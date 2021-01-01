« previous next »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 12:35:37 pm
Their new stadium thread reads like a Brexit argument. A few of them seem to have realistic expectations of capacity in this hypothetical stadium (which is its own argument), but some of them have demanded the club show ambition for 65k now that they don't have to listen to the "sandal-wearing divvies" at UNESCO.
There's a common thread running through many of their discussions, and that is absolutely no grasp whatsoever of economic reality.
It doesn't register that there are no economies of scale with stadium builds, just as it doesn't register that the new stadium will need to charge far higher prices than Goodison if it is to have even the slightest hope of stacking up financially.

They've gone from an already built stadium that was pretty much buckshee, to favourable financing via the Council, to having to finance it themselves and then wonder why there's been delay after delay.

They want a new ground, I get that. They want to sell more Corps and events, I get that too, but it doesn't need to be built on a fucking dock to achieve those 2 objectives. There's plenty of brownfield sites in and around the City, many of which will have far better transport links than BMD. If they can't redevelop Goodison (my choice if I were a blue), build a 40-50k Stadium of Light type ground, good transport links, good corporate facilities and you've got something that could generate substantially more than the current Goodison while keeping price rises plus repayments sensible and not bankrupting the club in the meantime.

As others have said, it's hardly going to be a Mediterranean experience down there anyway. Anfield's cold enough in the winter without being 2 miles closer to the river.
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 12:58:27 pm
They could maybe open a ferry route to and from Rhyl. That would mean most of their fans enter via the riverside and not the road.

Other than that, the main road is the only way in. There are massive dock walls all along. The Dock Road is my favourite road in the city. I've loved it since I was a kid, but my god, it's a terrible location for a football stadium and I'd have to try to get in and out on a match day.

Yeah my grandad always used to drive is in along the Dock Road and reel off all the facts (Ive long since forgotten them). But the size and scale of all the warehouses was quite something back then.
