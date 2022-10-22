« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Down

Author Topic: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)  (Read 17895 times)

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,230
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #280 on: Today at 08:57:39 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 08:44:57 am
And what type of person would Bond be in the current era? I'd rather they just give it to somebody who can act regardless of age, race, gender etc.

There are a number of diverse British actors who are both talented and would be good Bonds, and frankly I feel there is a better story to be told with a more diverse bond.

With Bond being a symbol of Britishness, you can really tell an interesting story about what it means to be of a minority in Britain today, and in particular with other races, the conflict between these ex-colonial cultures and the inherently globalist aims of Britain via people like Bond.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,922
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #281 on: Today at 09:19:52 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 08:57:39 am
There are a number of diverse British actors who are both talented and would be good Bonds, and frankly I feel there is a better story to be told with a more diverse bond.

With Bond being a symbol of Britishness, you can really tell an interesting story about what it means to be of a minority in Britain today, and in particular with other races, the conflict between these ex-colonial cultures and the inherently globalist aims of Britain via people like Bond.

Ok well give me names of the above then? Don't say Idris Elba either, he was only ever good as Stringer Bell.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,646
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #282 on: Today at 09:24:49 am »
Good choice, not A-list and at 32 can do 6-7 films easily.

Sadly the like of Elba and Hardy were 10-15 years to old for the role.

Interesting to see what direction they go, with Craig it was dark and gritty instead of the polished movies of before.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online The Lobo Paramilitary Christmas Special #1

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,348
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #283 on: Today at 09:35:20 am »
Yeah think thats a pretty good shout, just wasn't enthused by a bigger star like Hardy, Elba or Cavill.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline John_P

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,414
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #284 on: Today at 09:40:32 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 08:38:14 am
Sounds like Aaron Taylor-Johnson will be the new Bond.

Initially read that as Anja Taylor-Joy and was very confused.
Logged
"I must go to the hospital because the injury was so serious that maybe he will be there for one week,"

Gamertag: Chosen John

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,642
  • Klopptimist
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #285 on: Today at 09:45:44 am »
I'd move away from having a single 'Bond'. Just pick and choose stories (remake some of the old books maybe, especially if their original movie versions were wildly different) and recast the role each time. Have a different creative team, and feel free to make them period pieces, or any sort of adaptation they want.

Sure, you'll get people annoyed that a great performance doesn't get a follow up, but it also means controversial choices won't hang about, and you won't get actors who become visibly bored of the role over a decade, or interminable gossip over whether "they'll be back for one more" etc.

Get back to Bond being about the films, rather than the franchise.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,875
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #286 on: Today at 09:49:51 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 08:57:39 am
There are a number of diverse British actors who are both talented and would be good Bonds, and frankly I feel there is a better story to be told with a more diverse bond.

With Bond being a symbol of Britishness, you can really tell an interesting story about what it means to be of a minority in Britain today, and in particular with other races, the conflict between these ex-colonial cultures and the inherently globalist aims of Britain via people like Bond.

im not sure what you mean exactly

whoever is cast, bond is a government dude, yeah he goes off script at times to get the job done but his job is upholding british government interests

are you saying by casting someone you view as more diverse enables a bond who subverts british government interests? or educates them to how wrong they are in their outlook on the world?

cos if that's the case, i see only one movie in that actor's future, cos he's getting fired  ;D
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,230
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #287 on: Today at 10:03:17 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:19:52 am
Ok well give me names of the above then? Don't say Idris Elba either, he was only ever good as Stringer Bell.

I would say like Sope Dirisu, John Boyega, Riz Ahmed, Dev Patel, Michaela Coel, Lashana Lynch (could even carry on the Daniel Craig continuity with that), Emily Blunt, Daniel Kaluuya. All would be more diverse Bonds, and I believe also good Bonds.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:14:07 am by Stockholm Syndrome »
Logged

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,828
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #288 on: Today at 10:03:27 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 08:57:39 am
There are a number of diverse British actors who are both talented and would be good Bonds, and frankly I feel there is a better story to be told with a more diverse bond.

