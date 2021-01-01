« previous next »
FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

Charlie Adams fried egg

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33840 on: Today at 11:47:16 am
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:31:17 am
It was only ever a theoretical possibility.  Like when a company advertises a job vacancy in the newspaper when you know perfectly well it's already been promised to Josh over at finance; or the way that Norwich can theoretically win the league next season.

It's just another aspect of Bitter delusion that they ever thought this was a realistic prospect. It's more likely they were trying to find a way to commit funding in a manner that would commit the city to follow through if anything went wrong in order to protect it's "investment".

to be honest, I think that's what Everton are trying to do now. Just scrape enough money together to at least get the ball rolling, and hope for some kind of bailout when things inevitably stall because letting the project fail at that point would be bad for the city's brand.
And yet according to them, they have untold riches on tap................................
Personally, I've always been quite interested in the economics of football because I work in the financial industry, but the H&G saga forced me to really brush up on how things work. Reading through some Everton articles and fan posts many seem completely divorced from financial reality and think that someone will continue to pick up the bill for their ridiculous (in relation to income) spending. There's a few that get it, but they are dismissed, shouted down or told that it doesn't matter because either a) someone will keep picking up the tab and/or b) the new stadium will change everything for them.
Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33841 on: Today at 12:27:18 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 11:47:16 am
And yet according to them, they have untold riches on tap................................
Personally, I've always been quite interested in the economics of football because I work in the financial industry, but the H&G saga forced me to really brush up on how things work. Reading through some Everton articles and fan posts many seem completely divorced from financial reality and think that someone will continue to pick up the bill for their ridiculous (in relation to income) spending. There's a few that get it, but they are dismissed, shouted down or told that it doesn't matter because either a) someone will keep picking up the tab and/or b) the new stadium will change everything for them.

The figures don't add up with the stadium.

With our Main Stand say it cost 150 mill to build and provided an extra 30 mill a year revenue. Or the Anny Road costs 100 mill for an extra 15 mill a year revenue (ballpark figures). That clearly pays for itself quickly.

Arsenal's ground cost 400 mill 15 years ago and brought their matchday revenues up to.over 100 mill (from maybe around half of that at Highbury). That was noose around their necks financially but a clear good return on their investment. Spurs similar but the pandemic has fucked the sums up due to empty grounds.

If Everton's ground ends up costing the best part of a billion quid (500 mill pie in the sky) for let's say an extra 40 mill a year revenue, which even then is optimistic and would mean high ticket prices, good hospitality and regular sell outs, then the sums don't add up.

They're banking on Usmanov to pay 50 mill a year sponsorship or something daft with the naming rights.
Craig 🤔

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33842 on: Today at 12:29:45 pm
It wont cost £1bn, but it also wont cost £500m either. No chance.

I did the maths a bit ago with them charging the same avg price now (with a slight bump for added Corps) and it no where near worked. Even increasing the avg ticket price by 50% it didnt work. They only sell out now due to the low prices, they arent increasing these 50+% and selling shit loads more.
Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33843 on: Today at 12:33:54 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:29:45 pm
It wont cost £1bn, but it also wont cost £500m either. No chance.

I did the maths a bit ago with them charging the same avg price now (with a slight bump for added Corps) and it no where near worked. Even increasing the avg ticket price by 50% it didnt work. They only sell out now due to the low prices, they arent increasing these 50+% and selling shit loads more.

Goodison earns in the region of 20 million a year matchday revenue.

They could double that at BMD but they need to quadruple it to make sums work. An extra 20-30 mill a year isn't that much. Especially without CL football and no real sponsorship base.
rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33844 on: Today at 12:41:07 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:29:45 pm
It wont cost £1bn, but it also wont cost £500m either. No chance.

I did the maths a bit ago with them charging the same avg price now (with a slight bump for added Corps) and it no where near worked. Even increasing the avg ticket price by 50% it didnt work. They only sell out now due to the low prices, they arent increasing these 50+% and selling shit loads more.

I wouldn't be shocked if its between £800m and £1bn. Spurs stadium ran to around £1bn its been reported, Wembley, to get 90,000 in was £1.2bn at todays prices, but I imagine the cost of filling in the dock is quite significant, I can't see how then can just fill it with sand from the Mersey and build on that? Steel is vastly more expensive than when Spurs built their ground now, I think its doubled in price or something stupid like that.
So... Howard Phillips

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33845 on: Today at 12:47:58 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:41:07 pm
I wouldn't be shocked if its between £800m and £1bn. Spurs stadium ran to around £1bn its been reported, Wembley, to get 90,000 in was £1.2bn at todays prices, but I imagine the cost of filling in the dock is quite significant, I can't see how then can just fill it with sand from the Mersey and build on that? Steel is vastly more expensive than when Spurs built their ground now, I think its doubled in price or something stupid like that.

Uncle Usis company is providing the steel at mates rates.

Or piling the debt on the club.

Take your pick.
Charlie Adams fried egg

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33846 on: Today at 12:49:23 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:29:45 pm
It wont cost £1bn, but it also wont cost £500m either. No chance.

I did the maths a bit ago with them charging the same avg price now (with a slight bump for added Corps) and it no where near worked. Even increasing the avg ticket price by 50% it didnt work. They only sell out now due to the low prices, they arent increasing these 50+% and selling shit loads more.
The Esk, has worked this out too, although he favours a 60k capacity and more corps in order to keep GA and ST price rises palatable. What he doesn't cover is that the build cost per seat increases as the capacity is increased, he also doesn't cover whether the demand is there for more corps.

https://www.toffeeweb.com/season/18-19/comment/editorial/37595.html

rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33847 on: Today at 01:09:22 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 12:47:58 pm
Uncle Usis company is providing the steel at mates rates.

