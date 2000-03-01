« previous next »
Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 2091421 times)

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35320 on: Today at 02:52:22 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 01:28:28 pm
Personally think the whole thing has been on auto-cruise since they missed out on the Commonwealth funding. Each and every action is taken to keep the thing moving forward, oh so slowly, until the funding magically appears.

Even if they do get the funding now, the cost will be so prohibitive to maintain it they will be in tonnes of trouble.

I also don't understand how no one in the media seems to care they are about to record their fourth year running of massive debt, start the season with their 6th manager in 5 years (and all the costs that entails), are into the fifth year since they said they would build at BMD with no actual works started or a plan to fund it, and has just let four players go and (allegedly) borrowed a £100m to get new players in.


Don't forget that after the Commonwealth Games subsidy option went, Chippy Tits tried to get the council to borrow the cash on their behalf and lend it to them on the cheap. Given his arrest and the ongoing investigation into his alleged corruption, questions must be asked about his involvement in this.



Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35321 on: Today at 02:54:19 pm »
Also, whilst I get the regeneration argument (and fuck knows the area needs it), I'll admit to wanting Everton to just fuck off and disappear.

The rivalry's been fun - and, indeed, useful - at times, but now it's just toxic. We'd be better off as a club if we were the only PL team in the city.

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35322 on: Today at 04:06:07 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:54:19 pm
Also, whilst I get the regeneration argument (and fuck knows the area needs it), I'll admit to wanting Everton to just fuck off and disappear.

The rivalry's been fun - and, indeed, useful - at times, but now it's just toxic. We'd be better off as a club if we were the only PL team in the city.
I would agree with this. For some reason, their fans cannot cope with being the citys 2nd club and bizarrely they believe they are actually as big as Liverpool. Due to this they have created a horrible, toxic rivalry in their heads and we would be better off without them.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35323 on: Today at 04:23:09 pm »
You'd really want them relegated and gone? I wouldn't mind bc you guys just beat them year in year out until this year and it pissed me off, but I thought ye would miss a gimme derby twice a year
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35324 on: Today at 04:25:14 pm »
Moshiri, "how far away are we from a champions leaguw tinning team?"

Rafa, "about half a mile"

 ;D

Yes i know it's an old one ;D
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35325 on: Today at 04:25:59 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 04:23:09 pm
You'd really want them relegated and gone? I wouldn't mind bc you guys just beat them year in year out until this year and it pissed me off, but I thought ye would miss a gimme derby twice a year

Wouldn't you want City relegated?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35326 on: Today at 04:28:57 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 04:25:59 pm
Wouldn't you want City relegated?
I never cared too much about them, always felt like scrappy doo antics with them. I guess I'd want them relegated now because before Ole they were just constantly beating us with Aguero scoring
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35327 on: Today at 04:32:58 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 04:23:09 pm
You'd really want them relegated and gone? I wouldn't mind bc you guys just beat them year in year out until this year and it pissed me off, but I thought ye would miss a gimme derby twice a year

Yes. they need a reality check, they're beyond deluded, they get worse and worse every year. Everything they do is revolved around us.

I mean go on their forum, and having an adblock will prompt you a message of ''Blocking ADs is kopite behavior''

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35328 on: Today at 04:36:41 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 04:23:09 pm
You'd really want them relegated and gone? I wouldn't mind bc you guys just beat them year in year out until this year and it pissed me off, but I thought ye would miss a gimme derby twice a year

All we got last season was 1 point and two players with long term injuries which derailed our season.

I wish Rafa well though.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35329 on: Today at 04:48:40 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 04:23:09 pm
You'd really want them relegated and gone? I wouldn't mind bc you guys just beat them year in year out until this year and it pissed me off, but I thought ye would miss a gimme derby twice a year

I don't want them gone, I know too many decent Blues to wish them out of business, but I get why some would want to see the back of them. The Derbies are vile these days, Murderers, Justice for the 39 and all that stuff. I get it when its Utd fans, we gave you some obscene shit down the years so it's going to get thrown back, but people from your own City?

Do you not get sick of the bile and hatred you get from City? My missus will never forget walking into a bar in the City centre in a Utd coat, the day City won promotion back to the championship and getting told to "take that thing off you Munich c*nt". She always tells me most City fans are just bitter and twisted. We're experiencing their lunacy now, with all the dippers shite and other stuff.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35330 on: Today at 04:54:39 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 04:25:14 pm
Moshiri, "how far away are we from a champions leaguw tinning team?"

Rafa, "about half a mile"

 ;D

Yes i know it's an old one ;D

:lmao


But still quality
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35331 on: Today at 05:50:30 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 04:25:14 pm
Moshiri, "how far away are we from a champions leaguw tinning team?"

