Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35640 on: July 9, 2021, 12:24:21 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on July  8, 2021, 11:55:57 pm
True indeed, and the house he stayed in was the last house bombed by the Germans in Liverpool in WW2

True

(although not sure about the Goodison bit, although if he had attended Goodison it would explain the bitterness and hatred that seeped out later in life)

It's a little known fact that Adolf adopted the straight-arm gesture after seeing a Bitter in the Bullens lash a toddler at an opposition player on his first visit to the woodyard way back in late 1912. He believed the outstretched arms look was aggressive and would intimidate his opposition.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35641 on: July 9, 2021, 01:58:26 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on July  9, 2021, 12:24:21 am
It's a little known fact that Adolf adopted the straight-arm gesture after seeing a Bitter in the Bullens lash a toddler at an opposition player on his first visit to the woodyard way back in late 1912. He believed the outstretched arms look was aggressive and would intimidate his opposition.
Hitler invaded France and Lille was one of the cities occupied, the Bitters obviously left a contingent of 100k there as a homage to one of their most famous former fans.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35642 on: July 9, 2021, 06:53:14 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on July  8, 2021, 02:18:22 pm
I just dont think he is ok in the head.
Ive not seen it anywhere else, but David Seaman was on ssn the other day talking about the euros and mentioned that Pickfords got anger management issues (which I think most people could have guessed) and that hes had to see someone about it to sort it out
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35643 on: July 9, 2021, 07:03:11 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on July  8, 2021, 02:18:22 pm
I just dont think he is ok in the head.

Or the face
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35644 on: July 9, 2021, 07:11:01 am »
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35645 on: July 9, 2021, 07:29:07 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on July  9, 2021, 12:24:21 am
It's a little known fact that Adolf adopted the straight-arm gesture after seeing a Bitter in the Bullens lash a toddler at an opposition player on his first visit to the woodyard way back in late 1912. He believed the outstretched arms look was aggressive and would intimidate his opposition.
:lmao
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35646 on: July 9, 2021, 07:40:31 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on July  9, 2021, 12:24:21 am
It's a little known fact that Adolf adopted the straight-arm gesture after seeing a Bitter in the Bullens lash a toddler at an opposition player on his first visit to the woodyard way back in late 1912. He believed the outstretched arms look was aggressive and would intimidate his opposition.
;D
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35647 on: July 9, 2021, 08:46:30 am »
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35648 on: July 9, 2021, 04:55:43 pm »
They're currently losing their shit because Toni Duggan signed for their womens side and has red fingernails, despite her being a well known life long blue
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35649 on: July 9, 2021, 09:46:38 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on July  9, 2021, 01:58:26 am
Hitler invaded France and Lille was one of the cities occupied, the Bitters obviously left a contingent of 100k there as a homage to one of their most famous former fans.

The Das Bitters Division?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35650 on: July 9, 2021, 09:52:04 pm »
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35651 on: July 9, 2021, 09:53:01 pm »
Quote from: dis_1 on July  9, 2021, 09:52:04 pm
Das Booooot

Appropriate, as their new stadium will soon be underwater.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35652 on: July 9, 2021, 09:53:53 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on July  8, 2021, 06:01:26 pm
Hitler was a regular at Goodison in 1913 when he was living in Toxteth. True story. Or maybe not.
Deffo true; here's his house in Liverpool  :-X
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35653 on: July 9, 2021, 09:54:50 pm »
Ah yes, I've walked past the Adolfi many a time.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35654 on: July 9, 2021, 10:43:55 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on July  9, 2021, 09:54:50 pm
Ah yes, I've walked past the Adolfi many a time.
Look in the background  ;)
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35655 on: July 9, 2021, 10:49:24 pm »
Ha ha.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35656 on: July 9, 2021, 11:04:48 pm »
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35657 on: July 9, 2021, 11:20:07 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on July  9, 2021, 09:53:53 pm
Deffo true; here's his house in Liverpool  :-X

:D
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35658 on: July 9, 2021, 11:21:13 pm »
hard to unsee that!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35659 on: Yesterday at 01:17:42 am »
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35660 on: Yesterday at 07:38:26 am »
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35661 on: Yesterday at 10:56:21 am »
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35662 on: Today at 09:32:39 am »
Quote
In fact at Preston he impressed ­former Liverpool and England keeper Chris Kirkland so much Pickford almost ended up at Anfield.

I told some of the Liverpool staff that Jordan was the best young keeper I had worked with. I told them he was going to be something special. But obviously nobody listened and he eventually ended up at Everton!

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/jordan-pickfords-long-time-mentor-24506888?_ga=2.26565437.189804962.1625872689-132565256.1613864851

Imagine that!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35663 on: Today at 09:58:59 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 09:32:39 am
https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/jordan-pickfords-long-time-mentor-24506888?_ga=2.26565437.189804962.1625872689-132565256.1613864851

Imagine that!

I'll bet that list of other young keepers that Chris has worked with reads like the plumbers page of Trust a Trader.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35664 on: Today at 10:47:24 am »
"... he eventually ended up at Everton. "

Everton that.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35665 on: Today at 11:14:24 am »
On a more serious note
Jimmy Gabriel has died.
Never saw him play but he was one that was alway spoken of with respect.

Jimmy Gabriel: Tributes paid to ex-Everton, Southampton and Dundee midfielder

Sad news, and condolences to his family.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35666 on: Today at 11:30:18 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 11:14:24 am
On a more serious note
Jimmy Gabriel has died.
Never saw him play but he was one that was alway spoken of with respect.

Jimmy Gabriel: Tributes paid to ex-Everton, Southampton and Dundee midfielder

Sad news, and condolences to his family.

A good player who could take the rough with the smooth. Typical gritty Scot, bit like the Saint.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35667 on: Today at 05:00:50 pm »
You'd have to have a heart of stone not to laugh, wouldn't you?

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35668 on: Today at 05:01:42 pm »
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Today at 05:00:50 pm
You'd have to have a heart of stone not to laugh, wouldn't you?

Don't worry, you can go back to your club football and win.... ah wait.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35669 on: Today at 05:25:12 pm »
Those tears are sweet. Hope to see Pickord's tears as well tonight.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35670 on: Today at 06:16:24 pm »
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Today at 05:00:50 pm
You'd have to have a heart of stone not to laugh, wouldn't you?



He spent the whole game acting like a pinball flipper.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35671 on: Today at 06:37:24 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 11:14:24 am
On a more serious note
Jimmy Gabriel has died.
Never saw him play but he was one that was alway spoken of with respect.

Jimmy Gabriel: Tributes paid to ex-Everton, Southampton and Dundee midfielder

Sad news, and condolences to his family.

Jimmy Gabriel, true Everton legend, RIP
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35672 on: Today at 07:23:56 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 05:25:12 pm
Those tears are sweet. Hope to see Pickord's tears as well tonight.
A red card for Pickford then a plucky England win would be nice.
