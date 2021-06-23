« previous next »
FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33960 on: Today at 01:00:03 pm
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 12:35:37 pm
Their new stadium thread reads like a Brexit argument. A few of them seem to have realistic expectations of capacity in this hypothetical stadium (which is its own argument), but some of them have demanded the club show ambition for 65k now that they don't have to listen to the "sandal-wearing divvies" at UNESCO.
There's a common thread running through many of their discussions, and that is absolutely no grasp whatsoever of economic reality.
It doesn't register that there are no economies of scale with stadium builds, just as it doesn't register that the new stadium will need to charge far higher prices than Goodison if it is to have even the slightest hope of stacking up financially.

They've gone from an already built stadium that was pretty much buckshee, to favourable financing via the Council, to having to finance it themselves and then wonder why there's been delay after delay.

They want a new ground, I get that. They want to sell more Corps and events, I get that too, but it doesn't need to be built on a fucking dock to achieve those 2 objectives. There's plenty of brownfield sites in and around the City, many of which will have far better transport links than BMD. If they can't redevelop Goodison (my choice if I were a blue), build a 40-50k Stadium of Light type ground, good transport links, good corporate facilities and you've got something that could generate substantially more than the current Goodison while keeping price rises plus repayments sensible and not bankrupting the club in the meantime.

As others have said, it's hardly going to be a Mediterranean experience down there anyway. Anfield's cold enough in the winter without being 2 miles closer to the river.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33961 on: Today at 01:00:23 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 12:58:27 pm
They could maybe open a ferry route to and from Rhyl. That would mean most of their fans enter via the riverside and not the road.

Other than that, the main road is the only way in. There are massive dock walls all along. The Dock Road is my favourite road in the city. I've loved it since I was a kid, but my god, it's a terrible location for a football stadium and I'd have to try to get in and out on a match day.

Yeah my grandad always used to drive is in along the Dock Road and reel off all the facts (Ive long since forgotten them). But the size and scale of all the warehouses was quite something back then.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33962 on: Today at 01:12:53 pm
Another thing that will make this expensive - that area is absolutely full of UXB from the War from when the Germans tried to raze Goodison and missed. It's already caused the Isle of Man ferry terminal to go massively over-budget and over-schedule, so if they found something similar round there, it'd be the same.
"This club has been my life. Id go out and sweep the street and be proud to do it for Liverpool FC if they asked me to." - Bob Paisley

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33963 on: Today at 01:18:57 pm
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 10:44:56 am
Why did they not just move to Kirkby?
Two reasons.

The first being that despite them producing numerous sets of glossy images, Everton have at no point had the money to build a new stadium anywhere.

Th second being that their fans went ballistic due to Kirkby being outside the Liverpool city boundaries and we took the piss by saying we'd be the only club in Liverpool. There were car stickers with - 'One City, One Club, One Name - Liverpool' on them. Bitters were raging. I know that's normal, but you know what I mean. They even started a Keep Everton in the City campaign.

Thing is, unless they think a project earns them some sort of childish bragging rights over their infinitely bigger neighbours, they reject it. For some reason I can't fathom, they believe BMD earns them such bragging rights, hence why they have gone all in on it regardless of the fact their club cannot afford it and they wouldn't be able to afford to attend it regularly even if it was built. In fact, they don't even seem to care if the project bankrupts them, just so long as they believe it might annoy the 'RS'.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33964 on: Today at 01:23:13 pm
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Today at 12:24:56 pm
I cant imagine thered be great numbers that would do a riverside walk given the weather 6+ months of the year though?

It's no worse than walking down Regent/Waterloo into town - it's awful there too.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33965 on: Today at 01:29:16 pm
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 12:35:37 pm
Their new stadium thread reads like a Brexit argument. A few of them seem to have realistic expectations of capacity in this hypothetical stadium (which is its own argument), but some of them have demanded the club show ambition for 65k now that they don't have to listen to the "sandal-wearing divvies" at UNESCO.
They are just playing fantasy stadium builder whilst conveniently overlooking the fact that they can't even afford to build the current 52,000 capacity version. Also overlooking the probability that the site is too small to go much bigger, and the fact they haven't got the fanbase to fill it anyway. But yes, just build a mega expensive white elephant regardless, eh.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33966 on: Today at 01:29:50 pm
At this point, i think they might push ahead with this out of fear of the backlash if they back out. But that backlash itself is driven by a fear/knowledge that we will take the piss out of them mercilessly if another stadium project collapses on them.

That's where we're at. Everything they do is driven in response to us.  It's like jumping off a cliff because you're afraid of being laughed at if you don't. It's pure stiff necked pride by this point.
Popcorn's Art

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33967 on: Today at 01:30:00 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:23:13 pm
It's no worse than walking down Regent/Waterloo into town - it's awful there too.

Yeah, but throwing yourself (or child) in the river after your ninth home defeat of the season (I'm assuming it's January), is less of an option.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33968 on: Today at 01:30:31 pm
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 01:30:00 pm
Yeah, but throwing yourself (or child) in the river after your ninth home defeat of the season (I'm assuming it's January), is less of an option.

