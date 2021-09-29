Saw it tonight, its a decent watch, but wouldnt say it was a great film or as good as Casino Royale, which is easily my favourite of Craigs run. He actually gets to do some acting in this, felt like in Spectre he was pretty much a silent protagonist most of the time.
So 3 hits and 2 misses isnt too bad, I just hope they take the opportunity to reboot it again and do something different, Im a bit bored of this style of Bond film personally. Casino Royale was a breath of fresh air off the back of Die Another Day but now I would like to see something new.
Doubt it will happen as there are producers and rights holders to make sure the films arent too creative and make them more boring, so youd be unlikely to see someone like Edgar Wright direct one.