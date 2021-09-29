« previous next »
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #120 on: September 29, 2021, 04:37:32 pm »
I think there's probably an element of this being the first big 'event film' post pandemic, so reviews will naturally factor that in. I'm looking forward to it - seeing it tomorrow night - but kind of dreading the run time. Just don't think a Bond move needs to be two hours and 45 minutes, but hopefully they keep the pace up.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #121 on: September 29, 2021, 05:19:53 pm »
Quote from: mattD on September 29, 2021, 04:26:43 pm
They are, but then again, Spectre got glowing five star reviews across the board and that turned out to be a load of tripe. Were publications getting paid by MGM to overrate the film?

I never trust Bond reviews - even the generally trustworthy Kermode & Mayo gave the last one a great review.

Did they? Ok forget the reviews then.

Still dont think its getting me to the cinema even if it is great.
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #122 on: September 29, 2021, 05:23:23 pm »
Yeah, no interest in this whatsoever. For all the talk of 'updating' the films and the character, I'd rather they just made them fun again. Can't wait to see the back of Craig's moany arse.
Online TepidT2O

Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #123 on: September 29, 2021, 05:36:50 pm »
Reviews are absolutely terrific.
I havent missed a bond film since I saw octopuss at the cinema (although why I went back after that is a mystery ;D)
Online John_P

Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #124 on: September 29, 2021, 06:11:43 pm »
Looking forward to seeing it tomorrow.

I seem to remember reading loads of good reviews before Spectre and the film was decidedly underwhelming, so aiming to avoid any reviews until after I've seen it.
Offline Riquende

Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #125 on: September 29, 2021, 06:19:57 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on September 29, 2021, 04:36:25 pm
I've got no axe to grind either way with Bond. I'd not go to the pictures to see a Bond film, but I'll watch it when it comes on the telly.

I see it's getting a kicking from the "anti-woke" mob already. For unrelated reasons, I won't be watching it. For me, Bond movies were done a long time ago. I didn't enjoy Brosnan's run, and couldn't stand the first Daniel Craig one so swore off them. Give me a bank holiday weekend marathon of all the classics, and hold the Sunny D.
Offline AndyMuller

Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #126 on: September 29, 2021, 06:28:36 pm »
Does he die at the end then? Brosnan is my Bond.
Offline [new username under construction]

Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #127 on: September 30, 2021, 09:13:17 am »
Well if I'm forced to sit through Ana De Armas in a sexy black dress I suppose I'll have to
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #128 on: September 30, 2021, 11:50:53 am »
2 hours 40 minutes! Theres no way Im not having a kip through some of that if I go go and watch at the cinema. And Ill pay good money to do so.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #129 on: September 30, 2021, 01:28:46 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on September 30, 2021, 11:50:53 am
2 hours 40 minutes! Theres no way Im not having a kip through some of that if I go go and watch at the cinema. And Ill pay good money to do so.
I remember going to see Braveheart which was also similar lengthy running time and the cinema (old Everyman in Hampstead) actually put an interval halfway through! When we all went off to get a drink, after all the Claymore-wielding battle scenes, there were a fair few old farts who had clearly nodded off and still in their seats. Thatll be the likes of you now Nick.

As for Bond 25, I remain open-minded with low expectations but still going to see it with Ms Rossi in the local fancy arty civilised Thai food and cocktails served right to your sofa-like seat with footrests cinema. Seems fitting really.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #130 on: September 30, 2021, 01:33:53 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on September 30, 2021, 01:28:46 pm
I remember going to see Braveheart which was also similar lengthy running time and the cinema (old Everyman in Hampstead) actually put an interval halfway through! When we all went off to get a drink, after all the Claymore-wielding battle scenes, there were a fair few old farts who had clearly nodded off and still in their seats. Thatll be the likes of you now Nick.

As for Bond 25, I remain open-minded with low expectations but still going to see it with Ms Rossi in the local fancy arty civilised Thai food and cocktails served right to your sofa-like seat with footrests cinema. Seems fitting really.

