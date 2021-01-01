I don't get some of these shouts that Rafa has "let us down" or whatever by taking the Everton job. Utter nonsense.



We can't be proud of the affinity we have with ex-players and ex-managers if its some kind of one-way street. Picking and choosing when "The Liverpool Way" suits us or not.



I love the fact that Rafa chose to remain around Liverpool, even after he was unceremoniously kicked out by those who shall not be mentioned. I love that he has made his home, and his familiy's home, on Merseyside. It shows he has a bond with the place, and it's people.



And many Reds 'dine out' on that fact, and never shut up about it. "Oh how special it is that Rafa stated in Liverpool, shows his affection for this wonderful city and it's people... blah blah blah" (and don't get me wrong, I love it too and totally agree with the sentiment)



BUT

Those self-same people cannot turn round and say the feel "let down" by Rafa taking the Everton job. Utter nonsense. It's like you saying "i love the wolde Rafa pos-Liverpool legend, but only insofar as it suits ME"



no. Fuck off.



If Rafa wants to take a job in Liverpool, close to home, a Premier League job at that... at a club that is in the rung below the elite clubs where, if we are honest, he is not likely to get a job any time soon... then why shouldn't he, and take it with our full blessing?



If the club he was walking into wasn't called "Everton"... it would actually seem like the perfect project for Rafa at this stage of his career,and personal life.



I for one fully support Rafa and in NO WAY WHATSOEVER does it spoil his legacy at our great club.



Moreover, most of the blues i know are actually pretty happy with the appointment and are going to give him a fair crack.



I know the vitriolic element of the blueshite support is what makes people think any of the negatives about this, but really, if your love for Rafa, or your faith in Rafa, is diminished because of this, it's you that needs to have a word with yerself, not Rafa, or moderate blues.



YNWA is unconditional, right?



Well, it is for me.



YNWA Rafa, and good luck.