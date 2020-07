Think I've posted this before, but a good opportunity to remember how much I loathe this record - Breakfast At Tiffany's by Deep Blue Something.



Vile in every note.

Anything by Scouting For Girls. Truly dreadful.



I was sure I'd mentioned it earlier in the thread but I hate that song too. A direct rip off of that Friends song, and the lyrics make no sense whatsoever. Saying you both like that film is like saying you both like pizza. Horrible. But just about bareable. On the other hand, songs I hate so much I actually have to leave the room if they come on:You're GorgeousBuild Me Up ButtercupInner SmileAlmost every late 90's and early 2000's novelty song but especially that Baz Luhrman horrorshow that got to number one. And of course: