« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 891 892 893 894 895 [896]   Go Down

Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 2128294 times)

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,658
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35800 on: Yesterday at 01:20:49 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:53:00 am
Didn't Souey batter 4 or 5 blokes who started on him in a club in Liverpool one night back in the early days?

He shit himself when Yozzer fronted him though ;D
"People say you look like me"  ;D

Such an amazing line from a brilliant writer
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Scouser-Tommy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,686
  • Allez, Allez, Allez...
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35801 on: Yesterday at 01:36:09 pm »
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Yesterday at 12:34:36 pm
Well I've double checked and this is apparently the Everton thread, so here's the latest progress in Project Power Shift.


It literally is "Uncle Uzzy" isn't it ;D
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,990
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35802 on: Yesterday at 01:38:03 pm »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,641
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35803 on: Yesterday at 02:03:27 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Yesterday at 09:06:32 am
I've come to the conclusion that anyone expecting BMD to actually get built is in the same bracket as a flat earther

They're either (a) taking the piss for notice and attention, or (b) completely unable to make sense of reality

Renovation of the dock could well take place. It's the building of an actual £700m+ stadium that's utterly absurd

Remember its Everton we're talking about here

I think that they will actually fill the dock, before money runs out, and make it ready for a huge shopping centre to be built there ...
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,828
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35804 on: Yesterday at 02:10:24 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 01:03:32 pm
allegedly

I have yet to meet someone who was there that night who actually saw the punch.
The guy played on with a cartoon bandage on his head



My mate says he deffo saw the punch - he told me the next day what had happened.
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,750
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35805 on: Yesterday at 02:12:58 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 01:38:03 pm

Am I imagining things, or was Sammy Lee in that scene as well?
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,828
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35806 on: Yesterday at 02:54:50 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 02:12:58 pm
Am I imagining things, or was Sammy Lee in that scene as well?

There was deffo another player, I think it was Sammy
Logged

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,852
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35807 on: Yesterday at 03:50:02 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 01:20:49 pm
"People say you look like me"  ;D

Such an amazing line from a brilliant writer

"Magnum as well" ;D
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,817
  • Klopptimist
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35808 on: Yesterday at 03:57:01 pm »
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Yesterday at 12:34:36 pm
Well I've double checked and this is apparently the Everton thread, so here's the latest progress in Project Power Shift.



Watching them react to things about the board, stadium etc has the same energy as watching Qanon cultists try to decipher tweets for clues.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,370
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35809 on: Yesterday at 05:55:07 pm »
Quote
Have already mentioned it..
9th or 10th he can be booted.
8th OK... But I expect better than that..
Europe is very much possible. (I can see this happening for sure but if this doesn't happen then I expect him to leave if fans and board are not happy. If he wins a trophy can give him one more season)
Top 6 it is not easy, but not difficult.
Top 4 is difficult but not impossible..

Dare I say this.. TITLE... if there is any chance, then this is the season. Once you are in Europe it distracts the league form and vice-versa..

Give him some time...first few games are not a measure, players take a bit of time to get used to his methods. He normally turns around during mid-season...and ends the 2nd half of the season stronger as that is where most of the teams tire out due to Europe.

His rotation policy will make you go bonkers, but with no Europe, I don't expect much until hectic run in holiday time & when cup starts. But it works...

I'm neutral as of now... I'm pro Rafael but I can only defend as long as he allows me to.

:lmao
:lmao
:lmao
:lmao
:lmao


He said title


:lmao
:lmao
:lmao
:lmao
:lmao
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,189
  • YNWA
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35810 on: Yesterday at 05:58:21 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:55:07 pm
Quote
If he wins a trophy can give him one more season

I like this bit the best.

Not won a fucking thing in decades, yet he can have just one more season if he wins a trophy in his first season  ;D
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,349
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35811 on: Yesterday at 06:03:09 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:55:07 pm

Quote
Dare I say this.. TITLE... if there is any chance, then this is the season. Once you are in Europe it distracts the league form and vice-versa..


