songs ever released.
bradders1011

Re: Songs you geninuely hate..
July 9, 2020, 12:21:14 AM
Quote from: soxfan on July  8, 2020, 03:00:22 PM
The Police. Roxxxxxxxxanne.

I like several of their songs, but I'd like to chuck that one in the bin.

Or as they're now known: Sting.

Not as good as De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da, their gibberish classic.
The Bournemouth Red

Re: Songs you geninuely hate..
Today at 07:48:15 AM
I Gotta Feeling by The Black Eyed Peas.  In fact, pretty much all of the songs by The Black Eyed Peas.
liverbloke

Re: Songs you geninuely hate..
Today at 08:41:39 AM
My Boy Lollipop - and no I'm not old enough to remember it first time around but every time I hear it, it grates on me like fingernails down a blackboard.

BarryCrocker

Re: Songs you geninuely hate..
Today at 10:54:56 AM
Quote from: The Bournemouth Red on Today at 07:48:15 AM
I Gotta Feeling by The Black Eyed Peas.  In fact, pretty much all of the songs by The Black Eyed Peas.

BEP before Yoko Ono turned up were pretty bloody good.
Salty Dog

Re: Songs you geninuely hate..
Today at 11:59:40 AM
Paradise by the Dashboard Light by Meatloaf. Just shoot me now.
fish, barrel, etc.

Re: Songs you geninuely hate..
Today at 12:30:52 PM
Quote from: Salty Dog on Today at 11:59:40 AM
Paradise by the Dashboard Light by Meatloaf. Just shoot me now.

Who names their kid Meatloaf, anyway?
rob19:6

Re: Songs you geninuely hate..
Today at 05:37:04 PM
Quote from: Alex Raisbeck on May 14, 2019, 09:13:23 PM

Anything with a saxophone in it


Not having that

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Ou96vLl--e4" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Ou96vLl--e4</a>



BIG DICK NICK

Re: Songs you geninuely hate..
Today at 05:39:32 PM
Quote from: fish, barrel, etc. on Today at 12:30:52 PM
Who names their kid Meatloaf, anyway?

His parents, Tiger and Sugar obviously.