Or piling the debt on the club.

Take your pick.

So Usi is basically Ghost from Power and EFC and BMD are his nightclub and coin launderettes ;)
RedSince86

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33848 on: Today at 01:33:10 pm
A Motorola mobile phone from 1995.

From Reddit.

12C

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33849 on: Today at 01:35:09 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 12:49:23 pm
The Esk, has worked this out too, although he favours a 60k capacity and more corps in order to keep GA and ST price rises palatable. What he doesn't cover is that the build cost per seat increases as the capacity is increased, he also doesn't cover whether the demand is there for more corps.

https://www.toffeeweb.com/season/18-19/comment/editorial/37595.html

Remember when the Esk used to promise big signings that were happening every Friday on GOT ( *usual caveats). Never ever did his forecasts come true.
He was a bullshitter then and is a bullshitter now.
Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33850 on: Today at 01:36:19 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 12:49:23 pm
The Esk, has worked this out too, although he favours a 60k capacity and more corps in order to keep GA and ST price rises palatable. What he doesn't cover is that the build cost per seat increases as the capacity is increased, he also doesn't cover whether the demand is there for more corps.

https://www.toffeeweb.com/season/18-19/comment/editorial/37595.html

Man City's matchday revenue has been around 60 mill a season since they expanded to 54k. Bearing in mind that's probably inflated for accounting purposes, they're in the CL knockouts every season and go the distance in the domestic cups. Considering all their successs and CL etc, there's enough demand for hospitality.

Everton from those figures are charging the average fan 17 pound a seat (compared to Liverpool's 58 pound) and Goodison is south of 20 million a year for matchday revenue.

Therefore you'd expect they could push that up to around 40 million a year at BMD with the extra fans, better hospitality and an increase in prices. Beyond that they'd need a huge demand for expensive corporate packages, CL football or CL level general admission prices.

cissesbeard

  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33851 on: Today at 01:39:21 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:41:07 pm
I wouldn't be shocked if its between £800m and £1bn. Spurs stadium ran to around £1bn its been reported, Wembley, to get 90,000 in was £1.2bn at todays prices, but I imagine the cost of filling in the dock is quite significant, I can't see how then can just fill it with sand from the Mersey and build on that? Steel is vastly more expensive than when Spurs built their ground now, I think its doubled in price or something stupid like that.

steel has doubled in price just this year, also theres less material available and its not going to change in the short term
Red Berry

  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33852 on: Today at 01:41:01 pm
Everton have the field of dreams, "build it and they will come" attitude about their stadium. But it's just as likely to end up as children of the corn.
afc turkish

  
  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33853 on: Today at 01:44:35 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:41:01 pm
Everton have the field of dreams, "build it and they will come" attitude about their stadium. But it's just as likely to end up as children of the corn.

"He wants you, too, Ancelotti!"
kopite77

  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33854 on: Today at 01:48:44 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 01:33:10 pm
A Motorola mobile phone from 1995.

From Reddit.


Fuckin ell Pocket Classic, you would need a suit case to carry that around! ;D ;D
No666

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33855 on: Today at 01:54:31 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:31:17 am
It was only ever a theoretical possibility.  Like when a company advertises a job vacancy in the newspaper when you know perfectly well it's already been promised to Josh over at finance; or the way that Norwich can theoretically win the league next season.

It's just another aspect of Bitter delusion that they ever thought this was a realistic prospect. It's more likely they were trying to find a way to commit funding in a manner that would commit the city to follow through if anything went wrong in order to protect it's "investment".

to be honest, I think that's what Everton are trying to do now. Just scrape enough money together to at least get the ball rolling, and hope for some kind of bailout when things inevitably stall because letting the project fail at that point would be bad for the city's brand.
Their problem there is that a] Dodgy Joe has been rumbled and a close eye is being kept on the Liverpool council and
b] there would be an outcry if taxpayers' money was used when their owner is a billionaire. They can't have it both ways - rolling it when the transfer window cup is up for grabs and paupers when the sewage stadium bills need paying.
clinical

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33856 on: Today at 01:56:56 pm
They are simply relying on Usmanov to but massive sponsorships in place aren't they? I can't see how it makes sense otherwise. I know they like "get one over the RS" mentality. But surely their senior management aren't this stupid?
Fromola

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33857 on: Today at 02:01:45 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:56:56 pm
They are simply relying on Usmanov to but massive sponsorships in place aren't they? I can't see how it makes sense otherwise. I know they like "get one over the RS" mentality. But surely their senior management aren't this stupid?

They'd need Usmanov to pay 10's of millions of year in stadium sponsorships just to make up for the fact BMD won't bring in close to the matchdays revenues the current top 6 make.

This is what they're banking on.
clinical

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33858 on: Today at 02:03:41 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:01:45 pm
They'd need Usmanov to pay 10's of millions of year in stadium sponsorships just to make up for the fact BMD won't bring in close to the matchdays revenues the current top 6 make.

This is what they're banking on.

Has to be. Otherwise their loses are going to be huge.
Charlie Adams fried egg

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33859 on: Today at 02:03:55 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:35:09 pm
Remember when the Esk used to promise big signings that were happening every Friday on GOT ( *usual caveats). Never ever did his forecasts come true.
He was a bullshitter then and is a bullshitter now.
Of course. Transfer wise he knew very little, but if you read the article it echoes what many on here have said.

He's got a better handle on finances than transfers, apart from the usual caveats which are exponential build costs for bigger capacity and demand for corps.

The thing is with all this is that I keep doubting myself on the economics of BMD, am I missing something obvious that makes it all look better?
