This will upset some people, but literally anything by Pearl Jam.
Here's the thing..I think they are very talented. I admire the way they play their instruments. Their songs have good hooks. I've seen live clips, and they seem like they put on a great concert. And I actually like Eddie Vedder as a person. Seems like a socially responsible, good dude.
But I HATE his singing voice. It is like nails on a chalkboard to me, if the nails were members of the Trump family and the chalkboard was the Kardashian clan. I've tried to like this band, but I just can't.