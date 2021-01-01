« previous next »
Online Craig 🤔

  Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,004
  • YNWA
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35280 on: Today at 09:55:07 am
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Today at 09:47:41 am
Absolutely no idea, thats what seems so weird about it. According to all the reports he had the major influence in Rafa getting the job. Unless its an attempted fudge at FFP by not having an owner investment and it coming from sponsorship?

Its not coming from sponsorship though other than one deal and that hardly touches the sides of what been thrown at them by Moshilaa.

It also doesnt explain the constant signing away of the future tv income to a dodgy 3rd party and having to get loan facilities from Chinese banks.

If they were actually backed by Usmanov, then theyd have no need for any of that.
Offline jacobs chains

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 734
  • Rarely rattled
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35281 on: Today at 09:59:17 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:30:54 am
This is my wonder about Chelsea - Abramovich has leant them over £1.4 billion. No-one, unless you are filthy rich like Abu Dhabi, writes off that amount of money surely? Moshiri isn't even in either one of them's bracket, he'll want the cash someway.

Abramovich has increased the value of Chelsea to more than he paid for it and what he has loaned to it. He also seems to have enjoyed himself. If Moshiri has enjoyed throwing his money away he's even more of a nut/masochist than I think.
Online Uncle Ronnie

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,912
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35282 on: Today at 10:00:10 am
But is the money they say thats coming from Moshiri actually from him? Same way Etihad are apparently giving City more than they actually are.

Ive genuinely no idea. Seems all very weird. Usmanov game them £30m just for an option on naming rights for the new stadium. Im sure they have a plan, but whether its a good plan or not thats another matter
Online Craig 🤔

  Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,004
  • YNWA
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35283 on: Today at 10:13:18 am
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Today at 10:00:10 am
But is the money they say thats coming from Moshiri actually from him? Same way Etihad are apparently giving City more than they actually are.

Why though? Makes no difference if it comes from him or Moshilaa in that case.

Its different to City where they were artificially bumping up make sponsorships from companies linked fk their owner to fudge FFP.


Ive genuinely no idea. Seems all very weird. Usmanov game them £30m just for an option on naming rights for the new stadium. Im sure they have a plan, but whether its a good plan or not thats another matter

Its also possible Usmanov is allowing his company to be used by Moshilaa to put (his) money in and Usmanov has no ownership link at all.

I just cant see any reason why he isnt out in the open if hes involved.
Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,234
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35284 on: Today at 10:13:46 am
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Today at 10:00:10 am
But is the money they say thats coming from Moshiri actually from him? Same way Etihad are apparently giving City more than they actually are.

Ive genuinely no idea. Seems all very weird. Usmanov game them £30m just for an option on naming rights for the new stadium. Im sure they have a plan, but whether its a good plan or not thats another matter
That £30 million loan was an emergency gift to his mate to soften the losses that year ending.

Since Moshiri has been there there the haven't posted a profit yet.

"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,399
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35285 on: Today at 10:26:36 am
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 09:59:17 am
Abramovich has increased the value of Chelsea to more than he paid for it and what he has loaned to it. He also seems to have enjoyed himself. If Moshiri has enjoyed throwing his money away he's even more of a nut/masochist than I think.

Eventually though, surely him or his family will want that money back? If its added into a sale and someone pays the £4 billion, they'll want that repaying surely?

If the Bitters think Moshiri is just going to fund a £1billion stadium out of his own pocket and never want it back they are dreaming.
Offline David in Edinburgh

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 294
  • We all Live in a Red and White Klopp
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35286 on: Today at 10:45:43 am
Anyone else think the bitters will still be at Goodison in 15 years time?
Offline FiSh77

  LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,776
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35287 on: Today at 10:45:59 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:26:36 am
Eventually though, surely him or his family will want that money back? If its added into a sale and someone pays the £4 billion, they'll want that repaying surely?

If the Bitters think Moshiri is just going to fund a £1billion stadium out of his own pocket and never want it back they are dreaming.

Doubt he'll see any of it back in his lifetime, he could always keep it in the family though

"Here son I want to give you something that means a lot to me"
"What is it dad? your yacht?"
"Nope"
"Your private jet?"
"Nope"
"Your art collection?"
"Nope"
"Well what the fuck is it then?"
"It's my Everton"
"Cheers dad, yer c*nt"
Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,707
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35288 on: Today at 10:46:48 am
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 09:34:48 am
Not quite sure how he gets it.

