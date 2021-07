I wonder when Everton will make their move for Coutinho. Written in the cards surely.



Probably depends on offloading James / Kean as Coutinho's wages on a loan are going to be hefty. Unless they agree a cut price transfer and he takes a massive paycut. Anyway, looking through their squad list, they need a young, fast winger / attacking mid as Bernard, James, Gylfi are all late twenties to early thirties.Will be interesting to see how the structure of the team develops. As we've seen with Rafa, as long as there's buy in, you will see the defenders and midfielders improve significantly working within his tactics. Attackers as well but they will always need to have some physicality / pace and skill to start with.