Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35600 on: Yesterday at 11:23:26 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 11:20:08 pm
Brilliant from Pickford tonight. Conceded from a 30-yard free kick that went pretty much into the middle of the goal, kicked the ball straight out of play 7 times and passed straight to a Danish attacker twice.

Woah there!!!  Show some respect. According to some blert on GOT, Pickers is in the conversation for England's greatest ever 'keeper.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35601 on: Yesterday at 11:23:49 pm »
His positioning for the free-kick was shocking. How does a professional footballer make such a basic mistake in a big game? It's like when Sterling misses sitters, I don't get it. Guy was spending more time shouting at his wall than to sort himself out.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35602 on: Yesterday at 11:28:23 pm »
The faultless Jordan Pickford.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35603 on: Yesterday at 11:33:51 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 11:23:26 pm
Woah there!!!  Show some respect. According to some blert on GOT, Pickers is in the conversation for England's greatest every 'keeper.

If you're going to quote Catcher then make sure you get the quote correct ;D
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35604 on: Yesterday at 11:39:24 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 11:33:51 pm
If you're going to quote Catcher then make sure you get the quote correct ;D
I hadn't even noticed his spelling error.  :D
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35605 on: Today at 12:12:06 am »
Seldom post, but came on to post this 'wisdom' from one of the commentators in the stream I was watching - I think it is ESPN.
Apparently the reason Southgate like Pickford is because he is good with his feet. WOW!
"In my time at Anfield we always said we have the best two teams on Merseyside, Liverpool and Liverpool reserves" - Bill Shankly

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35606 on: Today at 12:14:55 am »
Hope Italy have a decent free kick taker. Mind you. the referee will have to give them one.
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35607 on: Today at 12:32:36 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:14:55 am
Hope Italy have a decent free kick taker. Mind you. the referee will have to give them one.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35608 on: Today at 12:33:58 am »
Quote from: MightyReds on Today at 12:12:06 am
Seldom post, but came on to post this 'wisdom' from one of the commentators in the stream I was watching - I think it is ESPN.
Apparently the reason Southgate like Pickford is because he is good with his feet. WOW!
Well, he is pretty good at injuring fellow professionals with them.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35609 on: Today at 01:00:02 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 11:23:26 pm
Woah there!!!  Show some respect. According to some blert on GOT, Pickers is in the conversation for England's greatest ever 'keeper.


All newly created knights in the UK are dubbed on both shoulders with a sword by the monarch or the prince delegated by her."

"Arise Sir Jordan Pickford"

For services to Sport
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35610 on: Today at 01:20:05 am »
Quote from: MightyReds on Today at 12:12:06 am
Seldom post, but came on to post this 'wisdom' from one of the commentators in the stream I was watching - I think it is ESPN.
Apparently the reason Southgate like Pickford is because he is good with his feet. WOW!

He has to be. His arms are useless.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35611 on: Today at 07:20:51 am »
Many on here called that. Golden glove hides the fact hes still an extremely average goalkeeper unfortunately.

Ive noticed since a few pointed it out on here he loves a camera save as well and tipping a shot out for a corner thats already going well wide
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35612 on: Today at 07:39:38 am »
Enjoy the taking the piss of T-Rex lads, as sadly its coming to an end. Rafa will be scouring the planet this morning for a new keeper.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35613 on: Today at 08:49:24 am »
He can make some great saves, but he can do the stupid things too often. If I was a full back I would not be back passing to him. It was a very good free kick, but that should have been saved. He makes too many errors and silly ones at that for me.
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35614 on: Today at 09:04:37 am »
Quote from: boots on Today at 08:49:24 am
He can make some great saves, but he can do the stupid things too often. If I was a full back I would not be back passing to him. It was a very good free kick, but that should have been saved. He makes too many errors and silly ones at that for me.
Yes you seen last night that he is still weak mentally.  All the talk whilst the going has been good, as been how he has got over his concentration issue.  But this has been exactly that, the going has been good for him recently. As soon as that goal went in his head completely went until the equaliser. He was all over the shop! Cant wait for fans to be back in that ground give him dogs abuse, as hell be arguing and getting involved with fans again. Whilst balls are flying past him into the back of the Everton net
"I'm being watched by the Secret Police and wondering when theyre going to come and take me away"

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35615 on: Today at 01:35:44 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 07:20:51 am
Many on here called that. Golden glove hides the fact hes still an extremely average goalkeeper unfortunately.

Ive noticed since a few pointed it out on here he loves a camera save as well and tipping a shot out for a corner thats already going well wide

Yep nearly cost England against Colombia that 3 years ago. He's a weapon and it's a pity there isn't someone competent enough to get him out that England lineup and consign his career to the fate of the dinosaurs
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35616 on: Today at 02:18:22 pm »
I just dont think he is ok in the head.
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35617 on: Today at 02:24:34 pm »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 07:20:51 am
Many on here called that. Golden glove hides the fact hes still an extremely average goalkeeper unfortunately.

