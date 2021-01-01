Not quite sure how he gets it.



Abramovich has massively increased Chelseas value over the years because theyve had massive success, but Everton are so far away from even being in with a shout of winning a domestic cup, let alone a title or CL, that I just cant see how he even comes close to getting his money back within the next decade.



Even if he somehow manages to get the new stadium built, the cost of doing so will be that high, and the additional income not game changing, that its not gonna have much impact on that for him either.



Although there's always been clubs where a wealthy owner on a vanity project spent a fair bit to make them successful (Jack Walker at Blackburn, for instance), Chelsea were the first to take it stratospheric - and at a time when the global popularity of the Premier League was beginning to really explode.They also had a pretty multinational team and some 'glamourous' names. They were successful at the perfect time, and as a result went from a club with a pretty barren history, that barely anyone had heard of outside the UK, to being, in terms of global support, recognition & presence, a very big club. Look at the various tables of 'most supported clubs in the world' and they hit the top 10 every time.Abu Dhabi Sportwashing FC have put even Abramovich's spending in the shadows, and they've been the most successful PL team over the past decade, with probably the highest-profile manager in the world and a very active PR team.They have inevitably attracted a glut of glory-hunter 'fans', yet they lag well behind the support of the clubs that are in the top 10, and globally they are relatively irrelevant.Their global support will increase over time if they continue to buy trophies and attract more glory hunters, but the rate of increase is way, way behind that which Chelsea showed.And then you have Everton and Moshiri, presumably trying to emulate that "pump money in and increased support will follow" blueprint (even if it contradicts the apparent wishes of 'diehard' blues, who scorn the whole notion of having fans outside of the UK... or even Liverpool/North Wales). Yet you need success for that to even begin to happen. And they are miles away from that. Look at Leicester: won the PL and FA Cup in recent years and their global presence/support has nudged up, but not by much.The back-of-a-beermat conclusions I'd make are:1) Chelsea seeing a surge in global support was unique for a variety of reasons (timing, sustained success, diversity of the team, 'glamourous' names)2) Man City have tried the same but on steroids, and not seen anything like the increased global support, even with a full trophy cabinet and most high-profile manager3) Everton, without trophies, with a workmanlike and usually misfiring team, and buying players who are well below the 'top tier' but still expensive, have no chance of substantially increasing their global support4) As a result, the value of Everton isn't going to rocket like the value of Chelsea did.