Rafa, "about half a mile"

 ;D

Yes i know it's an old one ;D
Oldie but goldie  ;D
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35332 on: Today at 06:11:26 pm »
I'd be upset for my mates if everton were relegated.

I'm sure I'd stop laughing eventually though. After a few years.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35333 on: Today at 06:25:07 pm »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 06:11:26 pm
I'd be upset for my mates if everton were relegated.

I'm sure I'd stop laughing eventually though. After a few years.

At least with Rafa being there they would be spared the usual mental gymnastics of working out how any misfortune that befalls them is our fault.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35334 on: Today at 06:55:25 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 04:25:14 pm
Moshiri, "how far away are we from a champions leaguw tinning team?"

Rafa, "about half a mile"

 ;D

Yes i know it's an old one ;D

Tinned Champions League? First I've heard of such a thing to be honest mate
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35335 on: Today at 07:58:28 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 04:23:09 pm
You'd really want them relegated and gone? I wouldn't mind bc you guys just beat them year in year out until this year and it pissed me off, but I thought ye would miss a gimme derby twice a year

They're not easy points though, mate. It's a stressful nightmare, worrying if we're going to have our players clobbered.  For every thumping win we enjoy, there's at least two or three cagey one nils or nervous draws.

My dad was a blue but he's been in the ground a long time. I've got no blue mates, no attachments, no emotional investment in them at all. I just want them gone.

Unfortunately, with Rafa there, that's off the table. Maybe he was brought in because they're anticipating a difficult season and they're trying to get ahead of the curve. Hope so.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35336 on: Today at 08:12:23 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:48:40 pm
I don't want them gone, I know too many decent Blues to wish them out of business, but I get why some would want to see the back of them. The Derbies are vile these days, Murderers, Justice for the 39 and all that stuff. I get it when its Utd fans, we gave you some obscene shit down the years so it's going to get thrown back, but people from your own City?
Which is why Rafa going there is completely baffling to me. I know people say he wants to live in the city but come on, managing Everton is scraping the very bottom of the barrel and will do nothing for any manager's career. Maybe he thinks he can go back to Madrid after a year like Ancelotti did.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35337 on: Today at 08:20:29 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 04:23:09 pm
You'd really want them relegated and gone? I wouldn't mind bc you guys just beat them year in year out until this year and it pissed me off, but I thought ye would miss a gimme derby twice a year
Yes 100%. Its not a proper derby anymore. They just see it as an opportunity to go recklessly into challenges with the excuse of its a derby. Also, their fans have become largely  as nasty as the challenges, I would be quite happy if we never played them again.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35338 on: Today at 08:59:14 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:48:40 pm
I don't want them gone, I know too many decent Blues to wish them out of business, but I get why some would want to see the back of them. The Derbies are vile these days, Murderers, Justice for the 39 and all that stuff. I get it when its Utd fans, we gave you some obscene shit down the years so it's going to get thrown back, but people from your own City?

When did the rivalry get so toxic? I left Liverpool twenty years ago and don't get back as often as I'd like, but when I was growing up in the 90s it wasn't this bad. My family are mixed, my Mam was a blue. There wasn't any real antipathy that I can remember. But there fucking is now.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35339 on: Today at 09:05:08 pm »
Quote from: Elliemental on Today at 08:59:14 pm
When did the rivalry get so toxic? I left Liverpool twenty years ago and don't get back as often as I'd like, but when I was growing up in the 90s it wasn't this bad. My family are mixed, my Mam was a blue. There wasn't any real antipathy that I can remember. But there fucking is now.

90's, they went shite and any success we have just makes them bitter. Pre 90s they had a successful team too so where less bitter
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35340 on: Today at 09:16:27 pm »
Quote from: Elliemental on Today at 08:59:14 pm
When did the rivalry get so toxic? I left Liverpool twenty years ago and don't get back as often as I'd like, but when I was growing up in the 90s it wasn't this bad. My family are mixed, my Mam was a blue. There wasn't any real antipathy that I can remember. But there fucking is now.
I lived in Liverpool for a few years after University and the Bitters were always mingebags, I did live just off County Road so that probably skews my perception of them.

This was around 2000-03 or so.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35341 on: Today at 09:47:02 pm »
Quote from: Elliemental on Today at 08:59:14 pm
When did the rivalry get so toxic? I left Liverpool twenty years ago and don't get back as often as I'd like, but when I was growing up in the 90s it wasn't this bad. My family are mixed, my Mam was a blue. There wasn't any real antipathy that I can remember. But there fucking is now.