 ;D ;D ;D
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33969 on: Today at 01:32:09 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 12:40:16 pm
to be honest..I think Everton expect someone else to fill in the dock for them. Which keeps the costs down.

They damn sure don't have the money to pay for it all. The last bit of news was as soon as the City approved the plan, then they were to announce their funding for the stadium and plans would proceed. Well the  City did their bit. Wonder why the Toffees aren't asking the question, where's the funding Moshi la like you promised.

They've been mugged but they don't want the Redshite to find out about it. Even though we already know.
It's hilarious really. It seems Everton expect someone else to do pretty much everything for them.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33970 on: Today at 01:34:16 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:29:50 pm
At this point, i think they might push ahead with this out of fear of the backlash if they back out. But that backlash itself is driven by a fear/knowledge that we will take the piss out of them mercilessly if another stadium project collapses on them.

That's where we're at. Everything they do is driven in response to us.  It's like jumping off a cliff because you're afraid of being laughed at if you don't. It's pure stiff necked pride by this point.

absolutely, pulling out and redeveloping goodison is the most sensible option. can imagine kenwright spinning it as emotional 'when it came down to it we just couldnt leave' etc
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33971 on: Today at 01:37:10 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 12:58:27 pm
They could maybe open a ferry route to and from Rhyl. That would mean most of their fans enter via the riverside and not the road.

Other than that, the main road is the only way in. There are massive dock walls all along. The Dock Road is my favourite road in the city. I've loved it since I was a kid, but my god, it's a terrible location for a football stadium and I'd hate to try to get in and out on a match day.

Reinstate this and the problem is solved;
https://www.dailypost.co.uk/incoming/gallery/hovercraft-service-rhyl-wirral-1962-6505752


Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33972 on: Today at 01:39:26 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:23:13 pm
It's no worse than walking down Regent/Waterloo into town - it's awful there too.

Absolutely, but I imagine the walkway along the river would be to take some of the footfall off the main road on matchday. Regent & Waterloo will at least offer some more cover than walking alongside the river.

Just wondering if itll actually end up being used for its intended purpose.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33973 on: Today at 01:40:46 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:29:50 pm
At this point, i think they might push ahead with this out of fear of the backlash if they back out. But that backlash itself is driven by a fear/knowledge that we will take the piss out of them mercilessly if another stadium project collapses on them.

That's where we're at. Everything they do is driven in response to us.  It's like jumping off a cliff because you're afraid of being laughed at if you don't. It's pure stiff necked pride by this point.
The suits at Goodison have attached themselves so firmly to the BMD hook now and can't wriggle off it without the blue quarter going absolutely nuclear. EFC are their own worst enemy. Constantly massively over-promising and constantly failing to deliver. It their fanbase weren't as insane and as poisonous as they are, I'd actually feel for them.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33974 on: Today at 01:42:40 pm
Quote from: gazzam1963 on June 23, 2021, 05:41:36 pm
They all seem to think its sitting outside bars before and after the match like some Mediterranean harbour

A very, very smelly Mediterranean harbour.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33975 on: Today at 01:43:27 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 01:37:10 pm
Reinstate this and the problem is solved;
https://www.dailypost.co.uk/incoming/gallery/hovercraft-service-rhyl-wirral-1962-6505752
Great idea. 😀

Also, with their propensity for violence, they could rebrand it the 'Bovvercraft'.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33976 on: Today at 01:49:05 pm
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 01:42:40 pm
A very, very smelly Mediterranean harbour.
The Venice of the Northwest you might say  ;D
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33977 on: Today at 01:49:47 pm
The BMD project seems more fanciful than Yahya Kirdi and his 80,000 Solerium Bowl, and we laughed that off within 5 minutes of reading it.

The blues expect BMD to fill in the dock, changed the main road around the stadium, and build the Stadium itself, all for around 300-500 million, and to be built by 2023/24 season.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33978 on: Today at 01:54:53 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 01:49:47 pm
The BMD project seems more fanciful than Yahya Kirdi and his 80,000 Solerium Bowl, and we laughed that off within 5 minutes of reading it.

The blues expected BMD the tax payers of Liverpool to fill in the dock, changed the main road around the stadium, and build the Stadium itself, all for around 300-500 million nothing, and to be built by 2023/24 season.

With just a small correction, it all makes sense. ;)
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33979 on: Today at 02:05:33 pm
GoT shouts of build it to 62000 now. ;D

Haven't even got funding for 55000 but wanting to spend a few hundred million more to usurp Anfield's capacity.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33980 on: Today at 02:20:23 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:23:13 pm
It's no worse than walking down Regent/Waterloo into town - it's awful there too.

Have you not seen the publicity for the Waters scheme.
They are talking about paddle boarding and canoeing the length of the docks, with countless bars and retail experiences along the way.

Looking at the empty units in Albert Dock, and the vast changes in the retail landscape in Liverpool centre, I cant see many retailers racing to get set up there.

Even the market stalls know the score. The one at the end of Hanover St must have been 3/4 red and white with a small corner of the stall decked out in blue, yesterday.
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."