Absolutely! Dont go to the cinema so much since Ive had kids, but if a waste of a babysitter generally. But when I do I almost always fall asleep having not had a good nights sleep in about ten years!
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

« Reply #131 on: September 30, 2021, 01:35:52 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on September 30, 2021, 01:33:53 pm
Absolutely! Dont go to the cinema so much since Ive had kids, but if a waste of a babysitter generally. But when I do I almost always fall asleep having not had a good nights sleep in about ten years!

Jesus Nick, you sound like you're 72, not 42. Get a grip!  ;D ;D
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #132 on: September 30, 2021, 01:36:50 pm »
Quote from: deFacto please, you bastards on September 30, 2021, 01:35:52 pm
Jesus Nick, you sound like you're 72, not 42. Get a grip!  ;D ;D

My wife despairs. If she sticks anything on the telly at home that lasts more than an hour (probably 40 minutes to be honest) and Ill crash out. Unless its sport, but then she probably wouldnt be watching that.
Offline deFacto please, you bastards

« Reply #133 on: September 30, 2021, 01:39:50 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on September 30, 2021, 01:36:50 pm
My wife despairs. If she sticks anything on the telly at home that lasts more than an hour (probably 40 minutes to be honest) and Ill crash out. Unless its sport, but then she probably wouldnt be watching that.

and I thought I was bad at nodding off!
Offline rossipersempre

Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #134 on: September 30, 2021, 01:51:25 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on September 30, 2021, 01:33:53 pm
Absolutely! Dont go to the cinema so much since Ive had kids, but if a waste of a babysitter generally. But when I do I almost always fall asleep having not had a good nights sleep in about ten years!
Ha, Ive actually had lots of cinema trips with the kids, usually quite entertaining more often than not. But can identify with the odd 15-minute catnap, especially after a few late nights with work and occasional jet lag, (remember that?) but then these films usually last no more than 90 mins anyway, due to average attention span of target audience.

Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on September 30, 2021, 01:36:50 pm
My wife despairs. If she sticks anything on the telly at home that lasts more than an hour (probably 40 minutes to be honest) and Ill crash out. Unless its sport, but then she probably wouldnt be watching that.
Narcoleptic old fart :P
Online John_P

Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #135 on: September 30, 2021, 03:27:25 pm »
Really enjoyed that, plenty of stuff going on that wasn't spoiled by 2 years of trailers.

Daniel Craig goes out on a deserved high. Probably the 2nd best of his era after Casino Royale.
Offline iamnant

Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #136 on: September 30, 2021, 11:38:01 pm »
Went in with low expectations but that was great. Really enjoyed the performances and the plot and even though it could have been half an hour shorter, they crammed a hell of a lot in.

They brought back the old classic Bond lines and tropes whilst also reworking it to be more inclusive without it feeling ham fisted. Terrific.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #137 on: October 1, 2021, 08:44:18 am »
Big spoilers

Spoiler
Thought it was good, but not brilliant. Despite my reservations, the runtime felt fine - sure it could have stood to lose a few minutes, but the pace was decent throughout.

Rami Malek was a bit rubbish, although he was never more than incidental to the plot. Ana de Armas was criminally underused, brilliant in that one section she was in. Also don't know about anyone else, but there were a few chuckles in my cinema at Christoph Waltz's ridiculous entrance at the jail, moving slowly along that track.

The ending was certainly a bold choice. Think it'll be really controversial, but doesn't really bother me - the Craig series is the first of the Bond films to really be one story, rather than standalone films, so it makes sense to bring it to a proper end. I think I'd have preferred him to go out slightly differently though, he could have got away from the missiles if he needed to but instead chose to die because he couldn't be away from Madeleine and the kid. For all Q said there was no cure, it's hard to buy that in a world where you can be infected with killer nanobots, there wouldn't be a potential cure even if he had to wait a few years!

