England put their pens away last night and Pickford's a Geoff Hurst figure for the next 50 years and elevated to sainthood.



One thing I couldn't stomach was them winning on pens with him the hero to finish the season after what he did to VVD. Donnaruma upstaging him and winning player of the tournament is some karma at least.



Absolutely bang fucking on mateAs an Englishman, and from a supporting England perspective, that little fucker in nets actually spoilt the whole tourney for me.Watched a few games with mates and family and had to do my utmost best not to spoil it for the rest and just had to sit there with a painted on smile, wishing failure on the T-rex.If Messi hasn't got a World Cup there is no way Pickford is having a Euro's. Not on my watch!!Am I Petty? - YES, Is it all Me Me Me? - YES. Do I Care? - NO.