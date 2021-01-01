Their problem there is that a] Dodgy Joe has been rumbled and a close eye is being kept on the Liverpool council and

b] there would be an outcry if taxpayers' money was used when their owner is a billionaire. They can't have it both ways - rolling it when the transfer window cup is up for grabs and paupers when the sewage stadium bills need paying.



You're not wrong on either of those, but the city has a fair chunk of Everton fans, and at least some Liverpool fans still retain some sympathy towards them. The council under Uncle Joe Stalinderson would have almost certainly spun it to the Echo and the government along the lines of "can't let an institution like Everton fail, bad for the city, bad for the economy in an already deprived area, will get a very reasonable return etc etc."Not saying it would have succeeded, or people would even fall for the bs, but that doesn't mean they wouldn't have tried. And frankly it wouldn't surprise me if there were some informal chit chats going on when Chippy Tits got busted. Maybe nothing to actually get him done for; but perhaps somebody knew there was already enough dirt to have him taken down before he could get anywhere with it.