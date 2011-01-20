« previous next »
James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)

Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
December 9, 2021, 06:32:26 am
Quote from: thejbs on December  8, 2021, 12:50:14 pm
He doesnt have to survive. The series can continue with a new actor playing the role. There was little continuity in the series until the Craig era anyway. If we get hung up on continuity, we really should be casting a nonagenarian actor to play him based on him being 32 in 1962.

Personally, Id love a few period Bond films. Maybe set in the 80s with a younger, raw Bond.
I am pretty much with you on this. I love the period Bond Films Idea too.
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
December 9, 2021, 10:01:05 am
Quote from: Lallanaisgonenow. Bobby next. on December  9, 2021, 06:32:26 am
I am pretty much with you on this. I love the period Bond Films Idea too.

So do I, but they won't do it IMO. I think a big part of Bond is that it's meant to reflect the world we live in now, with Bond evolving as the world changes. A period film loses a big part of that. Although on the other hand, as things in espionage/warfare become more and more high tech, it's probably harder to do Bond - he's a more natural fit in that pre-2000s world (something the Craig films played into, in fairness).

I think this fella in the Guardian article has it spot on, in terms of what will happen:

Quote
The producers could just as well make no reference to what happened at the end of No Time To Die and introduce a new James Bond to a new generation. Audiences wont care how or why 007 has come back into their lives as long as the script is entertaining and Barbara Broccoli has cast the right actor to play him. Bond is like Hamlet or Sherlock Holmes. Hes eternal.
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
December 9, 2021, 10:04:06 am
Obviously that is what will happen. There will be no continuity with the story as it ended in No Time to Die. For the first time in Bond, one actor's run as the character will have a beginning, middle and end.

Only loose end is the fabulous Ana Amas who kicks ass as Paloma, they might want to bring her back, though I note she has been hired in a John Wick spin-off so may not need the extra action.
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
December 9, 2021, 11:21:36 am
Spoiler
The fact he has a daughter will surely carry on, so how do they ignore he died but not ignore that?!
[close]
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
December 9, 2021, 11:35:51 am
Spoiler
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December  9, 2021, 11:21:36 am
The fact he has a daughter will surely carry on, so how do they ignore he died but not ignore that?!
But disagree anyway. Both things specific to this timeline/version of Bond. Scrap it all, start again.
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
December 9, 2021, 12:09:08 pm
Finally got round to watching this the other week. Thought it was decent enough, not my favourite of Craig's bond films. For me Casino Royale stands on it's own compared to his other films. First act of the film was great but it seem to drag for me and the villain was really forgettable.

Personally I would rather see the series rebooted with no mention to this story arch. They need to get some new writers in though.
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
December 9, 2021, 12:15:36 pm
Quote from: lionel_messias on December  9, 2021, 11:35:51 am
Spoilers!

Added, edit your post  ;D

But disagree anyway. Both things specific to this timeline/version of Bond. Scrap it all, start again.

Maybe. Seems a pretty big thing to just ignore though and removes some pretty interesting future story line possibilities.
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
December 9, 2021, 03:09:46 pm
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December  9, 2021, 12:15:36 pm
Added, edit your post  ;D

Maybe. Seems a pretty big thing to just ignore though and removes some pretty interesting future story line possibilities.

I mean, Bond's wife was murdered by Blofeld on their wedding day and after that film (On HM secret service) she barely gets a mention again (Craig's bond certainly doesn't acknowledge it). Plus, the Craig movies already break continuity with Blofeld, giving him an entirely different backstory whereby he becomes Bond's adoptive brother. 

Leaving out his daughter, going forward, is hardly a big deal.

The film series will likely go with a younger Bond going forward.  All the Craig stuff will disappear.
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
December 9, 2021, 12:15:03 am
Finally watched this tonight. About halfway through my kids pointed out how much Bomd looked like Bradley Walsh and from then on I couldnt unsee it. :D
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
January 1, 2022, 09:30:32 pm
It's official. Call Daniel Craig God.
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
April 15, 2022, 09:37:39 am
No Time to Die now available on Amazon Prime - along with all other previous Bond films.
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
April 15, 2022, 09:38:08 am
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
April 20, 2022, 05:01:28 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on April 15, 2022, 09:37:39 am
No Time to Die now available on Amazon Prime - along with all other previous Bond films.

