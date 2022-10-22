im not sure what you mean exactly



whoever is cast, bond is a government dude, yeah he goes off script at times to get the job done but his job is upholding british government interests



are you saying by casting someone you view as more diverse enables a bond who subverts british government interests? or educates them to how wrong they are in their outlook on the world?



cos if that's the case, i see only one movie in that actor's future, cos he's getting fired



I mean more it gives a fair degree of wiggle room to tell the story of what it means to be British and Asian or African or Carribean via one of the most British symbols in cinema.And I wasn't thinking of a bond subverting British government interests, but more you can have a bond who (with use of a good foil villain) can tell a story of conflict between the aspect of Bond that is the best of what Britain can be, and also the worst.I am not suggesting a Bond that subverts British government interests, but maybe a Bond who has to face a conflict between his duty and his heritage (again via a good villain foil that challenges this split) and explore what it means to be of different heritage but also British