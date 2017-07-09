« previous next »
Author Topic: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)  (Read 6497 times)

Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (2020)
« Reply #80 on: March 4, 2020, 06:24:16 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on March  4, 2020, 06:12:09 pm
Wonder if they try and do some post production

Add in a baddy releasing a flu like virus and Bond has to stop it?
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (2020)
« Reply #81 on: March 4, 2020, 06:40:19 pm »
I wonder if they're still not totally happy and are using the virus as an excuse to do more work on the film?
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (2020)
« Reply #82 on: March 4, 2020, 07:02:46 pm »
Quote from: S on March  4, 2020, 06:40:19 pm
I wonder if they're still not totally happy and are using the virus as an excuse to do more work on the film?

Nope. This is one of the studios biggest releases and the idea that they cannot flog the film all over the world wont be palatable for the money men/women.
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (2020)
« Reply #83 on: March 4, 2020, 07:12:04 pm »
No excuses now for not getting it completely right because of time constraints.
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (2020)
« Reply #84 on: March 4, 2020, 11:26:46 pm »
Maybe the producers are just regretting firing Danny Boyle and have come to the realisation that the Madeleine Swann and Blofeld characters are just plain shit?

Using Spectre as a foundation for this film is pretty unstable considering how poor that film was.
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (2020)
« Reply #85 on: March 5, 2020, 10:19:22 am »
Optics aren't great though are they. No Time To Die at a time when an epidemic may well decide it is time for quite a lot of people to die.
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (2020)
« Reply #86 on: March 5, 2020, 04:05:02 pm »
Quote from: mattD on March  4, 2020, 11:26:46 pm
Maybe the producers are just regretting firing Danny Boyle and have come to the realisation that the Madeleine Swann and Blofeld characters are just plain shit?

Using Spectre as a foundation for this film is pretty unstable considering how poor that film was.
This film has that kind of Duke Nukem development hell feel about it.
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (2020)
« Reply #87 on: September 3, 2020, 01:37:28 pm »
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (2020)
« Reply #88 on: September 3, 2020, 01:57:26 pm »
Quote from: duvva on September  3, 2020, 01:37:28 pm
https://twitter.com/007/status/1301475022951776256?s=21

New trailer out for this. Looks good

Nice, machine guns out the Aston Martin headlights!
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (2020)
« Reply #89 on: September 3, 2020, 03:12:55 pm »
Some horrendous CGI in there, if a Bond stunt can't be done with real people then it shouldn't be in the movie.
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (2020)
« Reply #90 on: September 3, 2020, 09:15:32 pm »
Don't get the need for them to show so much of the film in the trailer.
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (2020)
« Reply #91 on: September 3, 2020, 09:17:16 pm »
New poster too.

Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (2020)
« Reply #92 on: September 3, 2020, 09:20:09 pm »
I thought the trailer was decent - definitely better than the first one.
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (2020)
« Reply #93 on: September 3, 2020, 10:54:00 pm »
All filmed on the latest iPhones as well.
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (2020)
« Reply #94 on: October 2, 2020, 09:15:59 pm »
Now pushed to April 2021.  I don't think we're seeing any more big movie releases in cinemas this year.
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (2020)
« Reply #95 on: October 2, 2020, 09:18:28 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on October  2, 2020, 09:15:59 pm
Now pushed to April 2021.  I don't think we're seeing any more big movie releases in cinemas this year.

Good. Who wants to go to a cinema wearing a mask.
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (2020)
« Reply #96 on: October 3, 2020, 01:46:47 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on October  2, 2020, 09:18:28 pm
Good. Who wants to go to a cinema wearing a mask.

Not good. Cinemas absolutely fucked with no big movies until Spring 2021.

Many won't survive, the industry itself in question, with premium streaming waiting in the wings.
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (2020)
« Reply #97 on: October 3, 2020, 07:18:08 am »
Yeah its a very difficult balance isnt it. Studios want big numbers watching their films and paying back the cost of making them, but if they dont give the cinemas something to put out then theyll all be losing even more money.
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (2020)
« Reply #98 on: October 3, 2020, 07:30:44 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on October  2, 2020, 09:18:28 pm
Good. Who wants to go to a cinema wearing a mask.
The problem is,  you might not be able to go to a cinema at all before long.

This is a hammer blow to the industry.
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (2020)
« Reply #99 on: October 3, 2020, 07:39:45 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on October  3, 2020, 01:46:47 am
Not good. Cinemas absolutely fucked with no big movies until Spring 2021.

Many won't survive, the industry itself in question, with premium streaming waiting in the wings.

But the problem there is even with premium streaming or VOD, the studios won't make back what they put in, forget about profits

If the theatres shut down till March or April, that's the end of them. I don't see how they'll even be around to open back up
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (2020)
« Reply #100 on: October 3, 2020, 08:25:14 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on October  3, 2020, 01:46:47 am
Not good. Cinemas absolutely fucked with no big movies until Spring 2021.

Many won't survive, the industry itself in question, with premium streaming waiting in the wings.

With masks and with this pandemic, people are not going to go into the cinema in vast numbers and rightly so. I am not setting foot in one or even a bar, pub, restaurant, gig etc. until this fucking pandemic is over.

