Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35400 on: Yesterday at 06:18:10 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 06:14:02 pm
Went in a pub the other day in Rhyl and there was a dwarf in an Everton shirt behind the bar. All I said was half a bitter and he went berserk.

Oldies but goldies.🙂
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35401 on: Yesterday at 06:23:25 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on July  2, 2021, 08:08:01 am
No he isn't

No surprise.

I would say both Cahill, Baines and Coleman would be genuine ones since they won the FA Cup but after that I'm struggling to think of anyone. No idea why Duncan Ferguson is considered one, aside from the thuggery.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35402 on: Yesterday at 06:32:56 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:23:25 pm
I would say both Cahill, Baines and Coleman would be genuine ones since they won the FA Cup

They did? Must have missed it.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35403 on: Yesterday at 06:40:58 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on July  1, 2021, 07:18:22 pm
Is he actually considered a legend by the fans or does he just consider himself as one? I wouldn't put it past him if its latter.

I think it's just Richard Keys playing into his ego who considers him one, similar to how Stevie considered Kenny Powers one in Eastbound and Down
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35404 on: Yesterday at 07:03:11 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 05:29:00 pm
She looks good for her age - bearing in  mind I left school in '68.
Yes, I saw her a few weeks ago and she still looks alright.

Between you and I, I used to quite fancy her in school. She was mates with a real hottie who all the lads loved, so she didn't get much of a look-in, but I always thought she was better looking myself. As I say, keep this to yourself, ok?  ;)
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35405 on: Yesterday at 07:07:58 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:00:41 pm
Bitters are a right ugly bunch of bastards aren't they ;D
True story this.

I used to go out with a Bluenose back in the 90s and I went along with her to the shack for a pre-season tournament that both the Shite and us were playing in.

Walking around outside the ground she turned to me and said ''why are Everton lads so fucking ugly.''  :lmao

Every fella she found attractive was a Red.  :lmao
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35406 on: Yesterday at 07:13:05 pm »
Evertons trophy room was broken into today.The thief emptied its contents. The police are looking for a man carrying a rolled up carpet.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35407 on: Yesterday at 07:23:35 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 07:07:58 pm
True story this.

I used to go out with a Bluenose back in the 90s and I went along with her to the shack for a pre-season tournament that both the Shite and us were playing in.

Walking around outside the ground she turned to me and said ''why are Everton lads so fucking ugly.''  :lmao

Every fella she found attractive was a Red.  :lmao

I know a lass from London.  Spurs fan, but since she's been in Liverpool, only ever dated Evertonians.  Can't imagine why.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35408 on: Yesterday at 07:23:53 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 07:13:05 pm
Evertons trophy room was broken into today.The thief emptied its contents. The police are looking for a man carrying a rolled up carpet.
Harsh!

They did win this one a few seasons ago.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35409 on: Yesterday at 08:34:13 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 07:03:11 pm
Yes, I saw her a few weeks ago and she still looks alright.

Between you and I, I used to quite fancy her in school. She was mates with a real hottie who all the lads loved, so she didn't get much of a look-in, but I always thought she was better looking myself. As I say, keep this to yourself, ok?  ;)
Don't worry, it's just you, me, and the entire memberships of Rawk, GoT and RedCafe here
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35410 on: Yesterday at 08:50:39 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 08:34:13 pm
Don't worry, it's just you, me, and the entire memberships of Rawk, GoT and RedCafe here

Lol.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35411 on: Yesterday at 08:53:55 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:14:08 am
The Royal Poo Stadium?
Shitty of Liverpool Stadium?
The ShitWorks?

Andrex are perfect naming rights partners
Shit Street
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35412 on: Yesterday at 09:01:59 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 03:57:39 pm
You seen the state of your average Evertonian lady? think I'd rather be bloked










A 7Up bottle has never had such a literal meaning.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35413 on: Yesterday at 09:13:53 pm »
The furious child always does me in, a true Evertonian that lad
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35414 on: Yesterday at 09:33:45 pm »
Quote from: Floydy on Yesterday at 08:53:55 pm
Shit Street

Can you tell me how to get - so I can avoid it.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35415 on: Yesterday at 10:30:56 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 06:14:02 pm
Went in a pub the other day in Rhyl and there was a dwarf in an Everton shirt behind the bar. All I said was half a bitter and he went berserk.
Crying  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35416 on: Yesterday at 10:39:32 pm »
The angry kid/laughing ma is a fucking classic  ;D FUCKIN BENT REDSHITE c*nt ATKINSON

Think that was around the time of the 'FUUUUUUUUUUCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKK' lad and the crying teenager as they were dumped out of the Europa League. God we need fans back inside the grounds  ;D
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35417 on: Yesterday at 11:25:12 pm »
It's just the look of "that's my boy" that gets me :lmao
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35418 on: Yesterday at 11:30:44 pm »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Yesterday at 11:25:12 pm
It's just the look of "that's my boy" that gets me :lmao

Look at how proud and satisfied his mum was.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35419 on: Today at 12:43:38 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 03:57:39 pm
You seen the state of your average Evertonian lady? think I'd rather be bloked





Which lady are you referring to here?
The one who looks like a portrait top-right, the one with the fingers, or the one with the adam's apple?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35420 on: Today at 12:52:38 am »
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35421 on: Today at 02:13:19 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:52:38 am


The cast of characters in that never stops giving, but it is totally made into a masterpiece by Munchs Scream.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35422 on: Today at 02:13:39 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 08:34:13 pm
Don't worry, it's just you, me, and the entire memberships of Rawk, GoT and RedCafe here
😀
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35423 on: Today at 02:16:19 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:52:38 am


Love this .  Think is from when we walloped them 4-0 and Sturbridge was on fire.

The ball the ball they touched the ball,we played the shite on a Wednesday night and they
Never touched the ball

Some great derbies recently.
1. Beating them with the kids
2. Cheering like you scored when Gerrard got
Sent off but we still won😂
3. The Origi goal (😂😂😂😂😂)
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35424 on: Today at 02:17:34 am »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Yesterday at 11:30:44 pm
Look at how proud and satisfied his mum was.
You just know she went home and told his dad that he chanted his first ''fuck the redshite" today.

Such pride.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35425 on: Today at 02:20:25 am »
Quote from: Banquo's Ghost on Today at 02:13:19 am
The cast of characters in that never stops giving, but it is totally made into a masterpiece by Munchs Scream.
The Scream gets me every time, and so does the young Ben Mitchell off EastEnders. It's the best footy gif ever.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35426 on: Today at 02:37:07 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 02:20:25 am
The Scream gets me every time, and so does the young Ben Mitchell off EastEnders. It's the best footy gif ever.

It is the moment every Evertonian realises they are an Evertonian and supporting them is going to bring them a lifetime of pain.

Interspersed with ridiculously overhyped impossible expectations.

The scream is the exact moment when they realise that this overhyped, impossible expectation has come to an end.

It is like putting all your hopes, hype and expectation into blowing up a balloon. Everyone can see that blowing air continually in to a balloon only has one outcome. Onlookers look on knowing exactly what is going to happen, but the Evertonian keeps on puffing like a mating bird puffing out it's chest.

Then when the inevitable happens and the balloon blows up in their face. They let out that scream of exasperation, which is swiftly followed by blaming the redshite.

Instead of seeking answers to why the balloon exploded in their faces they start a manic search for another balloon. That balloon then instantly becomes better than the redshite balloon and they rinse and repeat.   
