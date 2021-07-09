True indeed, and the house he stayed in was the last house bombed by the Germans in Liverpool in WW2True(although not sure about the Goodison bit, although if he had attended Goodison it would explain the bitterness and hatred that seeped out later in life)
It's a little known fact that Adolf adopted the straight-arm gesture after seeing a Bitter in the Bullens lash a toddler at an opposition player on his first visit to the woodyard way back in late 1912. He believed the outstretched arms look was aggressive and would intimidate his opposition.
I just dont think he is ok in the head.
I just dont think he is ok in the head.
It's a little known fact that Adolf adopted the straight-arm gesture after seeing a Bitter in the Bullens lash a toddler at an opposition player on his first visit to the woodyard way back in late 1912. He believed the outstretched arms look was aggressive and would intimidate his opposition.
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg
Or the face
Hitler invaded France and Lille was one of the cities occupied, the Bitters obviously left a contingent of 100k there as a homage to one of their most famous former fans.
The Das Bitters Division?
Das Booooot
Hitler was a regular at Goodison in 1913 when he was living in Toxteth. True story. Or maybe not.
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
Ah yes, I've walked past the Adolfi many a time.
Look in the background
Deffo true; here's his house in Liverpool
people like big dick nick.
In fact at Preston he impressed former Liverpool and England keeper Chris Kirkland so much Pickford almost ended up at Anfield.I told some of the Liverpool staff that Jordan was the best young keeper I had worked with. I told them he was going to be something special. But obviously nobody listened and he eventually ended up at Everton!
https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/jordan-pickfords-long-time-mentor-24506888?_ga=2.26565437.189804962.1625872689-132565256.1613864851Imagine that!
On a more serious note Jimmy Gabriel has died.Never saw him play but he was one that was alway spoken of with respect. Jimmy Gabriel: Tributes paid to ex-Everton, Southampton and Dundee midfielderSad news, and condolences to his family.
You'd have to have a heart of stone not to laugh, wouldn't you?
Those tears are sweet. Hope to see Pickord's tears as well tonight.
Page created in 0.054 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.6]