Refusing to call him Rafa

No mention of Liverpool during his unveiling

Players not allowed to wear red

Our own fab 4

City ours by virtue of offices in Liver building

Blocking out views of anfield

It's the taking part not the winning

Reaction to small club comment.



All demonstrate the mentality from the club that's been holding them back



Rafa has an awful lot on his plate if he wants to bring these kicking and screaming into the 21st century.Marine have a mentality bigger, healthier and more progressive than that shower of dinosaurs.I had lunch with my Bluenose friend today. She's normal, sane and grounded. Married to a Man United fan from down south. Both reckoned Rafa could do a good job there and should be given time, patience and support. Both thought the balloon-heads giving him and the club grief over his appointment are absolute idiots.Imagine being a really decent fan of that lot and having to put up with the insanity of the majority.