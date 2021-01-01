« previous next »
Today at 09:01:52 am
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 08:50:01 am
He just hates Rafa. He was constantly having digs at him when he was Newcastle manager too.

He was even digging at him when he was managing in China if he lost a game, as if anyone gave a shit.

Rafa used to take the piss out of Sky's analysis about zonal marking, rotation etc. I think that's part of it. He's pathological about him though.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Today at 09:16:48 am
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 03:58:09 am

Go 'ed, Rafa, see what you can do with these also rans. They're none of our business save for the two games we play them in. We're going for the league, again, this coming season. To be arsed about who they have as manager is a joke. I wish him well. Top drawer human being first and foremost, with a love for our club and our City that will never die. Let's hope he can help that pitiful club, grow up. Bring back some dignity to it. Christ only knows they need to.

agreed.  I for one miss the days of Scouse solidarity.  Merseyside, Merseyside ringing out at Wembley ......  could Rafa be the man to reignite it ?
Today at 09:19:22 am
Keys is yesterdays man, he is about as relevent today as small pox. Andy Gray should stick to the booze. Both of them are tv pundity equivelents to Alan Partridge but without the laughs.
Today at 09:22:59 am
Quote from: The Test on Today at 07:26:40 am
These two... fuck me. They've become even sadder pastiches of the sad pastiches they once were.

I still find it hard to process the Athletic piece where they say they bumped into Sian Massey at the airport and went to great lengths to stress that they didn't blame her or hold a grudge in the slightest...
The opinion of these two muppets is worth absolutely Sweet Fuck All, I laugh at them and their ilk.  That Andy Grey fella (who is he anyway?) comes across as all bitter and twisted and the hairy handed dimwit, well we had his card marked many years ago, didn't we.  Ignore them.
Today at 09:23:10 am
This is gonna be a shit show. Everton are not good enough to get in top 6 or win anything so what exactly would like success for Rafa? A cup run?