Abramovich has massively increased Chelseas value over the years because theyve had massive success, but Everton are so far away from even being in with a shout of winning a domestic cup, let alone a title or CL, that I just cant see how he even comes close to getting his money back within the next decade.

Even if he somehow manages to get the new stadium built, the cost of doing so will be that high, and the additional income not game changing, that its not gonna have much impact on that for him either.


Although there's always been clubs where a wealthy owner on a vanity project spent a fair bit to make them successful (Jack Walker at Blackburn, for instance), Chelsea were the first to take it stratospheric - and at a time when the global popularity of the Premier League was beginning to really explode.

They also had a pretty multinational team and some 'glamourous' names. They were successful at the perfect time, and as a result went from a club with a pretty barren history, that barely anyone had heard of outside the UK, to being, in terms of global support, recognition & presence, a very big club. Look at the various tables of 'most supported clubs in the world' and they hit the top 10 every time.

Abu Dhabi Sportwashing FC have put even Abramovich's spending in the shadows, and they've been the most successful PL team over the past decade, with probably the highest-profile manager in the world and a very active PR team.

They have inevitably attracted a glut of glory-hunter 'fans', yet they lag well behind the support of the clubs that are in the top 10, and globally they are relatively irrelevant.

Their global support will increase over time if they continue to buy trophies and attract more glory hunters, but the rate of increase is way, way behind that which Chelsea showed.

And then you have Everton and Moshiri, presumably trying to emulate that "pump money in and increased support will follow" blueprint (even if it contradicts the apparent wishes of 'diehard' blues, who scorn the whole notion of having fans outside of the UK... or even Liverpool/North Wales). Yet you need success for that to even begin to happen. And they are miles away from that. Look at Leicester: won the PL and FA Cup in recent years and their global presence/support has nudged up, but not by much.

The back-of-a-beermat conclusions I'd make are:

1) Chelsea seeing a surge in global support was unique for a variety of reasons (timing, sustained success, diversity of the team, 'glamourous' names)
2) Man City have tried the same but on steroids, and not seen anything like the increased global support, even with a full trophy cabinet and most high-profile manager
3) Everton, without trophies, with a workmanlike and usually misfiring team, and buying players who are well below the 'top tier' but still expensive, have no chance of substantially increasing their global support
4) As a result, the value of Everton isn't going to rocket like the value of Chelsea did.

"Poverty exists not because we cannot feed the poor, but because we cannot satisfy the rich."

Offline scatman

  Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,322
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35289 on: Today at 10:55:11 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:26:36 am
Eventually though, surely him or his family will want that money back? If its added into a sale and someone pays the £4 billion, they'll want that repaying surely?

If the Bitters think Moshiri is just going to fund a £1billion stadium out of his own pocket and never want it back they are dreaming.

Think Roman and his family are content with having an appreciating asset based in the UK. It could be at some point in time that Chelsea will actually constitute a large enough portion of his wealth for people to forget that he's done other stuff. There's a number of NFL owners in the USA whose wealth/billionaire status actually just consists of the ownership of that team and that's what they are known for.
Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

  Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,453
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35290 on: Today at 11:02:35 am
Quote from: David in Edinburgh on Today at 10:45:43 am
Anyone else think the bitters will still be at Goodison in 15 years time?

They'll be groundsharing with Vauxhall Motors in 5 years.

Online Craig 🤔

  Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,004
  • YNWA
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35291 on: Today at 11:07:44 am
Quote from: David in Edinburgh on Today at 10:45:43 am
Anyone else think the bitters will still be at Goodison in 15 years time?

For all the joking around I actually think the stadium will end up getting built. The issue is I think they'll find out it's not this amazing thing they needed all this time and is more Moshilaa's vanity project (alla Hicks) to put his name on the history of the city's waterfront and the cost for doing so will hang around their necks for decades.
Online Tesco tearaway∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,815
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35292 on: Today at 11:08:57 am
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 10:45:59 am
Doubt he'll see any of it back in his lifetime, he could always keep it in the family though

"Here son I want to give you something that means a lot to me"
"What is it dad? your yacht?"
"Nope"
"Your private jet?"
"Nope"
"Your art collection?"
"Nope"
"Well what the fuck is it then?"
"It's my Everton"
"Cheers dad, yer c*nt"
Well that's just cheered my Friday morning up  :wellin
Online Romford_Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,878
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35293 on: Today at 11:17:17 am
Why don't they build a floating stadium ship that moors at BMD?

