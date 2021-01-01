Shankly would probably have been happy to manage Everton if he'd been offered. He went to watch Everton, contrasting the treatment he got at Goodison with that he got at Anfield. And, of course, Clough invited him to give his newly promoted Nottingham Forest side a pep talk in their first game in the First Division.



It's a shame what happened with Shanks but I don't buy into this nonsense that we treated him badly and Everton didn't. We had to be cruel to be kind - he retired from the job but couldn't let go. Still turned up to training at Melwood and what have you. You can't have that. We had to sort of push him away for the sake of Bob and the club's future.



I do think you're right that he probably would've taken the job if Everton had offered it him. They would've welcomed him with open arms because Everton were absolutely crap during that period.



But how could he manage Everton from behind those closed curtains?Imagine how differently our clubs would have turned out if he had gone to them instead of to us!Yeah. The most important thing to remember about Shanks is that he forced himself to retire. As I understand it, he didn't really want to give it up, but he knew he owed his wife for putting up with him all those years; and as Fromola alluded to, he probably knew deep down it was time, and that it was best to go when he did. But you can't be a backseat driver at Melwood, so it's little wonder he got exiled.I think Rafa is at least as obsessive about the game as Shanks, and Mourhino is right off the scale.