Its a risky environment and i worry even going to the cinema may lead to a spread of the virus.

This unfortunately is in the hands of the government to save.
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (2020)
« Reply #101 on: October 4, 2020, 03:10:11 am »
It appears Cineworld are closing all their cinemas after the Bond cancellation. All 5000+ staff potentially being made redundant
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (2020)
« Reply #102 on: October 4, 2020, 07:24:19 am »
I dont see why they couldnt have just released it twice. Once in November to give the cinemas a boost, and again in April for the large swathes of people who are probably too wary to go to a cinema right now.
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (2020)
« Reply #103 on: October 4, 2020, 07:44:57 am »
Quote from: duvva on October  4, 2020, 03:10:11 am
It appears Cineworld are closing all their cinemas after the Bond cancellation. All 5000+ staff potentially being made redundant

Probably due to the furlough scheme ending rather than one film not being released.
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (2020)
« Reply #104 on: October 4, 2020, 08:38:17 am »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on October  3, 2020, 08:25:14 am
With masks and with this pandemic, people are not going to go into the cinema in vast numbers and rightly so. I am not setting foot in one or even a bar, pub, restaurant, gig etc. until this fucking pandemic is over.

Its a risky environment and i worry even going to the cinema may lead to a spread of the virus.

This unfortunately is in the hands of the government to save.

I understand not going into a cinema with a mask on for that long but why not a restaurant or bar where no mask is needed? You can't just write off 7-10 more months off life like that IMO because that is a realistic time frame of the pandemic 'ending' as you say and even then I'm not sure.

Like anything else it's about common sense.

Am I going to go to a restaurant with my girlfriend sometimes? Yes.

Am I going to see friends and family in small numbers if local lockdown is lifted? Yes.

Am I going to hug my 82 year old nan or go near her indoors? No.

Am I going to bend the rules and go to a house party of 30 odd people? No.

Common sense is all we can do now.
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (2020)
« Reply #105 on: October 4, 2020, 01:18:52 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on October  4, 2020, 08:38:17 am
I understand not going into a cinema with a mask on for that long but why not a restaurant or bar where no mask is needed? You can't just write off 7-10 more months off life like that IMO because that is a realistic time frame of the pandemic 'ending' as you say and even then I'm not sure.

Like anything else it's about common sense.

Am I going to go to a restaurant with my girlfriend sometimes? Yes.

Am I going to see friends and family in small numbers if local lockdown is lifted? Yes.

Am I going to hug my 82 year old nan or go near her indoors? No.

Am I going to bend the rules and go to a house party of 30 odd people? No.

Common sense is all we can do now.

I mean the atmosphere is shite with so much social distancing but we know that it can spread indoors, especially places like pubs where you are there for a little while.

I am writing off that aspect of my life for 7-10 months if I have to. The only thing I won’t write off is meeting family and friends but if I need to meet them outdoors in the pissing rain for a year then that’s how it is.
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (2020)
« Reply #106 on: January 22, 2021, 10:33:54 am »
Release pushed back to 8th October.

Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (2020)
« Reply #107 on: January 22, 2021, 10:52:45 am »
Just release it on Netflix or some other platform and be done with it.
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (2020)
« Reply #108 on: January 22, 2021, 11:25:15 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on January 22, 2021, 10:52:45 am
Just release it on Netflix or some other platform and be done with it.

Apparently MGM did have some talks with streaming services about selling the rights. They wanted somewhere between $600-800m, but the streamers weren't willing to go over $400m - which is less than MGM have already spent on the movie.

So that's probably not a goer for them, but you'd question how they're going to make their money back anyway since crowds aren't going to be back in force at cinemas for a long time. Maybe put it in cinemas in October and agree a deal with Netflix to debut the movie a month later or something?

Going to be hilarious if the movie is rubbish after all this.
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (2020)
« Reply #109 on: January 22, 2021, 12:27:51 pm »
They are really missing a trick either not selling streaming rights or even set up their own service.

MGM must be sitting on thousands of films from the 20's to today.
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (2020)
« Reply #110 on: January 22, 2021, 12:28:30 pm »
No Time To Watch Before You Die.
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (2020)
« Reply #111 on: January 22, 2021, 02:39:05 pm »
Let's see if they blink and also release this on streaming platforms in October.

I have my doubts that millions of people will be gagging to go to the cinema in October 2021. Let's hope things are better than mind, ffs we will need it!
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #112 on: Today at 09:02:52 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/IELdm0PmJR8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/IELdm0PmJR8</a>
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #113 on: Today at 04:41:43 pm »
Really hope it comes out this time, though with how many trailers they've now released I'm hoping they've saved some good bits for the actual film.
Re: James Bond - No Time To Die (202something)
« Reply #114 on: Today at 06:02:13 pm »
to be honest I think they've fucked it. I don't think the covid numbers in October will be as bad as Jan-Apr this year but I do think we'll be back to triple digits dead every day and 35+ new cases and I think people will be reluctant to go to the cinema. I heard the rumour they tried to offload to Amazon/Netflix for $500m - I think they should have taken less than that and bailed. Cinema's will never see the numbers we saw in the previous 15 years, ever.
