people like big dick nick.
Love Rafa, even if he joins Everton...this man was and will forever be legend of LFC... wish him good luck, just not against us
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....
I hope he gets the respect he deserves across the park.
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg
'Kinel Rafa, at least put some effort into trying to look happy, the eyes are a window there On another point, that picture... just really fucking weird!
Should have worn a Liverpool/bitters half n half scarf Rafa.
I dont get this from an Everton POVI do from rafas - its a top half premier league club thats going to invest and he loves the city - hes probably not going to do better But from their point of view theres a lot of good coaches / managers - why get one the fan base is going to struggle with so much
its perverse
You know what, I'm writing this here now and I'm going to put it in my signature and leave it there for the next 5 years, no matter how embarrassing it might or might not turn out to be: Jordan Henderson is going to be a fantastic player.
He will be gone by Xmas
I have no desire to see Everton fail, despite any negative feelings I have for them. A good Everton is good for the game and good for us.
I thinks its going to go better than everyone imagines
Seriously. Can't blame Rafa at all, but the Everton leadership has gone round the bend here. This feels like it has Ted-Lasso-style ulterior motives.
Maddock saying that Brands vigorously opposed the appointment It does beg the question of what the point in paying him is if youre going to ignore him totally
Maddock saying that Brands vigorously opposed the appointment It does beg the question of what the point in paying him is if youre going to ignore him totally
I think that Brands' days at Everton are numbered ...
Benitez is mad for taking the job and Everton are mental for offering it to him. This wont end well and most likely end Rafas top flight career.
Why would it end his top flight career? Allardyce, Bruce, Pardew etc have been getting top flight jobs for years with far less succes than Rafa.
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.56]