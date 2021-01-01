« previous next »
ScouserAtHeart

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35840 on: Today at 03:40:04 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 02:17:03 pm
and that recently boasted another board said "we always ask what Everton would do"

Unfortunately, the Everton delegate left the room before the quote was completed "...and then do the opposite"
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

redgriffin73

  Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35841 on: Today at 04:30:31 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 11:48:14 am
He has one of the most impressive CVs in world football. He knows how to build winning football teams. Look at the job he did at Valencia, for example. At a time when Real Madrid and Barcelona were investing heavily in global superstars, against all odds he led Valencia to their first La Liga title in 31 years, and then added another La Liga title and a UEFA Cup for good measure. He has demonstrated at a number of clubs he can help them take the next step  and step up to the very highest level.

::)

That is amazing ;D
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

rossipersempre

  Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35842 on: Today at 04:39:22 pm
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

DonkeyWan

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35843 on: Today at 05:35:40 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 04:39:22 pm

In 2002, nobody died
In 2003, nobody died
In 2004, nobody died...
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Romford_Red

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35844 on: Today at 06:17:42 pm
in 2005 there was the incident with Milan.
OOS

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35845 on: Today at 06:20:57 pm
I still can't believe he's the Everton manager. Proper funny.
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

BriarcliffInmate

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35846 on: Today at 06:55:04 pm


I know we shouldn't laugh, but I clocked the top he was wearing and pissed myself from laughing so much.
"This club has been my life. Id go out and sweep the street and be proud to do it for Liverpool FC if they asked me to." - Bob Paisley

disgraced cake

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35847 on: Today at 06:59:00 pm
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Today at 06:55:04 pm


I know we shouldn't laugh, but I clocked the top he was wearing and pissed myself from laughing so much.

Everton that
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Flaccido Dongingo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,759
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35848 on: Today at 07:22:58 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 06:59:00 pm
Everton that
Another first, first club to be supported by a vampire
Jon2lfc

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35849 on: Today at 07:25:46 pm
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Today at 06:55:04 pm


I know we shouldn't laugh, but I clocked the top he was wearing and pissed myself from laughing so much.
I can sense the Everton fans would be more up in arms at the red on his shirt than at the crimes mentioned in the article
FiSh77

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35850 on: Today at 07:42:48 pm
He looks dead behind the eyes, like looking into an empty cabinet
Ghost Town

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35851 on: Today at 07:48:30 pm
Too much red in that jugular, lid
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Son of Spion＊

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35852 on: Today at 08:06:25 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 11:39:40 am
Refusing to call him Rafa
No mention of Liverpool during his unveiling
Players not allowed to wear red
Our own fab 4
City ours by virtue of offices in Liver building
Blocking out views of anfield
It's the taking part not the winning
Reaction to small club comment.

All demonstrate the mentality from the club that's been holding them back
Rafa has an awful lot on his plate if he wants to bring these kicking and screaming into the 21st century.

Marine have a mentality bigger, healthier and more progressive than that shower of dinosaurs.

I had lunch with my Bluenose friend today. She's normal, sane and grounded. Married to a Man United fan from down south. Both reckoned Rafa could do a good job there and should be given time, patience and support. Both thought the balloon-heads giving him and the club grief over his appointment are absolute idiots.

Imagine being a really decent fan of that lot and having to put up with the insanity of the majority.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

Son of Spion＊

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35853 on: Today at 08:13:08 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 02:17:03 pm
It was horrendously clumsy for a club that prides itself on acting with class and that recently boasted another board said "we always ask what Everton would do"

They could have put in a self deprecating one liner in there that at least hinted at his time with us and they would have come across with class and humour instead of acting like a petulant child.
Try as they might, they simply cannot bring themselves to act with their self-proclaimed ''class and dignity'' when it actually matters. They genuinely do have the most small-time mentality in the top flight, but rather than shake it off in order to develop and grow, they cling on to it and cultivate it further. I cannot think of a more pathetic and embarrassing fanbase than these, and this is a league that includes Abu Dhabi.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

rossipersempre

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35854 on: Today at 08:13:31 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 08:06:25 pm
Imagine being a really decent fan of that lot and having to put up with the insanity of the majority.
If only there was a comparison and highly analogous example to that experience, say in the past week or so.
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

rossipersempre

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35855 on: Today at 08:17:12 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 08:13:08 pm
Try as they might, they simply cannot bring themselves to act with their self-proclaimed ''class and dignity'' when it actually matters. They genuinely do have the most small-time mentality in the top flight, but rather than shake it off in order to develop and grow, they cling on to it and cultivate it further. I cannot think of a more pathetic and embarrassing fanbase than these, and this is a league that includes Abu Dhabi.
Class and dignity? Like honesty and coolness, anyone who feels they have to claim they have it, actually doesnt.

Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

RedSince86

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35856 on: Today at 08:21:18 pm
First club to have a vampire serial killer.
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Son of Spion＊

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35857 on: Today at 08:21:47 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 08:13:31 pm
If only there was a comparison and highly analogous example to that experience, say in the past week or so.
If only.  :)
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

Son of Spion＊

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35858 on: Today at 08:22:38 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 08:21:18 pm
First club to have a vampire serial killer.
Drinking RED blood?

He'll be banned from County Road and Rhyl for that crime.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

Son of Spion＊

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35859 on: Today at 08:24:23 pm
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 08:17:12 pm
Class and dignity? Like honesty and coolness, anyone who feels they have to claim they have it, actually doesnt.
Of course.

Their entire mindset screams insecurity and identity crisis.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

Barneylfc∗

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #
Online rob1966

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35861 on: Today at 09:06:59 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:00:50 pm
https://twitter.com/EvertonNewsFeed/status/1415750265521721346?s=19

Absolute state of Pickford

Looks like a smackhead

Keep saying it, but no way will Rafa keep him
