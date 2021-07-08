Brilliant from Pickford tonight. Conceded from a 30-yard free kick that went pretty much into the middle of the goal, kicked the ball straight out of play 7 times and passed straight to a Danish attacker twice.
Woah there!!! Show some respect. According to some blert on GOT, Pickers is in the conversation for England's greatest every 'keeper.
If you're going to quote Catcher then make sure you get the quote correct
Hope Italy have a decent free kick taker. Mind you. the referee will have to give them one.
Seldom post, but came on to post this 'wisdom' from one of the commentators in the stream I was watching - I think it is ESPN.Apparently the reason Southgate like Pickford is because he is good with his feet. WOW!
He can make some great saves, but he can do the stupid things too often. If I was a full back I would not be back passing to him. It was a very good free kick, but that should have been saved. He makes too many errors and silly ones at that for me.
Many on here called that. Golden glove hides the fact hes still an extremely average goalkeeper unfortunately. Ive noticed since a few pointed it out on here he loves a camera save as well and tipping a shot out for a corner thats already going well wide
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Good of Rafa to give the overrated prick Pickford a call last week. Wonder how the conversation went...something like this maybe.Hello Jordan Pickford.Red Rafa on the line.I think you're fuckin shite lad.And no first choice of mine!I'll pick you for the Derby.I owe the Koppites that.Let Virgil get his own back.You dirty, short armed twat.Allez Allez Allez
I just dont think he is ok in the head.
There's an "Everton That" thread on GoT, and my god, there are some absolute beauties of grudges they're holding...I mean, personally, if you didn't want your season to be torpedoed by a match-fixing scandal, I just wouldn't have a player who took part in the scheme, but that's just me.However, the highlight has to be this.Everton, the real victims of both World Wars.
Honestly they should make a straight to DVD movie like 'Hot Tub Everton Time Machine' where some blue dudes right the wrongs in Everton's past.
Bill and Moshi'las Excellent Adventure
Hitler and Mussolini are both RS
Hitler was a regular at Goodison in 1913 when he was living in Toxteth. True story. Or maybe not.
There's an "Everton That" thread on GoT, and my god, there are some absolute beauties of grudges they're holding......
You know how people used to say the arrival of a comet was a portent of doom? Starting to thing the same thing about Everton title wins...
