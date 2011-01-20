"Made a personal plea" to be involved hahaha, he's so small fry. Desperate to be the star and involved in every little competition. I love as well how proud he is that he "Spent all day arguing" with the club about it. Very weird behaviour.Mo came to us, we said no because of AFCON and other comps, and he said OK. He didn't piss the bed about it. Makes me wonder if Rafa backed him going so he could start working with the other attackers and freeze Richy La out. I get the impression Rafa wouldn't take any of his nonsense.