Once you are in Europe? So September onwards? When is the last time a side not in Europe won the league bar Leicester?
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,370
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35812 on: Yesterday at 06:04:32 pm »
Its the way they refuse to call him Rafa.

Its so childish.

Its his fucking name.  Its what people actually call him.

But apparently its kopite to call him that.

Better than thier racist names for him of course, but still remarkably thin skinned
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 356
  • L19 - not a Manc
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35813 on: Yesterday at 06:25:56 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 06:03:09 pm
When is the last time a side not in Europe won the league bar Leicester?
Chelsea the year after I think.
Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,164
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35814 on: Yesterday at 06:30:19 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Yesterday at 06:25:56 pm
Chelsea the year after I think.

Contes first season?
Logged

Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,901
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35815 on: Yesterday at 06:42:01 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:04:32 pm
Its the way they refuse to call him Rafa.

Its so childish.

Its his fucking name.  Its what people actually call him.

But apparently its kopite to call him that.

Better than thier racist names for him of course, but still remarkably thin skinned

I mean these are the same people that wanted Koeman sacked because he had red decorations on a christmas tree.
Logged

Offline 67CherryRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 356
  • L19 - not a Manc
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35816 on: Yesterday at 06:43:33 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 06:30:19 pm
Contes first season?
Yeah that's the one, I know they picked up after a shocking start which ended up in Mourinho being sacked but I'm sure they still ended up outside of the European places.
Logged

Offline Daniel Cabbaggio

  • Roughage
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,626
  • Pass and move, keep it simple = 19 & 6
    • www.redandwhitekop.com
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35817 on: Yesterday at 06:47:56 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 06:42:01 pm
I mean these are the same people that wanted Koeman sacked because he had red decorations on a christmas tree.
Had forgot about that shocking misdemeanour from Red Ron  ;D  It's like something you'd read on The Onion
Logged
YNWA

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,459
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35818 on: Yesterday at 08:29:10 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:10:24 pm
My mate says he deffo saw the punch - he told me the next day what had happened.

I dont dispute it. But no one around us on the Kop saw it. We were following the ball.
I think the guy had gone in late on Suey just prior to that.
I do know they were one shower of dirty bastards. One of the dirtiest ever to turn up at Anfield.
Thing was, we met fire with fire.
They were the secret police works team according to some who know
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,828
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35819 on: Yesterday at 09:52:34 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 08:29:10 pm
I dont dispute it. But no one around us on the Kop saw it. We were following the ball.
I think the guy had gone in late on Suey just prior to that.
I do know they were one shower of dirty bastards. One of the dirtiest ever to turn up at Anfield.
Thing was, we met fire with fire.
They were the secret police works team according to some who know

I think it was just luck that he was looking at Souey rather than the ball.

They were giving souey all kinds of threats when we landed out there, probably spot on about them being the secret police.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,545
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35820 on: Yesterday at 10:41:32 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 08:29:10 pm
I dont dispute it. But no one around us on the Kop saw it. We were following the ball.
I think the guy had gone in late on Suey just prior to that.
I do know they were one shower of dirty bastards. One of the dirtiest ever to turn up at Anfield.
Thing was, we met fire with fire.
They were the secret police works team according to some who know

Securitate. Ceauceseau's KGB.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,567
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35821 on: Yesterday at 11:04:51 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 05:58:21 pm


I like this bit the best.

Not won a fucking thing in decades, yet he can have just one more season if he wins a trophy in his first season  ;D
Are they in the conference league trophy. He might well win that. Would winning that get them in the Europa League? And then he wins that. Then gets then to the final of the champions League. Then sees them go three down at half time, then quits.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,047
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35822 on: Today at 01:00:18 am »
Given that becoming one of the biggest spenders in Europe has made them worse, I am looking forward to Usmanov's billions rolling in and Everton fucking that up as well.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,047
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35823 on: Today at 01:02:19 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 05:55:07 pm
He said title


Its July, its warm, memories of 20/21 have faded, off we go again
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,852
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35824 on: Today at 01:11:26 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:04:51 pm
Are they in the conference league trophy. He might well win that. Would winning that get them in the Europa League? And then he wins that. Then gets then to the final of the champions League. Then sees them go three down at half time, then quits.

