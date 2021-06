I have no desire to see Everton fail, despite any negative feelings I have for them. A good Everton is good for the game and good for us.



Don’t understand this at all. Good for the game and for us? How exactly? Taking points off our title rivals you mean?The only good I see him doing is for the city itself, and hopefully downgrading the bitterness and bile many of our blue brethren seem to baste themselves in 2 games a season. The Pickford Assault derby last autumn was a nadir and Rafa will have his work cut out to eradicate that Duncan Ferguson mentality within the squad and toxic fanbase.