I'd move away from having a single 'Bond'. Just pick and choose stories (remake some of the old books maybe, especially if their original movie versions were wildly different) and recast the role each time. Have a different creative team, and feel free to make them period pieces, or any sort of adaptation they want.
Sure, you'll get people annoyed that a great performance doesn't get a follow up, but it also means controversial choices won't hang about, and you won't get actors who become visibly bored of the role over a decade, or interminable gossip over whether "they'll be back for one more" etc.
Get back to Bond being about the films, rather than the franchise.