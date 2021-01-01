Its the way they refuse to call him Rafa.



Its so childish.



Its his fucking name. Its what people actually call him.



But apparently its kopite to call him that.



Better than thier racist names for him of course, but still remarkably thin skinned



Also the club's refusal to say Liverpool during his unveiling and subsequent communications. You can see why they've been failures for decades. You need to be clear-eyed about the things that matter and those that don't. A lot of work to do there, Rafa, both on and off the pitch but he's absolutely loving it, I bet. Guys like him, Sarri the first love is always the pitch, building a team, thinking. The rest is all background, though you do what good you can where you are, support and engage with the fans, community etc. If you understand the mentality then you won't take it so personally when they accept an opportunity.