My mate says he deffo saw the punch - he told me the next day what had happened.



I don’t dispute it. But no one around us on the Kop saw it. We were following the ball.I think the guy had gone in late on Suey just prior to that.I do know they were one shower of dirty bastards. One of the dirtiest ever to turn up at Anfield.Thing was, we met fire with fire.They were the secret police works team according to some who know