Nope they missed out on Europe, again, Spurs got the conference place
Logged

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,637
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35825 on: Today at 02:22:16 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 12:11:45 pm
I missed that game but my mate was in the Kop and told me he saw Souey just lamp him and jog away as if nothing had happened. He got death threats from the Police and everything when we landed out there.

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/premier-league/graeme-souness-punch-liverpool-dinamo-bucharest-lica-movila-a9460471.html
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,246
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35826 on: Today at 05:13:39 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 06:04:32 pm
Its the way they refuse to call him Rafa.

Its so childish.

Its his fucking name.  Its what people actually call him.

But apparently its kopite to call him that.

Better than thier racist names for him of course, but still remarkably thin skinned

Also the club's refusal to say Liverpool during his unveiling and subsequent communications.  You can see why they've been failures for decades.  You need to be clear-eyed about the things that matter and those that don't.  A lot of work to do there,  Rafa,  both on and off the pitch but he's absolutely loving it,  I bet.  Guys like him,  Sarri the first love is always the pitch,  building a team,  thinking. The rest is all background,  though you do what good you can where you are,  support and engage with the fans,  community etc.   If you understand the mentality then you won't take it so personally when they accept an opportunity.

Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 250,535
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35827 on: Today at 07:17:07 am »
Remember when Courtois said Pickford had tiny arms and was too busy going in on people with his legs in the air?

"The goalkeeper is 10cm smaller than me.

"I would have caught it.

"He was too busy throwing his legs in the air."
Logged

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,542
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35828 on: Today at 11:39:40 am »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 05:13:39 am
Also the club's refusal to say Liverpool during his unveiling and subsequent communications.  You can see why they've been failures for decades.  You need to be clear-eyed about the things that matter and those that don't.  A lot of work to do there,  Rafa,  both on and off the pitch but he's absolutely loving it,  I bet.  Guys like him,  Sarri the first love is always the pitch,  building a team,  thinking. The rest is all background,  though you do what good you can where you are,  support and engage with the fans,  community etc.   If you understand the mentality then you won't take it so personally when they accept an opportunity.
Refusing to call him Rafa
No mention of Liverpool during his unveiling
Players not allowed to wear red
Our own fab 4
City ours by virtue of offices in Liver building
Blocking out views of anfield
It's the taking part not the winning
Reaction to small club comment.

All demonstrate the mentality from the club that's been holding them back
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,190
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35829 on: Today at 11:42:36 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 11:39:40 am
No mention of Liverpool during his unveiling

All demonstrate the mentality from the club that's been holding them back

What did they say? Something like 'Benitez has had success managing clubs in Spain, England and Italy winning various trophies.'?
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,542
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35830 on: Today at 11:47:12 am »
It was something like that.
They just created a gigantic Liverpool shaped elephant in the room. It sounded pathetic to me and a sign of a club that's not comfortable in its own skin.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,816
  • Vær modig. Tag risici. Der er kun én værdig.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35831 on: Today at 11:48:14 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 11:42:36 am
What did they say? Something like 'Benitez has had success managing clubs in Spain, England and Italy winning various trophies.'?
He has one of the most impressive CVs in world football. He knows how to build winning football teams. Look at the job he did at Valencia, for example. At a time when Real Madrid and Barcelona were investing heavily in global superstars, against all odds he led Valencia to their first La Liga title in 31 years, and then added another La Liga title and a UEFA Cup for good measure. He has demonstrated at a number of clubs he can help them take the next step  and step up to the very highest level.

::)
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,190
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35832 on: Today at 11:52:52 am »
;D

I had to Google that to make sure you weren't making it up.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.
Pages: 1 ... 891 892 893 894 895 [896]   Go Up
« previous next »
 