As in all of the Bond films ever made? I wouldnt mind doing a Bond marathon if that is the case.
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
April 20, 2022, 05:09:52 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on April 20, 2022, 05:01:28 pm
As in all of the Bond films ever made? I wouldnt mind doing a Bond marathon if that is the case.
Let Die. Golden. Raker. Eyes Only. Pussy. Daylights.
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
April 20, 2022, 08:01:21 pm
Quote from: S on April 20, 2022, 05:09:52 pm
Let Die. Golden. Raker. Eyes Only. Pussy. Daylights.

Wonderful!
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
April 21, 2022, 09:32:16 pm
Can't spill Sunny Delight all over the Amazon datacentres.
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
June 4, 2022, 03:03:09 pm
Quote from: S on April 20, 2022, 05:09:52 pm
Let Die. Golden. Raker. Eyes Only. Pussy. Daylights.

Bloody hell they are all coming off in 11 days! Im only up to Moonraker!
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
June 4, 2022, 09:07:09 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on June  4, 2022, 03:03:09 pm
Bloody hell they are all coming off in 11 days! Im only up to Moonraker!

Can't you cut one of the less important ones? One of those Welsh ones?
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
June 4, 2022, 09:31:43 pm
Quote from: Seebab on June  4, 2022, 09:07:09 pm
Can't you cut one of the less important ones? One of those Welsh ones?

Double 0 Seh-vahn.
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
June 5, 2022, 12:26:09 am
So who do we think is going to be the next Bond then?
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
June 5, 2022, 12:46:57 am
Sort of depends on the type of Bond they want, and also how long they'd want him to be in the role for.

Think the obvious candidates would be Tom Hiddlestone, and Henry Cavill but they rather break the archetype they've gone for in casting relatively unknown actors in the role. Would've said Tom Hardy if they were recasting a decade ago.
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
June 5, 2022, 02:17:54 am
Quote from: RedSince86 on June  5, 2022, 12:26:09 am
So who do we think is going to be the next Bond then?

Just let it end, finally. Bond ran out of steam decades ago.
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
June 6, 2022, 02:35:17 pm
Really not sure what to make of the latest film having watched in yesterday. The ending surprised me obviously, but it wasnt a great film by any standard, I really cant get on with this weird IT and science type stuff they try to use in the plot, being an amateur geek its mostly just nonsense, and the whole mad man trying to destroy the world has got a bit tiresome. What no one who makes these films seems to realise is that the two best films (Goldfinger and Casino Royale) were so good because the plot wasnt about a new doomsday weapon, big set piece battle at the end etc etc etc thats been done to death, they had unique stories and didnt rely on the same old formula.
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
June 6, 2022, 07:46:33 pm
Quote from: Lallanaisgonenow. Bobby next. on December  9, 2021, 06:32:26 am
I am pretty much with you on this. I love the period Bond Films Idea too.

I've always said, instead of worrying about who the next Bond actor will be for the next 4 or 5 movies, cast one actor per decade, and do 4 or 5 decades, starting with the 40s. Keep the technology and atmosphere of those decades, regardless of how cringey it might feel now. Commit to it and have some fun. That way, you can get actors you might not normally be able to lock down to a long term role and allow writers to really go for it. I'd love to see Michael Fassbender as a 40s Bond, for instance, but not necessarily as a modern Bond. Get Idris Elba to do the 70s Bond, surrounded by Blaxploitation and disco. Etc.

I've been a Bond fan my entire life. Saw my first Bond movie (Moonraker, god help me) at the drive-in when I was a kid. I absolutely loved the Craig era, but now I'm ready to put that decade+ behind me and move into the next phase, whatever that might be.
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
June 8, 2022, 07:16:26 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on June  4, 2022, 03:03:09 pm
Bloody hell they are all coming off in 11 days! Im only up to Moonraker!

