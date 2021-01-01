« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 891 892 893 894 895 [896]   Go Down

Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 2125960 times)

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,658
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35800 on: Today at 01:20:49 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:53:00 am
Didn't Souey batter 4 or 5 blokes who started on him in a club in Liverpool one night back in the early days?

He shit himself when Yozzer fronted him though ;D
"People say you look like me"  ;D

Such an amazing line from a brilliant writer
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Offline Scouser-Tommy

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,685
  • Allez, Allez, Allez...
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35801 on: Today at 01:36:09 pm »
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Today at 12:34:36 pm
Well I've double checked and this is apparently the Everton thread, so here's the latest progress in Project Power Shift.


It literally is "Uncle Uzzy" isn't it ;D
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,984
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35802 on: Today at 01:38:03 pm »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,626
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35803 on: Today at 02:03:27 pm »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 09:06:32 am
I've come to the conclusion that anyone expecting BMD to actually get built is in the same bracket as a flat earther

They're either (a) taking the piss for notice and attention, or (b) completely unable to make sense of reality

Renovation of the dock could well take place. It's the building of an actual £700m+ stadium that's utterly absurd

Remember its Everton we're talking about here

I think that they will actually fill the dock, before money runs out, and make it ready for a huge shopping centre to be built there ...
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,796
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35804 on: Today at 02:10:24 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:03:32 pm
allegedly

I have yet to meet someone who was there that night who actually saw the punch.
The guy played on with a cartoon bandage on his head



My mate says he deffo saw the punch - he told me the next day what had happened.
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,740
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35805 on: Today at 02:12:58 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:38:03 pm

Am I imagining things, or was Sammy Lee in that scene as well?
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,796
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35806 on: Today at 02:54:50 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 02:12:58 pm
Am I imagining things, or was Sammy Lee in that scene as well?

There was deffo another player, I think it was Sammy
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,850
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35807 on: Today at 03:50:02 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:20:49 pm
"People say you look like me"  ;D

Such an amazing line from a brilliant writer

"Magnum as well" ;D
Logged

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,816
  • Klopptimist
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35808 on: Today at 03:57:01 pm »
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Today at 12:34:36 pm
Well I've double checked and this is apparently the Everton thread, so here's the latest progress in Project Power Shift.



Watching them react to things about the board, stadium etc has the same energy as watching Qanon cultists try to decipher tweets for clues.
Logged
Oh it comes to Divock Origi... he's won the European Cup for Liverpool! The man who cut down Barcelona has taken Tottenham down in Madrid! And it's dreamland worrying times for Liverpool Football Club. Shame really.
Pages: 1 ... 891 892 893 894 895 [896]   Go Up
« previous next »
 