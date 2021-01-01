I have no desire to see Everton fail, despite any negative feelings I have for them. A good Everton is good for the game and good for us.



Dont understand this at all. Good for the game and for us? How exactly? Taking points off our title rivals you mean?The only good I see him doing is for the city itself, and hopefully downgrading the bitterness and bile many of our blue brethren seem to baste themselves in 2 games a season. The Pickford Assault derby last autumn was a nadir and Rafa will have his work cut out to eradicate that Duncan Ferguson mentality within the squad and toxic fanbase.