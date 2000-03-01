I don't think there's any doubt that given the time, backing and support Rafa is going to do a good job there, we may as well resign ourselves to that. What I was saying though is he hasn't done anything particularly noteworthy since leaving Liverpool and he'd just turned 50 then. He's now 61.



Their fans are notoriously impatient and fickle at the best of times and that's when they actually like you. Moshiri has already burned through several managers, all very different from the last. You get peaks and troughs with Rafa, when results are bad the fans will turn.



I was working outside yesterday and my Blue neighbour comes out to water his plants. He's a steward at Anfield when we have fans in, so I was asking him about work. I then asked him what he made of them bringing Rafa in? He said he can't get his head around it at all. Either from the BS perspective or Rafa's. I asked him if it was him who put the banner outside the wrong house on Rafa's road?Being a decent old school Blue, he wrote that off as the actions of silly gobshite youths.Anyway, he said the same as what you said there. Basically he's on a hiding to nothing with the fans. He expects it to be carnage there if they don't hit the ground running. Even if they do, once it falls apart, which it will do, he expects them to turn quicker than a pint of milk in a heatwave. He reckons they are bad enough with managers and players they like, so you can imagine how they'd be if they don't like you from the off.It's funny though. When you manage to talk to a proper old school Blue rather than these weirdos that are coming through you can get sense out of them. His verdict on Ancelotti was that he was only at Goodison for the money, and the football they played under him was no better than under Allardyce. That's pretty much what we were all saying on here, yet on GOT he was attracted by the 'allure and history of the club' and was 'Magnifico'.As you say: Notoriously impatient and fickle.