With Bond being a symbol of Britishness, you can really tell an interesting story about what it means to be of a minority in Britain today, and in particular with other races, the conflict between these ex-colonial cultures and the inherently globalist aims of Britain via people like Bond.
It's not Dickens, it's a series of movies about a cool guy getting drunk, shooting baddies, using great gadgets, delivering wisecracks, shagging hot women and saving the world. I'd like to see them inject a bit of fun and genuine adventure back into the series after the drearathon of the last few years. And then tell the story above in a different series of films.

Having said that, my personal vision was always that James Bond was a codename for 007 and the different actors playing Bond were all different people. In that regard, it would probably be fine to have a non-white Bond and possibly an ex-Bond as the villain. But then Phoebe Waller-Bridge ruined that.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:05:22 am by Sheer Magnetism »
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,230
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #289 on: Today at 10:13:36 am »
Quote from: Armand9 on Today at 09:49:51 am
im not sure what you mean exactly

whoever is cast, bond is a government dude, yeah he goes off script at times to get the job done but his job is upholding british government interests

are you saying by casting someone you view as more diverse enables a bond who subverts british government interests? or educates them to how wrong they are in their outlook on the world?

cos if that's the case, i see only one movie in that actor's future, cos he's getting fired  ;D

I mean more it gives a fair degree of wiggle room to tell the story of what it means to be British and Asian or African or Carribean via one of the most British symbols in cinema.

And I wasn't thinking of a bond subverting British government interests, but more you can have a bond who (with use of a good foil villain) can tell a story of conflict between the aspect of Bond that is the best of what Britain can be, and also the worst.

I am not suggesting a Bond that subverts British government interests, but maybe a Bond who has to face a conflict between his duty and his heritage (again via a good villain foil that challenges this split) and explore what it means to be of different heritage but also British
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,922
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #290 on: Today at 10:13:39 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:03:17 am
I would say like Sope Dirisu, John Boyega, Riz Ahmed, Dev Patel, Michaela Coel, Lashana Lynch (could even carry on the Daniel Craig continuity with that), Emily Blunt. All would be more diverse Bonds, and I believe also good Bonds.

I'll give you Riz Ahmed out of that lot at a push. Lashana is ruled out due to what happened towards the end of NTTD I think, what is the fascination with a female Bond when we have films like Atomic Blonde, Red Sparrow, The 355 etc already?

John Boyega would probably be the most uncool Bond ever by the way, the lad looks startled in front of danger in nearly every movie I've seen him in.
Logged

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,230
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #291 on: Today at 10:17:54 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 10:03:27 am
It's not Dickens, it's a series of movies about a cool guy getting drunk, shooting baddies, using great gadgets, delivering wisecracks, shagging hot women and saving the world. I'd like to see them inject a bit of fun and genuine adventure back into the series after the drearathon of the last few years. And then tell the story above in a different series of films.

Having said that, my personal vision was always that James Bond was a codename for 007 and the different actors playing Bond were all different people. In that regard, it would probably be fine to have a non-white Bond and possibly an ex-Bond as the villain. But then Phoebe Waller-Bridge ruined that.

You can tell a story like that while still being a cool fun action movie. Take the Black Panther series for example - pure Marvel action movie schlock, while also telling a story about oppressed people, with interesting villains because they have a point.

Hell even the best recent bond IMHO (Skyfall) is really good because it has a villain who has a point, and asks Bond a question about what he does and why he does it. It also happens to be an amazing action movie.
Logged

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,828
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #292 on: Today at 10:27:12 am »
But you see, Stockholm, this is why people like you should be nowhere near a property like Bond. Because you don't like or respect the character and are desperate to change him into something else. John Boyega? Emily Blunt? Michaela Coel? You've just named a bunch of non-white male actors you like for a role where they'd have to be the baddest action star on earth who can also deliver a great wisecrack - a role they would be entirely unsuitable for.

And Black Panther wasn't a story about oppressed people, it was a story about a country that kept all its wealth and resources to itself and more or less returned to the status quo once it had cast out the outsider who challenged their monarchy and who was depicted as being violent and unstable. It's a predominantly conservative film that people interpreted as the opposite solely because of the ethnicity of its characters.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,077
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #293 on: Today at 10:35:58 am »
Good choice that. Bit of a question of whether he has the charisma to lead such a movie but a much better choice than some of the obvious names that were put forward.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 3 4 5 6 7 [8]   Go Up
« previous next »
 