My assumption is the next Bond film will be a proper reboot/restart, with a completely new cast, and allowing them to completely ignore everything that came before and start afresh. Was thinking last night how much I'd enjoy them doing a few films set in the 60s/70s, although I don't expect that will happen[\spoiler].
[close]
Offline ABZ Rover

Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #138 on: October 1, 2021, 09:47:21 pm »
Saw it in Stavanger last night at a corporate pissup.  I thought it was a perfect Bond film; the cars, the ladies, the fights, the cheesy bad guy, it had the full menu.

No its not cinematic genius but it is a bloody good few hours of enjoyable nonsense.
Offline Buck Pete

Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #139 on: October 1, 2021, 11:51:43 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on October  1, 2021, 08:44:18 am
Big spoilers

Spoiler
Thought it was good, but not brilliant. Despite my reservations, the runtime felt fine - sure it could have stood to lose a few minutes, but the pace was decent throughout.

Rami Malek was a bit rubbish, although he was never more than incidental to the plot. Ana de Armas was criminally underused, brilliant in that one section she was in. Also don't know about anyone else, but there were a few chuckles in my cinema at Christoph Waltz's ridiculous entrance at the jail, moving slowly along that track.

The ending was certainly a bold choice. Think it'll be really controversial, but doesn't really bother me - the Craig series is the first of the Bond films to really be one story, rather than standalone films, so it makes sense to bring it to a proper end. I think I'd have preferred him to go out slightly differently though, he could have got away from the missiles if he needed to but instead chose to die because he couldn't be away from Madeleine and the kid. For all Q said there was no cure, it's hard to buy that in a world where you can be infected with killer nanobots, there wouldn't be a potential cure even if he had to wait a few years!

My assumption is the next Bond film will be a proper reboot/restart, with a completely new cast, and allowing them to completely ignore everything that came before and start afresh. Was thinking last night how much I'd enjoy them doing a few films set in the 60s/70s, although I don't expect that will happen[\spoiler].
[close]
Totally agree with all of the above. Spot on.

Spoiler
The Bond villain is a major part of any Bond movie. Almost as iconic a character as 007 himself.  Unfortunately Rami Malek's character was a massive meh!!  I cant even remember the villains actual name and I was in the cinema 90 minutes ago!
[close]
Offline OOS

Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #140 on: October 2, 2021, 10:53:03 am »
Loved it. Very impressed, they went for something big and they pulled it off. Rare these days.

Everything you want from a Bond film. Action, sexy characters, cheesy lines, cars, gadgets , ridiculous evil bad guy, through a British lens.
Offline Livbes

Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #141 on: October 2, 2021, 12:04:43 pm »
Going tonight. Speke Super Screen. Cant wait.
Online bornandbRED

Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #142 on: October 2, 2021, 12:29:27 pm »
Saw it last night. Thought it was sub par/shite. Lots of cheap thrills and it was far fetched even for a Bond film. Drags on too - not his best piece of work so dont really get the reviews.
Offline Livbes

Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #143 on: October 2, 2021, 10:47:42 pm »
Thought it was great. Flew by for me.
Offline Craig 🤔

Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #144 on: October 2, 2021, 10:49:20 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on October  2, 2021, 12:29:27 pm
Saw it last night. Thought it was sub par/shite. Lots of cheap thrills and it was far fetched even for a Bond film. Drags on too - not his best piece of work so dont really get the reviews.

I never get the far fetched call about Bond films - they all are. They always have been. Its part of the fun about them (and lets not forget they are meant to be taken with a pinch of salt).

Cant wait to go and see it, waiting for cinemas to empty a little as fucking hate busy cinemas.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #145 on: October 2, 2021, 11:09:18 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on October  2, 2021, 10:49:20 pm
I never get the far fetched call about Bond films - they all are. They always have been. Its part of the fun about them (and lets not forget they are meant to be taken with a pinch of salt).

Cant wait to go and see it, waiting for cinemas to empty a little as fucking hate busy cinemas.

