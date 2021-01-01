It was only ever a theoretical possibility. Like when a company advertises a job vacancy in the newspaper when you know perfectly well it's already been promised to Josh over at finance; or the way that Norwich can theoretically win the league next season.



It's just another aspect of Bitter delusion that they ever thought this was a realistic prospect. It's more likely they were trying to find a way to commit funding in a manner that would commit the city to follow through if anything went wrong in order to protect it's "investment".



to be honest, I think that's what Everton are trying to do now. Just scrape enough money together to at least get the ball rolling, and hope for some kind of bailout when things inevitably stall because letting the project fail at that point would be bad for the city's brand.



And yet according to them, they have untold riches on tap................................Personally, I've always been quite interested in the economics of football because I work in the financial industry, but the H&G saga forced me to really brush up on how things work. Reading through some Everton articles and fan posts many seem completely divorced from financial reality and think that someone will continue to pick up the bill for their ridiculous (in relation to income) spending. There's a few that get it, but they are dismissed, shouted down or told that it doesn't matter because either a) someone will keep picking up the tab and/or b) the new stadium will change everything for them.