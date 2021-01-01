The club sacked him. The supporters stood by him and gave him a standing ovation everytime he was back even when he managed Chelsea. Managing Everton and Man United is showing disrespect to the supporters of this club.
Its showing disrespect to you apparently, please dont talk for the rest of the supporters.
By the way - the coach Dortmund consider their greatest ever alongside Jürgen Klopp, went on to coach Bayern Munich. Now, I dont think Kloppo will go there now in his career, but he could well have done, hes never once said hed not go there, and no one would expect him to make such a declaration.
This move for Rafa really is mad, and yes of course unexpected, but he has his reasons. I find it a combination of baffling (but tempered by knowing its the locality that is a huge attraction), and actually almost funny due to the fume its causing.