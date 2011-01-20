« previous next »
A few horrible rumours flying around about Sigurdsson at the moment. I hope they arent true but the Twittersphere are ramping them up.
Please don't post anything on here unless it's ben verified. Thanks
Of course mate. Do you want me to remove my post?
I just want us to win titles, and the more competitive teams there are that can beat Man City and Chelsea, the greater the likelihood of that. How Everton do as a club doesn't impact on our goals (as long as we beat them).

It does when they're injuring our players. And yes, that can happen in any game against any team, and yes it's probably not intentional; but the gleeful reaction of their knuckle draggers and the mental gymnastics they go through to frame these incidents as fair play shows me that they only define themselves through how they affect us, and imo Rafa winning them something wont change that.

I'm glad some of you are able to feel so sanguine about them. I only think about them in this thread, but in this thread I just want them erased.
I never really want us to lose, but the thought of them beating us at Anfield and the Kop belting out Rafa's song in respect and tribute, is amazing.

Their fans would have zero idea how to react to the victory :lmao
Insignificant FC
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 12:04:27 pm
I never really want us to lose, but the thought of them beating us at Anfield and the Kop belting out Rafa's song in respect and tribute, is amazing.

Their fans would have zero idea how to react to the victory :lmao

The potential for fewm is admittedly multifaceted.  ;D

We would never face them on the last day of a season - doesn't seem how the honestly completely random fixture list works - but them doing to us what we did to Kenny's Blackburn would be delicious.
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:56:53 pm
The potential for female is admittedly multifaceted.  ;D

We would never face them on the last day of a season - doesn't seem how the honestly completely random fixture list works - but them doing to us what we did to Kenny's Blackburn would be delicious.

So is signing Andros Townsend on a free going to be how they win this offseason?
Quote from: mallin9 on Today at 02:09:24 pm
So is signing Andros Townsend on a free going to be how they win this offseason?

Townsend, Begovic. Brands really earning his money looking at Moshiri's FM 2013 saved season
They may as well have just kept Walcott.

Theyre finally clearing a little bit of the shite and just stockpiling a new batch.
Dros Townsend, Begovitch, Dumfries

Is that their summer?
But they're minted aren't they?
still crazy strange that Rafa is managing them. It will feel even weirder when we play them.
Is this a typo that I can't get my head around?
Is this a typo that I can't get my head around?

Damned auto correct ;D

Andros Townsend?, fucking hell Rafa la'
Andros Townsend?, fucking hell Rafa la'
Andros Townsend?, fucking hell Rafa la'

He's managed him before. Townsend and Wijnaldum formed the bulk of his transfer funds in his first window with Newcastle.
Are you telling me they might actually lose the transfer window this time?!
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 10:52:35 pm
I'm finding myself nodding to your post again.

They might be characterised by bittnerness. We aren't.
They might be obsessed by us. We aren't by them.
Why do people have to waste so much negative energy on them?
It often seems that a lot of Reds hate everything about the Blues because they hate everything about the Reds. Tit for tat? What's the point.
It's not healthy. Especially within family.
I don't actually think people do. My focus on them pretty much ends when I close this thread. It's an active thread, and one I enjoy immensely, but it's certainly not evidence of any kind of unhealthy focus on them. I've known blues whose entire lives are dictated by their pathological focus on LFC. I've never in my 58 years ever encountered a Red with anything remotely similar though. As Reds in this city, I think I'm safe in saying we've all known, or all do know, Blues like that now. The unhealthy obsession and negative energy is all one-way traffic.

To be honest, I don't know any Reds who genuinely hate Everton. Although I do know plenty who hate what they've become. You can be ambivalent towards a person (or in this case, a club) whilst loathing their behaviour. To me, that's Everton. You don't notice them or think about them until they act like a twat. Then, you comment, shake your head, then do something more important.

Thing is, Everton now do act like twats simply because it's the only way they can get our attention. They are like kids. If you don't notice them, they stamp their feet and act up untll you do.

Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 04:05:10 pm
I don't actually think people do. My focus on them pretty much ends when I close this thread. It's an active thread, and one I enjoy immensely, but it's certainly not evidence of any kind of unhealthy focus on them. I've known blues whose entire lives are dictated by their pathological focus on LFC. I've never in my 58 years ever encountered a Red with anything remotely similar though. As Reds in this city, I think I'm safe in saying we've all known, or all do know, Blues like that now. The unhealthy obsession and negative energy is all one-way traffic.

To be honest, I don't know any Reds who genuinely hate Everton. Although I do know plenty who hate what they've become. You can be ambivalent towards a person (or in this case, a club) whilst loathing their behaviour. To me, that's Everton. You don't notice them or think about them until they act like a twat. Then, you comment, shake your head, then do something more important.

Thing is, Everton now do act like twats simply because it's the only way they can get our attention. They are like kids. If you don't notice them, they stamp their feet and act up untll you do.

This.
