Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35040 on: Today at 09:45:34 pm »
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35041 on: Today at 09:48:28 pm »
Love Rafa, even if he joins Everton...

this man was and will forever be legend of LFC...

wish him good luck, just not against us :D
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35042 on: Today at 09:52:12 pm »
Quote from: PIPA23 on Today at 09:48:28 pm
Love Rafa, even if he joins Everton...

this man was and will forever be legend of LFC...

wish him good luck, just not against us :D

Have you just decided to not read any of the latest pages in this thread?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35043 on: Today at 09:53:00 pm »
Maybe the title of this thread...class and dignity..was a foreboding sign Rafa would be their manager, no?  ;D

I hope he gets the respect he deserves across the park.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35044 on: Today at 09:53:50 pm »
Will always love Rafa, I wish him all the best...

in getting relegated.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35045 on: Today at 09:58:56 pm »
Good luck Rafa. In a ballsed up kind of way. Hope you do a good job there, win the fans round and get the respect you deserve, but at the same time keep Everton shite, win nothing and stay miles behind us
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35046 on: Today at 09:59:31 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 09:53:00 pm
I hope he gets the respect he deserves across the park.
Foregone conclusion, goes without saying etc.

He wont.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35047 on: Today at 10:02:56 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Today at 04:19:47 pm



'Kinel Rafa, at least put some effort into trying to look happy, the eyes are a window there  ;D


On another point, that picture... just really fucking weird!


Should have worn a Liverpool/bitters half n half scarf Rafa. 
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35048 on: Today at 10:10:01 pm »
I'm surprised he has taken the Everton job. I get he gets to stay on Merseyside but the fans hate him. He will be backed. I don't hate him for taking the job. I know he loves LFC and don't think it lessens that love. I can't see him lasting long given how much their fans hate him.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35049 on: Today at 10:13:36 pm »
Quote from: kezzy on Today at 10:02:56 pm

Should have worn a Liverpool/bitters half n half scarf Rafa. 
Do this mythical artefact actually exist these days? I mean Ive heard whispered tales of the horror, but yet to see un-doctored photographic proof of one since the late 80s.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35050 on: Today at 10:15:57 pm »
:lmao we are definitely living in a simulation or some kind of alternate reality in 2021.

Good luck Rafa
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35051 on: Today at 10:20:20 pm »
Rafa in an Everton scarf 😂😂

We are going to have fun fucking with our little blue nose friends. Is Rafa trolling them taking this job?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35052 on: Today at 10:21:24 pm »
I dont get this from an Everton POV

I do from rafas - its a top half premier league club thats going to invest and he loves the city - hes probably not going to do better

But from their point of view theres a lot of good coaches / managers - why get one the fan base is going to struggle with so much  its perverse
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35053 on: Today at 10:30:53 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:21:24 pm
I dont get this from an Everton POV

I do from rafas - its a top half premier league club thats going to invest and he loves the city - hes probably not going to do better

But from their point of view theres a lot of good coaches / managers - why get one the fan base is going to struggle with so much  its perverse

Seriously. Can't blame Rafa at all, but the Everton leadership has gone round the bend here. This feels like it has Ted-Lasso-style ulterior motives.

Still, I wish him luck. I have no desire to see Everton fail, despite any negative feelings I have for them. A good Everton is good for the game and good for us.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35054 on: Today at 10:34:59 pm »
Quote from: RedSamba on Today at 06:53:25 am
He will be gone by Xmas
Yeah, he's quite the workaholic, but I think he'll take Christmas off.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35055 on: Today at 10:40:54 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 10:30:53 pm
I have no desire to see Everton fail, despite any negative feelings I have for them. A good Everton is good for the game and good for us.
Dont understand this at all. Good for the game and for us? How exactly? Taking points off our title rivals you mean?