The disparity of resources and success has really gotten to them. Social media also does not help.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35342 on: Today at 09:53:24 pm »
Quote from: Elliemental on Today at 08:59:14 pm
When did the rivalry get so toxic? I left Liverpool twenty years ago and don't get back as often as I'd like, but when I was growing up in the 90s it wasn't this bad. My family are mixed, my Mam was a blue. There wasn't any real antipathy that I can remember. But there fucking is now.
Since the early 90s when they became shite again. For some reason they still think they should be bigger than Liverpool. The club feeding them the peoples club nonsense and making everything about Liverpool took the fans  bitterness and hatred up another level. Everton football club is as much to blame as the fans.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35343 on: Today at 10:00:12 pm »
Martinez will probably be out of Belgium now. Too soon for them to sack Rafa & get Bobby back in?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35344 on: Today at 10:27:17 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:19:11 am
I don't think there's any doubt that given the time, backing and support Rafa is going to do a good job there, we may as well resign ourselves to that. What I was saying though is he hasn't done anything particularly noteworthy since leaving Liverpool and he'd just turned 50 then. He's now 61.

Their fans are notoriously impatient and fickle at the best of times and that's when they actually like you. Moshiri has already burned through several managers, all very different from the last. You get peaks and troughs with Rafa, when results are bad the fans will turn.

I was working outside yesterday and my Blue neighbour comes out to water his plants. He's a steward at Anfield when we have fans in, so I was asking him about work. I then asked him what he made of them bringing Rafa in? He said he can't get his head around it at all. Either from the BS perspective or Rafa's. I asked him if it was him who put the banner outside the wrong house on Rafa's road?  :D  Being a decent old school Blue, he wrote that off as the actions of silly gobshite youths.

Anyway, he said the same as what you said there. Basically he's on a hiding to nothing with the fans. He expects it to be carnage there if they don't hit the ground running. Even if they do, once it falls apart, which it will do, he expects them to turn quicker than a pint of milk in a heatwave. He reckons they are bad enough with managers and players they like, so you can imagine how they'd be if they don't like you from the off.

It's funny though. When you manage to talk to a proper old school Blue rather than these weirdos that are coming through you can get sense out of them. His verdict on Ancelotti was that he was only at Goodison for the money, and the football they played under him was no better than under Allardyce. That's pretty much what we were all saying on here, yet on GOT he was attracted by the 'allure and history of the club' and was 'Magnifico'.

As you say: Notoriously impatient and fickle.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35345 on: Today at 10:31:03 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 09:05:11 am
It irritates me when they announce that Moshiri will be funding the first part directly. He won't, he will be doing what he has done before, namely lending the club the money. There is a difference.
You don't get it, do you.

Everything Moshilad owns, Everton own. Remember the £1.3 billion?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35346 on: Today at 10:40:30 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 09:55:07 am
Its not coming from sponsorship though other than one deal and that hardly touches the sides of what been thrown at them by Moshilaa.

It also doesnt explain the constant signing away of the future tv income to a dodgy 3rd party and having to get loan facilities from Chinese banks.

If they were actually backed by Usmanov, then theyd have no need for any of that.
It's genuinely bizarre.

If Uzzy really was their main man then he could find the money for the new stadium down the back of his sofa, but the reality is that Everton are scratching around for the money they need and have been for ages now.

It looks more a case of Uzzy helping a business partner / friend out at times than anything more substantial.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35347 on: Today at 10:50:43 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 08:12:23 pm
Which is why Rafa going there is completely baffling to me. I know people say he wants to live in the city but come on, managing Everton is scraping the very bottom of the barrel and will do nothing for any manager's career. Maybe he thinks he can go back to Madrid after a year like Ancelotti did.
I doubt, at this stage in his career, that he's looking to bolster his CV, and nor will he be looking to the future. It's literally as simple as:

1) he wants to live at home with his family
2) he wants to coach football
3) there's a club where he can live at home with his family and coach football.

That's all there is to it
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35348 on: Today at 10:54:21 pm »
Rafa's being very naive if he thinks Everton fans will be no different from Liverpool supporters simply cause they're from the same city.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35349 on: Today at 10:56:47 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:08:03 pm
A bit like with West Ham, they'll find they preferred Goodison and it won't be the cash cow they hoped it would be. They're fixated on the waterfront, but it's not the Kings Dock and it's not the Meditteranean. Even in the summer it'll be a case of dress warm, let alone most of the season is in winter.

Their waterfront obsession is really weird. They talk about ''iconic'' but just being alongside a river does not make your home iconic. Is the sewage plant next door ''iconic''? Are the scrap metal heaps at Norton's iconic? The only iconic buildings on our waterfront are at the Pier Head and the Albert Dock. Is the Arena iconic? I'd suggest not.

