Also the club's refusal to say Liverpool during his unveiling and subsequent communications. You can see why they've been failures for decades. You need to be clear-eyed about the things that matter and those that don't. A lot of work to do there, Rafa, both on and off the pitch but he's absolutely loving it, I bet. Guys like him, Sarri the first love is always the pitch, building a team, thinking. The rest is all background, though you do what good you can where you are, support and engage with the fans, community etc. If you understand the mentality then you won't take it so personally when they accept an opportunity.
Refusing to call him Rafa
No mention of Liverpool during his unveiling
Players not allowed to wear red
Our own fab 4
City ours by virtue of offices in Liver building
Blocking out views of anfield
It's the taking part not the winning
Reaction to small club comment.
All demonstrate the mentality from the club that's been holding them back