The only good I see him doing is for the city itself, and hopefully downgrading the bitterness and bile many of our blue brethren seem to baste themselves in 2 games a season. The Pickford Assault derby last autumn was a nadir and Rafa will have his work cut out to eradicate that Duncan Ferguson mentality within the squad and toxic fanbase.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35056 on: Today at 10:41:12 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:21:24 pm
I dont get this from an Everton POV

I do from rafas - its a top half premier league club thats going to invest and he loves the city - hes probably not going to do better

But from their point of view theres a lot of good coaches / managers - why get one the fan base is going to struggle with so much  its perverse

Rafa is still a top manager. We know how good he is at building a team with limited resources. If they back him in the same way they backed their last few managers, he will get them in Europe, and maybe even win them a cup. It is actually great thinking from Moshiri ...
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35057 on: Today at 10:41:44 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:15:56 pm
I thinks its going to  go better than everyone imagines

I kind of hope not, but I suspect you're right which annoys me a bit. ;D

I'd love him to do well there if I knew it would help mend fences between the two sets of fans, but I'm just not convinced it will. I'd much prefer them relegated though. :)

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35058 on: Today at 10:42:08 pm »
Maddock saying that Brands vigorously opposed the appointment


It does beg the question of what the point  in paying him is if youre going to ignore him totally
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35059 on: Today at 10:44:25 pm »
Quote from: cptrios on Today at 10:30:53 pm
Seriously. Can't blame Rafa at all, but the Everton leadership has gone round the bend here. This feels like it has Ted-Lasso-style ulterior motives.
Again, dont agree with this or the reference. What ulterior motives? Hes far and away the very best possible candidate they could hope to attract at a critical time for their club. Personally I think it shows the club hierarchy to be smart, pragmatic and not pander to the lunatic fringe.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35060 on: Today at 10:44:57 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:42:08 pm
Maddock saying that Brands vigorously opposed the appointment


It does beg the question of what the point  in paying him is if youre going to ignore him totally

I think that Brands' days at Everton are numbered ...
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35061 on: Today at 10:45:54 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:42:08 pm
Maddock saying that Brands vigorously opposed the appointment


It does beg the question of what the point  in paying him is if youre going to ignore him totally
Well of course he did, given Rafas a control freak who doesnt play nicely with DOFs.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35062 on: Today at 10:46:40 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 10:42:08 pm
Maddock saying that Brands vigorously opposed the appointment


It does beg the question of what the point  in paying him is if youre going to ignore him totally

Not surprised.  He's going to have to earn his keep now, or be out on his arse.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35063 on: Today at 10:47:08 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 10:44:57 pm
I think that Brands' days at Everton are numbered ...
Yep, though think thats been the case since the Moise Keane debacle.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35064 on: Today at 10:52:25 pm »
I think the pictures of him wearing the scarf are just horrible to look at. Yes it'll surely end in tears but it doesn't feel good to me today. He done a post on his website and ended it with 'NSNO' and I was almost sick  ;D

I'll feel better as I imagine the boo's at full time to a quarter full Goodison for their opening day defeat at home
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35065 on: Today at 11:03:13 pm »
Rafa is a grown up, many people who follow football are not, good luck Rafa

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35066 on: Today at 11:08:53 pm »
Benitez is mad for taking the job and Everton are mental for offering it to him. This wont end well and most likely end Rafa’s top flight career.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35067 on: Today at 11:12:00 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 11:08:53 pm
Benitez is mad for taking the job and Everton are mental for offering it to him. This wont end well and most likely end Rafas top flight career.

Why would it end his top flight career?
Allardyce, Bruce, Pardew etc have been getting top flight jobs for years with far less succes than Rafa.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35068 on: Today at 11:15:57 pm »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 11:08:53 pm
Benitez is mad for taking the job and Everton are mental for offering it to him. This wont end well and most likely end Rafas top flight career.

To be honest, fans at Chelsea hated him too, and he did well there. Rafa is actually a good fit for the players Everton already have. With some tweaks to their team, he could finish in the Europa League places ...
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35069 on: Today at 11:19:46 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:12:00 pm
Why would it end his top flight career?
Allardyce, Bruce, Pardew etc have been getting top flight jobs for years with far less succes than Rafa.

All who have their cheerleaders in the media and all who toe the party line with the chairmen. Thats not what Benitez has the luxury of.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #35070 on: Today at 11:22:00 pm »