Iconic comes from glorious history and culture over many years. The Docker's Clock is more iconic than any new build concrete bowl could ever be.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35350 on: Today at 11:01:26 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:54:21 pm
Rafa's being very naive if he thinks Everton fans will be no different from Liverpool supporters simply cause they're from the same city.
There's no reason to think he thinks that. He just doesn't give any fucks
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35351 on: Today at 11:06:47 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 04:23:09 pm
You'd really want them relegated and gone? I wouldn't mind bc you guys just beat them year in year out until this year and it pissed me off, but I thought ye would miss a gimme derby twice a year

Personally speaking, I'd be happy for them to go out of business altogether. I certainly wouldn't miss the derby. It's a vile, poisonous, toxic affair. Even taking points off them all the time doesn't make up for the poison and the chance of serious injury to our players from those thugs. Relegation for them would be nice but, for me, liquidation would be just about what they deserve.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35352 on: Today at 11:10:22 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 10:56:47 pm
Their waterfront obsession is really weird. They talk about ''iconic'' but just being alongside a river does not make your home iconic. Is the sewage plant next door ''iconic''? Are the scrap metal heaps at Norton's iconic? The only iconic buildings on our waterfront are at the Pier Head and the Albert Dock. Is the Arena iconic? I'd suggest not.

Iconic comes from glorious history and culture over many years. The Docker's Clock is more iconic than any new build concrete bowl could ever be.
This obsession is basically psychological and stems from their universe-sized inferiority complex and their century-and-a-half old self-loathing and self-recrimination at naming their club after a small, unimportant region of the city rather than after the city itself.

They regret it every second of every day and so their way to try and assuage that is to believe that moving to what they (incorrectly) think is a prime piece of city-centre waterfront real estate, will somehow make the city 'theirs', that they can become the symbol of the city, indivisible from the other central sites and sights.

In fact they've been fobbed off with a bit of derelict land next to the shit factory. It's gonna be painful for them when that reality bomb lands - assuming they ever get the thing built, or get it built without bankrupting themselves, that is.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35353 on: Today at 11:20:38 pm »
Quote from: Elliemental on Today at 08:59:14 pm
When did the rivalry get so toxic? I left Liverpool twenty years ago and don't get back as often as I'd like, but when I was growing up in the 90s it wasn't this bad. My family are mixed, my Mam was a blue. There wasn't any real antipathy that I can remember. But there fucking is now.

The 1990s. They'd had the most successful period in their history with that brief window in the 1980s. They thought they were back in the big time and destined to stay there. Thing is, they rested on their laurels rather than consolidating, and if you do that, you decline. They were overtaken quite easily and they sat back as their budding empire crumbled due to gross mismanagement and poor decision after poor decision. Realising they'd let it all slip through their fingers was too much for them. They have never had the self-awareness or the humility to look at themselves in the mirror and take responsibility, so they reverted to what every lazy waster does - they look for scapegoats.

The convenient scapegoat for them was Liverpool. They've been playing the poor, wounded victim ever since...
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35354 on: Today at 11:34:33 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 11:10:22 pm
This obsession is basically psychological and stems from their universe-sized inferiority complex and their century-and-a-half old self-loathing and self-recrimination at naming their club after a small, unimportant region of the city rather than after the city itself.

They regret it every second of every day and so their way to try and assuage that is to believe that moving to what they (incorrectly) think is a prime piece of city-centre waterfront real estate, will somehow make the city 'theirs', that they can become the symbol of the city, indivisible from the other central sites and sights.

In fact they've been fobbed off with a bit of derelict land next to the shit factory. It's gonna be painful for them when that reality bomb lands - assuming they ever get the thing built, or get it built without bankrupting themselves, that is.

It's quite tragic when you see just how much they are hanging on this new stadium proposal. And proposal is all it is at the moment. It's as though their whole sense of self depends on it. Building the damn thing seems to be all about ego with them.

I've known people like them. People who believe that if they have 'A' then they will feel 'B'. As in, once I have that new house, that fancy car and that girl I fancy, then I'll feel fantastic about myself. Thing is, I've know quite a lot of them who have gone on to acquire those material things, but their lives are still a mess and they are still, fundamentally,  deeply unhappy.

I've said it loads of times, and you are saying it in your post too, but how we feel about ourselves and our lives comes from within. Confidence and esteem comes from within too. Expecting material things to fill the void in your life usually ends in monumental disappointment.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35355 on: Today at 11:40:04 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Today at 04:23:09 pm
You'd really want them relegated and gone? I wouldn't mind bc you guys just beat them year in year out until this year and it pissed me off, but I thought ye would miss a gimme derby twice a year

Don't you know Everton have won a ton of derbies 0-0 in the past twenty years?  :wave
