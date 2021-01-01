« previous next »
FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33840 on: Today at 11:47:16 am
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:31:17 am
It was only ever a theoretical possibility.  Like when a company advertises a job vacancy in the newspaper when you know perfectly well it's already been promised to Josh over at finance; or the way that Norwich can theoretically win the league next season.

It's just another aspect of Bitter delusion that they ever thought this was a realistic prospect. It's more likely they were trying to find a way to commit funding in a manner that would commit the city to follow through if anything went wrong in order to protect it's "investment".

to be honest, I think that's what Everton are trying to do now. Just scrape enough money together to at least get the ball rolling, and hope for some kind of bailout when things inevitably stall because letting the project fail at that point would be bad for the city's brand.
And yet according to them, they have untold riches on tap................................
Personally, I've always been quite interested in the economics of football because I work in the financial industry, but the H&G saga forced me to really brush up on how things work. Reading through some Everton articles and fan posts many seem completely divorced from financial reality and think that someone will continue to pick up the bill for their ridiculous (in relation to income) spending. There's a few that get it, but they are dismissed, shouted down or told that it doesn't matter because either a) someone will keep picking up the tab and/or b) the new stadium will change everything for them.
Fromola

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33841 on: Today at 12:27:18 pm
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 11:47:16 am
And yet according to them, they have untold riches on tap................................
Personally, I've always been quite interested in the economics of football because I work in the financial industry, but the H&G saga forced me to really brush up on how things work. Reading through some Everton articles and fan posts many seem completely divorced from financial reality and think that someone will continue to pick up the bill for their ridiculous (in relation to income) spending. There's a few that get it, but they are dismissed, shouted down or told that it doesn't matter because either a) someone will keep picking up the tab and/or b) the new stadium will change everything for them.

The figures don't add up with the stadium.

With our Main Stand say it cost 150 mill to build and provided an extra 30 mill a year revenue. Or the Anny Road costs 100 mill for an extra 15 mill a year revenue (ballpark figures). That clearly pays for itself quickly.

Arsenal's ground cost 400 mill 15 years ago and brought their matchday revenues up to.over 100 mill (from maybe around half of that at Highbury). That was noose around their necks financially but a clear good return on their investment. Spurs similar but the pandemic has fucked the sums up due to empty grounds.

If Everton's ground ends up costing the best part of a billion quid (500 mill pie in the sky) for let's say an extra 40 mill a year revenue, which even then is optimistic and would mean high ticket prices, good hospitality and regular sell outs, then the sums don't add up.

They're banking on Usmanov to pay 50 mill a year sponsorship or something daft with the naming rights.
Craig 🤔

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33842 on: Today at 12:29:45 pm
It wont cost £1bn, but it also wont cost £500m either. No chance.

I did the maths a bit ago with them charging the same avg price now (with a slight bump for added Corps) and it no where near worked. Even increasing the avg ticket price by 50% it didnt work. They only sell out now due to the low prices, they arent increasing these 50+% and selling shit loads more.
Fromola

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33843 on: Today at 12:33:54 pm
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:29:45 pm
It wont cost £1bn, but it also wont cost £500m either. No chance.

I did the maths a bit ago with them charging the same avg price now (with a slight bump for added Corps) and it no where near worked. Even increasing the avg ticket price by 50% it didnt work. They only sell out now due to the low prices, they arent increasing these 50+% and selling shit loads more.

Goodison earns in the region of 20 million a year matchday revenue.

They could double that at BMD but they need to quadruple it to make sums work. An extra 20-30 mill a year isn't that much. Especially without CL football and no real sponsorship base.
