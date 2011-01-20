I'm finding myself nodding to your post again.



They might be characterised by bittnerness. We aren't.

They might be obsessed by us. We aren't by them.

Why do people have to waste so much negative energy on them?

It often seems that a lot of Reds hate everything about the Blues because they hate everything about the Reds. Tit for tat? What's the point.

It's not healthy. Especially within family.



I don't actually think people do. My focus on them pretty much ends when I close this thread. It's an active thread, and one I enjoy immensely, but it's certainly not evidence of any kind of unhealthy focus on them. I've known blues whose entire lives are dictated by their pathological focus on LFC. I've never in my 58 years ever encountered a Red with anything remotely similar though. As Reds in this city, I think I'm safe in saying we've all known, or all do know, Blues like that now. The unhealthy obsession and negative energy is all one-way traffic.To be honest, I don't know any Reds who genuinely hate Everton. Although I do know plenty who hate what they've become. You can be ambivalent towards a person (or in this case, a club) whilst loathing their behaviour. To me, that's Everton. You don't notice them or think about them until they act like a twat. Then, you comment, shake your head, then do something more important.Thing is, Everton now do act like twats simply because it's the only way they can get our attention. They are like kids. If you don't notice them, they stamp their feet and act up untll you do.