That'd be amazing. They could take it on tour and everything. They could even use it to pick up and drop off OOT supporters.
Online Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,813
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35294 on: Today at 11:21:34 am
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 11:07:44 am
For all the joking around I actually think the stadium will end up getting built. The issue is I think they'll find out it's not this amazing thing they needed all this time and is more Moshilaa's vanity project (alla Hicks) to put his name on the history of the city's waterfront and the cost for doing so will hang around their necks for decades.

In the same boat.

I do not understand why they treat this stadium like it will change anything in a meaningful way? When West Ham went from Boleyn to their concrete bowl did they suddenly become main stays in the champions league?
Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,494
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35295 on: Today at 11:21:57 am
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 11:07:44 am
For all the joking around I actually think the stadium will end up getting built. The issue is I think they'll find out it's not this amazing thing they needed all this time and is more Moshilaa's vanity project (alla Hicks) to put his name on the history of the city's waterfront and the cost for doing so will hang around their necks for decades.
I agree about the build and the long term cost. I think Moshiri is way past the point of no return. He's already ploughed a fortune in, and in their current state he would be guaranteed to lose most of it. From his perspective his best hope of having something with some kind of resale value is getting it built.

But I'm struggling to think of 1 example when a new stadium has transformed a club.
Offline 67CherryRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 304
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35296 on: Today at 11:26:26 am
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 11:21:57 am
But I'm struggling to think of 1 example when a new stadium has transformed a club.
Swansea maybe? Reading? Hull?
Offline jackh

  Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,212
    • @hartejack
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35297 on: Today at 11:26:34 am
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 11:21:57 am
I agree about the build and the long term cost. I think Moshiri is way past the point of no return. He's already ploughed a fortune in, and in their current state he would be guaranteed to lose most of it. From his perspective his best hope of having something with some kind of resale value is getting it built.

But I'm struggling to think of 1 example when a new stadium has transformed a club.

I'll offer you 'Everton moving to Goodison'...
Offline gazzam1963

  RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,831
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35298 on: Today at 11:42:22 am
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 11:07:44 am
For all the joking around I actually think the stadium will end up getting built. The issue is I think they'll find out it's not this amazing thing they needed all this time and is more Moshilaa's vanity project (alla Hicks) to put his name on the history of the city's waterfront and the cost for doing so will hang around their necks for decades.

With you on this one Craig , and there all in for a shock to the system when ticket prices reflect the new salubrious  surroundings and are suddenly on a par with our own . Then the actual poor weather down there combined with getting in and out and the commute being a pain will wear the gloss off and can see them actually not filling it after the inaugural season once the shine wears off .

Theyve shown no sign of improving since moshila took over and if they go on another 300 million splurge over the next few years combined with a £600 million construction project they could end up being Leeds on steroids if success still eludes them .
Offline jacobs chains

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 734
  • Rarely rattled
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35299 on: Today at 11:48:36 am
Quote from: scatman on Today at 10:55:11 am
Think Roman and his family are content with having an appreciating asset based in the UK. It could be at some point in time that Chelsea will actually constitute a large enough portion of his wealth for people to forget that he's done other stuff. There's a number of NFL owners in the USA whose wealth/billionaire status actually just consists of the ownership of that team and that's what they are known for.

I think that's an important detail. Recently, politicians have wrapped themselves in football, in the most base and populist way since Brexit. I think it would be very hard for a future Russian government to repatriate Chelsea as part of Abramovich's stolen wealth.
Online Craig 🤔

  Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,004
  • YNWA
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35300 on: Today at 12:10:15 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 11:21:57 am
But I'm struggling to think of 1 example when a new stadium has transformed a club.

I'd probably say Arsenal, financially anyway, not on the pitch so much.

However they built at a time when it was cheaper (about £390m), and had London prices so they could both charge big ticket prices (and have a massive corp market) and to redev Highbury for a decent return. Everton will not benefit from any of that.
Online Red Berry

  Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,857
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35301 on: Today at 12:14:15 pm
If by "transform" you mean "made them worse", I think you'll find some examples.  ;)
Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,494
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35302 on: Today at 12:16:27 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:10:15 pm
I'd probably say Arsenal, financially anyway, not on the pitch so much.