That's just weird, if you are going to spend all that money buying mgm, make sure you also buy up the streaming rights too, not like amazon couldn't afford them after all.
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
June 10, 2022, 10:52:12 am
I'm up to 'Octopussy' now and I have to say that besides 'The Spy Who Loved Me', the Roger Moore era is absolutely full of duds. I'm surprised the whole franchise wasn't ended after his era.
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
June 10, 2022, 11:39:44 am
Quote from: AndyMuller on June 10, 2022, 10:52:12 am
I'm up to 'Octopussy' now and I have to say that besides 'The Spy Who Loved Me', the Roger Moore era is absolutely full of duds. I'm surprised the whole franchise wasn't ended after his era.

They were a sign of the times. Budgets of all Roger Moore cost about $147m with a box revenue of about $1.2b. That's an amazing return for an actor in 7 a movie run over 12 years.
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
June 10, 2022, 11:44:45 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on June 10, 2022, 11:39:44 am
They were a sign of the times. Budgets of all Roger Moore cost about $147m with a box revenue of about $1.2b. That's an amazing return for an actor in 7 a movie run over 12 years.

It is but it doesn't mean the movies themselves are any good.
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
June 10, 2022, 12:07:37 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on June 10, 2022, 11:44:45 am
It is but it doesn't mean the movies themselves are any good.

They weren't any good. There are periods where people just want cheese. Most of the Batman & Superman movies of the 80's & 90's played on the simple 'good defeats evil' with animated characters. People didn't want a backstory. It's only been in the last decade where 'heroes' have been shown to have flaws.
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
June 10, 2022, 12:17:31 pm
The Moore ones seem to vary wildly, he goes from dealing with drug smugglers in one film to then having to almost identical film plots in The Spy Who Loved Me, and Moonraker with villains wanting to destroy the planet whilst their safely under the sea or in space.
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #270 on: June 10, 2022, 12:27:37 pm »
Also what on earth was the purpose of the racist sheriff popping up in two films?! Absolutely woeful.
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #271 on: Yesterday at 11:18:31 am »
Finally finished all of the Bond films with NTTD last night.

Craig had the best run out of everyone I thought with Connery, Brosnan, Moore, Dalton and Lazenby in that order following him.

When a Bond film is done well it is really good (Goldfinger, Goldeneye, Casino Royale, Skyfall, NTTD) but when it is bad then it is really bad (Die Another Day).

Looking forward to seeing how they go forward with it after NTTD which I really enjoyed.
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #272 on: Yesterday at 11:57:01 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on June 10, 2022, 12:27:37 pm
Also what on earth was the purpose of the racist sheriff popping up in two films?! Absolutely woeful.

Secret Agent?! On whos side!
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #273 on: Today at 03:23:57 am »
Quote from: Riquende on June  5, 2022, 02:17:54 am
Just let it end, finally. Bond ran out of steam decades ago.

when i watched The Bourne Identity, apart from being wowed at how excellent i thought it was, my immediate reaction when the titles came up was 'bond is a dinosaur, dude is dead'

in fairness it came out near the end of Brosnan's tenure, which i thought was weak anyway (apart from Goldeneye) and even tho thought of as an ideal bond, as im not a fan of the actor in general it didn't work for me (after Connery, Dalton is my next fav bond - on my own there i think - and they totally weren't into that for some reason and moved on quickly)

Casino Royale was good and while i dont think Craig's tenure was awful, it started with a high point that they couldn't hit again and mostly were kind of meh.

Bond is one of the most iconic roles in cinema and Connery even to this day is the apex imo. So i'd like to see 'that' Bond - strong, smart, confident, resourceful, dangerous, ruthless, he can kill you or charm you for his own ends, bludgoen you or outthink you, live in the cultural high life with ease or survive the most desperate of situations, live in the shadows or put himself front and centre of the danger. Whatever it takes cos that's his defining character really, the aim is to do what is right. All those attributes listed could apply to a bad guy but the core of Bond is the good guy that can do what other people would shrink from or fail miserably in trying. He's a male archetype on the good side.

Who they get to play the part is secondary to how he is written in my book. And if he wants to mount a charm offensive and fuck everything moving that pleases his eye, fine by me. Cos strangley enough, plenty of women find a man like that attractive and it's not as tho they normally pick ugly guys for the role.

What i actually expect is the new bond will be a chick. A chick playing the role as a male archetype.