I think Dr No was the only Bond film that wasn't far fetched. Looking forward to a couple of hours light entertainment at the Everyman with a glass or two of their wine.
Offline Livbes

« Reply #146 on: October 2, 2021, 11:44:47 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on October  2, 2021, 10:49:20 pm
I never get the far fetched call about Bond films - they all are. They always have been. Its part of the fun about them (and lets not forget they are meant to be taken with a pinch of salt).

Cant wait to go and see it, waiting for cinemas to empty a little as fucking hate busy cinemas.

Agreed. The super screen in Speke was heaving tonight, only a few single empty seats but Id go sooner rather than later, spoilers will get out soon enough I am sure.
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #147 on: Yesterday at 11:08:31 am »
Hadn't watched a Bond movie since Casino Royale so I had no idea who half the characters were including Spectre. Was pleasantly surprised by it though, wasn't shite but wasn't absolutely amazing either.
Offline Livbes

Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #148 on: Yesterday at 11:42:39 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 11:08:31 am
Hadn't watched a Bond movie since Casino Royale so I had no idea who half the characters were including Spectre. Was pleasantly surprised by it though, wasn't shite but wasn't absolutely amazing either.

Blows my mind that people watch and pick up films and series without watching those before it.
Offline mrchimps

Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #149 on: Yesterday at 04:53:58 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on September 29, 2021, 06:19:57 pm
I see it's getting a kicking from the "anti-woke" mob already. For unrelated reasons, I won't be watching it. For me, Bond movies were done a long time ago. I didn't enjoy Brosnan's run, and couldn't stand the first Daniel Craig one so swore off them. Give me a bank holiday weekend marathon of all the classics, and hold the Sunny D.
Welcome to America's Strongest Man!
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #150 on: Yesterday at 05:07:44 pm »
Quote from: Livbes on Yesterday at 11:42:39 am
Blows my mind that people watch and pick up films and series without watching those before it.
It's something I never do. Missus booked it last minute so had no choice but to go and watch it.
Offline Livbes

Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #151 on: Yesterday at 09:34:28 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 05:07:44 pm
It's something I never do. Missus booked it last minute so had no choice but to go and watch it.

I have mates that start series 3 or 4 seasons in or watch random marvel films without seeing the others.
Offline RobinHood

Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #152 on: Yesterday at 10:21:04 pm »
Saw it tonight, its a decent watch, but wouldnt say it was a great film or as good as Casino Royale, which is easily my favourite of Craigs run. He actually gets to do some acting in this, felt like in Spectre he was pretty much a silent protagonist most of the time.

So 3 hits and 2 misses isnt too bad, I just hope they take the opportunity to reboot it again and do something different, Im a bit bored of this style of Bond film personally. Casino Royale was a breath of fresh air off the back of Die Another Day but now I would like to see something new.

Doubt it will happen as there are producers and rights holders to make sure the films arent too creative and make them more boring, so youd be unlikely to see someone like Edgar Wright direct one.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #153 on: Yesterday at 10:25:53 pm »
Quote from: RobinHood on Yesterday at 10:21:04 pm
Saw it tonight, it’s a decent watch, but wouldn’t say it was a great film or as good as Casino Royale, which is easily my favourite of Craig’s run. He actually gets to do some acting in this, felt like in Spectre he was pretty much a silent protagonist most of the time.

So 3 hits and 2 misses isn’t too bad, I just hope they take the opportunity to reboot it again and do something different, I’m a bit bored of this style of Bond film personally. Casino Royale was a breath of fresh air off the back of Die Another Day but now I would like to see something new.

Doubt it will happen as there are producers and rights holders to make sure the films aren’t too creative and make them more boring, so you’d be unlikely to see someone like Edgar Wright direct one.

They definitely need a reboot but of all the talk of taking liberty with the character, I think they would be better set having a much younger Bond next time around, more so than Craig was in Casino Royale.
Online Jonny5

Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #154 on: Today at 11:28:33 pm »
Don`t really want to go into too much detail unless people who havnt seen it yet read my comments but lets just say worst villain and the ending really pissed me off.

not interested in a reboot at all so not another dime from me.