However they built at a time when it was cheaper (about £390m), and had London prices so they could both charge big ticket prices (and have a massive corp market) and to redev Highbury for a decent return. Everton will not benefit from any of that.
Agreed. The Highbury development offset a decent amount. With the passing of time £390mn looks a bargain now. But arguably the project still took its toll on squad development and on pitch performance.

Are they at £100 or £110m match day receipts? Either way at £84m plus 7000 more to come, we won't be a million miles off them.
Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,494
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35303 on: Today at 12:17:03 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:14:15 pm
If by "transform" you mean "made them worse", I think you'll find some examples.  ;)

Ha ha, good shout  ;D
Online rob1966

  YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,399
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35304 on: Today at 12:22:17 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:10:15 pm
I'd probably say Arsenal, financially anyway, not on the pitch so much.

However they built at a time when it was cheaper (about £390m), and had London prices so they could both charge big ticket prices (and have a massive corp market) and to redev Highbury for a decent return. Everton will not benefit from any of that.

Mate of mine has corporate at the Emirates as his wife and one of his kids are Gooners and he used it for company entertaining, he was paying £6k per seat, has 6 seats and pays 3 seasons in advance. His four at Anfield are nowhere near as expensive.

Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 11:21:57 am
I agree about the build and the long term cost. I think Moshiri is way past the point of no return. He's already ploughed a fortune in, and in their current state he would be guaranteed to lose most of it. From his perspective his best hope of having something with some kind of resale value is getting it built.

But I'm struggling to think of 1 example when a new stadium has transformed a club.

Not transformed, but the City of Manchester stadium might have been an attraction for Abu Dhabi. The sheikh bought 24,000 st's straight away he liked it that much.
Online Fromola

  Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,948
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35305 on: Today at 01:08:03 pm
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Today at 11:42:22 am
With you on this one Craig , and there all in for a shock to the system when ticket prices reflect the new salubrious  surroundings and are suddenly on a par with our own . Then the actual poor weather down there combined with getting in and out and the commute being a pain will wear the gloss off and can see them actually not filling it after the inaugural season once the shine wears off .

Theyve shown no sign of improving since moshila took over and if they go on another 300 million splurge over the next few years combined with a £600 million construction project they could end up being Leeds on steroids if success still eludes them .

A bit like with West Ham, they'll find they preferred Goodison and it won't be the cash cow they hoped it would be. They're fixated on the waterfront, but it's not the Kings Dock and it's not the Meditteranean. Even in the summer it'll be a case of dress warm, let alone most of the season is in winter.
Online Craig 🤔

  Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,004
  • YNWA
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35306 on: Today at 01:11:11 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:08:03 pm
Even in the summer it'll be a case of dress warm

It's not that fucking bad  ;D ;D
Offline Capon Debaser

  #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,833
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35307 on: Today at 01:15:33 pm
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 10:45:59 am
Doubt he'll see any of it back in his lifetime, he could always keep it in the family though

"Here son I want to give you something that means a lot to me"
"What is it dad? your yacht?"
"Nope"
"Your private jet?"
"Nope"
"Your art collection?"
"Nope"
"Well what the fuck is it then?"
"It's my Everton"
"Cheers dad, yer c*nt"
;D
Online Fromola

  Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,948
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #35308 on: Today at 01:15:45 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 12:16:27 pm
Agreed. The Highbury development offset a decent amount. With the passing of time £390mn looks a bargain now. But arguably the project still took its toll on squad development and on pitch performance.

Are they at £100 or £110m match day receipts? Either way at £84m plus 7000 more to come, we won't be a million miles off them.

Without European football next season that'll drop below 100 million (even if you take the pandemic affects out of it and every home game is a full house).

For Everton to even get half of that they'd have to either charge a lot more for tickets or have a high demand for expensive hospitality packages every home game. They earn in the region of 20 mill a season for matchday revenue at Goodison. They can double that at BMD but they're surely not going to treble or quadruple it. Therefore an extra 20-30 mill a season revenue (if they can fleece the fans) to pay for a stadium that will cost well over 500 million.
