Are the lyrics much different? I honestly don't know.



I remember being in Hyde Park in London on the day of the funeral. There were massive screens and when he started singing all you could hear was the sound of people sobbing. Grim!



Just for you - now a 1 a 2 a 3 a 4...Goodbye England's rose;may you ever grow in our hearts.You were the grace that placed itselfwhere lives were torn apart.You called out to our country,and you whispered to those in pain.Now you belong to heaven,and the stars spell out your name.And it seems to me you lived your lifelike a candle in the wind:never fading with the sunsetwhen the rain set in.And your footsteps will always fall here,among England's greenest hills;your candle's burned out long beforeyour legend ever will.Loveliness we've lost;these empty days without your smile.This torch we'll always carryfor our nation's golden child.And even though we try,the truth brings us to tears;all our words cannot expressthe joy you brought us through the years.Goodbye England's rose,from a country lost without your soul,who'll miss the wings of your compassionmore than you'll ever know.