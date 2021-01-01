Love Rafa but he does love to sign shit wingers.
Listen, I don't normally care about what footballers wear (lord knows, our Bobby is a fashion maverick) but I feel like you have to at least play for a top team to pull it off. Not, y'know, Everton.
David Platt has a face like a Michael Myers mask being stretched over a dinosaur egg.
Aquilani is better than Pele, Maradona, Cruyff, Messi and Beckenbauer put together.
I love how Brands was a transfer genius not like Steve Walsh in anyway Now hes a pile of shit
. (Not unlike Steve Walsh who was going out win them the league like Leicester).I love how useless Everton are.
Like other than money what is in it for Brands at this point? Any reputation he had going into this will be gone soon
Suddenly have David Brent's version of 'If You Don't Know Me By Now' playing in my head.
people like big dick nick.
