Spoiler

Thought it was good, but not brilliant. Despite my reservations, the runtime felt fine - sure it could have stood to lose a few minutes, but the pace was decent throughout.



Rami Malek was a bit rubbish, although he was never more than incidental to the plot. Ana de Armas was criminally underused, brilliant in that one section she was in. Also don't know about anyone else, but there were a few chuckles in my cinema at Christoph Waltz's ridiculous entrance at the jail, moving slowly along that track.



The ending was certainly a bold choice. Think it'll be really controversial, but doesn't really bother me - the Craig series is the first of the Bond films to really be one story, rather than standalone films, so it makes sense to bring it to a proper end. I think I'd have preferred him to go out slightly differently though, he could have got away from the missiles if he needed to but instead chose to die because he couldn't be away from Madeleine and the kid. For all Q said there was no cure, it's hard to buy that in a world where you can be infected with killer nanobots, there wouldn't be a potential cure even if he had to wait a few years!



My assumption is the next Bond film will be a proper reboot/restart, with a completely new cast, and allowing them to completely ignore everything that came before and start afresh. Was thinking last night how much I'd enjoy them doing a few films set in the 60s/70s, although I don't expect that will happen[\spoiler].