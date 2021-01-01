And yet according to them, they have untold riches on tap................................
Personally, I've always been quite interested in the economics of football because I work in the financial industry, but the H&G saga forced me to really brush up on how things work. Reading through some Everton articles and fan posts many seem completely divorced from financial reality and think that someone will continue to pick up the bill for their ridiculous (in relation to income) spending. There's a few that get it, but they are dismissed, shouted down or told that it doesn't matter because either a) someone will keep picking up the tab and/or b) the new stadium will change everything for them.
The figures don't add up with the stadium.
With our Main Stand say it cost 150 mill to build and provided an extra 30 mill a year revenue. Or the Anny Road costs 100 mill for an extra 15 mill a year revenue (ballpark figures). That clearly pays for itself quickly.
Arsenal's ground cost 400 mill 15 years ago and brought their matchday revenues up to.over 100 mill (from maybe around half of that at Highbury). That was noose around their necks financially but a clear good return on their investment. Spurs similar but the pandemic has fucked the sums up due to empty grounds.
If Everton's ground ends up costing the best part of a billion quid (500 mill pie in the sky) for let's say an extra 40 mill a year revenue, which even then is optimistic and would mean high ticket prices, good hospitality and regular sell outs, then the sums don't add up.
They're banking on Usmanov to pay 50 mill a year sponsorship or something daft with the naming rights.