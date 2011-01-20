Just let it end, finally. Bond ran out of steam decades ago.



when i watched The Bourne Identity, apart from being wowed at how excellent i thought it was, my immediate reaction when the titles came up was 'bond is a dinosaur, dude is dead'in fairness it came out near the end of Brosnan's tenure, which i thought was weak anyway (apart from Goldeneye) and even tho thought of as an ideal bond, as im not a fan of the actor in general it didn't work for me (after Connery, Dalton is my next fav bond - on my own there i think - and they totally weren't into that for some reason and moved on quickly)Casino Royale was good and while i dont think Craig's tenure was awful, it started with a high point that they couldn't hit again and mostly were kind of meh.Bond is one of the most iconic roles in cinema and Connery even to this day is the apex imo. So i'd like to see 'that' Bond - strong, smart, confident, resourceful, dangerous, ruthless, he can kill you or charm you for his own ends, bludgoen you or outthink you, live in the cultural high life with ease or survive the most desperate of situations, live in the shadows or put himself front and centre of the danger. Whatever it takes cos that's his defining character really, the aim is to do what is right. All those attributes listed could apply to a bad guy but the core of Bond is the good guy that can do what other people would shrink from or fail miserably in trying. He's a male archetype on the good side.Who they get to play the part is secondary to how he is written in my book. And if he wants to mount a charm offensive and fuck everything moving that pleases his eye, fine by me. Cos strangley enough, plenty of women find a man like that attractive and it's not as tho they normally pick ugly guys for the role.What i actually expect is the new bond will be a chick. A chick playing the role as a male archetype.