Ive noticed since a few pointed it out on here he loves a camera save as well and tipping a shot out for a corner thats already going well wide
Too right, 3 saves stand out from the last few games.

I think there was one vs Germany that was just over his head, a good save as it was hit at pace, but he then threw his legs in the air for no reason and landrd on the top of his back.

One vs Ukraine where he tipped the ball to the side and then again the legs came up horizontally with his body, I'm fairly sure he could have stayed stood up.

Last night the one where he dived for a ball clearly going wide and got a touch.

He's just not all there.
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35618 on: Today at 03:15:44 pm »
Quote from: mikeb58 on Yesterday at 10:46:21 am
Good of Rafa to give the overrated prick Pickford a call last week. Wonder how the conversation went...something like this maybe.


Hello Jordan Pickford.
Red Rafa on the line.
I think you're fuckin shite lad.
And no first choice of mine!
I'll pick you for the Derby.
I owe the Koppites that.
Let Virgil get his own back.
You dirty, short armed twat.

Allez Allez Allez

 

:lmao
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35619 on: Today at 04:26:25 pm »
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35620 on: Today at 05:19:50 pm »
There's an "Everton That" thread on GoT, and my god, there are some absolute beauties of grudges they're holding...








I mean, personally, if you didn't want your season to be torpedoed by a match-fixing scandal, I just wouldn't have a player who took part in the scheme, but that's just me.

However, the highlight has to be this.



Everton, the real victims of both World Wars.
"This club has been my life. Id go out and sweep the street and be proud to do it for Liverpool FC if they asked me to." - Bob Paisley

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35621 on: Today at 05:54:25 pm »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 02:18:22 pm
I just dont think he is ok in the head.
My favourite of his many idiosyncrasies is making a mistake, then shouting at the moon/his defenders as if they're to blame for him being shit.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35622 on: Today at 05:54:59 pm »
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Today at 05:19:50 pm
There's an "Everton That" thread on GoT, and my god, there are some absolute beauties of grudges they're holding...








I mean, personally, if you didn't want your season to be torpedoed by a match-fixing scandal, I just wouldn't have a player who took part in the scheme, but that's just me.

However, the highlight has to be this.



Everton, the real victims of both World Wars.
Hitler and Mussolini are both RS
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35623 on: Today at 05:58:39 pm »
Honestly they should make a straight to DVD movie like 'Hot Tub Everton Time Machine' where some blue dudes right the wrongs in Everton's past.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35624 on: Today at 05:59:38 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 05:58:39 pm
Honestly they should make a straight to DVD movie like 'Hot Tub Everton Time Machine' where some blue dudes right the wrongs in Everton's past.
Bill and Moshi'las Excellent Adventure
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35625 on: Today at 06:00:12 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:59:38 pm
Bill and Moshi'las Excellent Adventure

Dumb and Dumber
« Reply #35626 on: Today at 06:01:26 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:54:59 pm
Hitler and Mussolini are both RS
Hitler was a regular at Goodison in 1913 when he was living in Toxteth. True story. Or maybe not.
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35627 on: Today at 06:01:38 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:54:59 pm
Hitler and Mussolini are both RS
Don't forget the Red (shite) Army.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35628 on: Today at 06:38:03 pm »
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35629 on: Today at 07:13:47 pm »
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Today at 05:19:50 pm
Everton, the real victims of both World Wars.
Ifithadnerbinfertheredshitestartingtwoworldwars...
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35630 on: Today at 07:29:32 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 06:01:26 pm
Hitler was a regular at Goodison in 1913 when he was living in Toxteth. True story. Or maybe not.

Didn't he paint the Bullens Rd,stiffed him & that's the reason why the Luftwaffe targeted Goodison.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35631 on: Today at 07:52:09 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 05:54:59 pm
Hitler and Mussolini are both RS

Hitlers brother was a Kopite and when Adolf visited him he took him to Anfield. They used to bevvy in the Kaiser Heinrich after the game.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35632 on: Today at 09:06:01 pm »
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Today at 05:19:50 pm
There's an "Everton That" thread on GoT, and my god, there are some absolute beauties of grudges they're holding...

...
To give them credit that shows a degree of self awareness and deprecation I thought they'd lost.  Surely there must be a post in there somewhere about El Classico being managed by two former Everton managers next season whilst Everton are now managed by a man who was probably in their top 10 most hated figures in football until a week ago!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35633 on: Today at 09:09:55 pm »
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Today at 05:19:50 pm

Everton, the real victims of both World Wars.

You know how people used to say the arrival of a comet was a portent of doom?  Starting to thing the same thing about Everton title wins...
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Popcorn's Art

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35634 on: Today at 09:15:46 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:09:55 pm
You know how people used to say the arrival of a comet was a portent of doom?  Starting to thing the same thing about Everton title wins...
You could be onto something.  In a not too distant future on a scorched Earth with the remnants of mankind gradually dying out there'll be a couple of Everton fans ruing that they were all set to dominate after Rafa led them to an unlikely league title.
