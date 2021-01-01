I've come to the conclusion that anyone expecting BMD to actually get built is in the same bracket as a flat earther
They're either (a) taking the piss for notice and attention, or (b) completely unable to make sense of reality
Renovation of the dock could well take place. It's the building of an actual £700m+ stadium that's utterly absurd
Remember its Everton we're talking about here
I think that they will actually fill the dock, before money runs out, and make it ready for a huge shopping centre to be built there ...