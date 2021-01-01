« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 840 841 842 843 844 [845]   Go Down

Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 2029638 times)

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,611
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33760 on: Today at 08:20:51 am »
If he wants a local job, Tranmere might need a coach.
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Offline Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,369
  • Statio Bene Fide Carinis
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33761 on: Today at 08:33:14 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:10:51 am
it was a bit like when Samuel Eto played for them, not quite right.

I had to Google that. I genuinely have no recollection of him signing for them or playing for them ???
Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,425
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33762 on: Today at 10:58:13 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 08:33:14 am
I had to Google that. I genuinely have no recollection of him signing for them or playing for them ???

Didnt Eto just tell any other decent players to get out as soon as they could?
Logged

Offline an fear dearg

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 881
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33763 on: Today at 11:13:18 am »
They got Eto when he was done,  a pure Everton signing if ever there was one. Id say it was 6 months of hell for him and he just couldnt wait to get out but they probably still laud the fact that they could get one of the worlds best strikers playing for them(even though he was a bit shit by then!)
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,408
  • J.F.T.96
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33764 on: Today at 11:19:50 am »
Quote from: an fear dearg on Today at 11:13:18 am
They got Eto when he was done,  a pure Everton signing if ever there was one. Id say it was 6 months of hell for him and he just couldnt wait to get out but they probably still laud the fact that they could get one of the worlds best strikers playing for them(even though he was a bit shit by then!)

He was gone in six months wasn't he? Remember joking with a blue mate of mine that he obviously thought he was signing for us
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,926
  • Seis Veces
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33765 on: Today at 11:43:01 am »
Might mean nothing but keep thinking if they were getting Rafa he'd have already been confirmed by now. It's one little slither of hope I'm hanging on to and hoping they'll get someone else in.

When Don Carlo left I thought they'd have a new manager in quite quickly, but it's been over 3 weeks now and could easily drag on to the start of pre season.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,169
    • @hartejack
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33766 on: Today at 11:45:36 am »
Never particularly into these "Druncan"/"Drunken Ferguson"/"Drunko" (or even "Mr. Ferguson" when applied to the other Ferguson) comments.  Always seems to be to be a bit childish (like "Chelsea" or "Manure"), but with the added feeling that RAWK should be a bit better than that.  I know 'incidents' alluded to (though after so long there's barely a connection) don't equate to 'issues' as such, but RAWK's also a site on which the 'Alcohol Issues' thread is one of the most frequented (over 750k views and 12k posts) and on which thousands of registered users will have come into contact with such issues.

But perhaps I'm just being oversensitive...
Logged

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,169
    • @hartejack
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33767 on: Today at 11:46:14 am »
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 08:33:14 am
I had to Google that. I genuinely have no recollection of him signing for them or playing for them ???

It rang a bell but had long been forgotten for me!
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,427
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33768 on: Today at 11:47:06 am »
Quote from: jackh on Today at 11:45:36 am
Never particularly into these "Druncan"/"Drunken Ferguson"/"Drunko" (or even "Mr. Ferguson" when applied to the other Ferguson) comments.  Always seems to be to be a bit childish (like "Chelsea" or "Manure"), but with the added feeling that RAWK should be a bit better than that.  I know 'incidents' alluded to (though after so long there's barely a connection) don't equate to 'issues' as such, but RAWK's also a site on which the 'Alcohol Issues' thread is one of the most frequented (over 750k views and 12k posts) and on which thousands of registered users will have come into contact with such issues.

But perhaps I'm just being oversensitive...

Cant say Ive used the term but wasnt he arrested for being Drunk and Disorderly back in the day, and its a reference to that?
Logged

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,169
    • @hartejack
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33769 on: Today at 11:54:18 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 11:47:06 am
Cant say Ive used the term but wasnt he arrested for being Drunk and Disorderly back in the day, and its a reference to that?

Yes, that's my understanding - just figured the 'laughing matter' nature of it might be a bit old now!
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,055
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33770 on: Today at 11:58:19 am »
Quote from: jackh on Today at 11:45:36 am
Never particularly into these "Druncan"/"Drunken Ferguson"/"Drunko" (or even "Mr. Ferguson" when applied to the other Ferguson) comments.  Always seems to be to be a bit childish (like "Chelsea" or "Manure"), but with the added feeling that RAWK should be a bit better than that.  I know 'incidents' alluded to (though after so long there's barely a connection) don't equate to 'issues' as such, but RAWK's also a site on which the 'Alcohol Issues' thread is one of the most frequented (over 750k views and 12k posts) and on which thousands of registered users will have come into contact with such issues.

But perhaps I'm just being oversensitive...

I much prefer tampon anyway
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 87,427
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33771 on: Today at 12:04:16 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:58:19 am
I much prefer tampon anyway

Is that you Prince Charles?
Logged

Offline BriarcliffInmate

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 208
  • I like football the way I like my politics: Red.
    • Radical Red Review
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33772 on: Today at 01:18:28 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:06:53 am
Shankly would probably have been happy to manage Everton if he'd been offered. He went to watch Everton, contrasting the treatment he got at Goodison with that he got at Anfield. And, of course, Clough invited him to give his newly promoted Nottingham Forest side a pep talk in their first game in the First Division.

It's a shame what happened with Shanks but I don't buy into this nonsense that we treated him badly and Everton didn't. We had to be cruel to be kind - he retired from the job but couldn't let go. Still turned up to training at Melwood and what have you. You can't have that. We had to sort of push him away for the sake of Bob and the club's future.

I do think you're right that he probably would've taken the job if Everton had offered it him. They would've welcomed him with open arms because Everton were absolutely crap during that period.
Logged
"This club has been my life. Id go out and sweep the street and be proud to do it for Liverpool FC if they asked me to." - Bob Paisley

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,742
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33773 on: Today at 01:36:23 pm »
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Today at 01:18:28 pm
It's a shame what happened with Shanks but I don't buy into this nonsense that we treated him badly and Everton didn't. We had to be cruel to be kind - he retired from the job but couldn't let go. Still turned up to training at Melwood and what have you. You can't have that. We had to sort of push him away for the sake of Bob and the club's future.

I do think you're right that he probably would've taken the job if Everton had offered it him. They would've welcomed him with open arms because Everton were absolutely crap during that period.

The problem with Shanks is he resigned literally just after United had just been relegated and Busby had hung around after retiring which hadn't helped them.

Shanks couldn't let go and Bob had a job to do.

The derby atmosphere wasnt poisonous then either, so fans would have wished him well.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Phil M

  • YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,898
  • Bravery is believing in yourself" Rafael Benitez
    • I coulda been a contenda.....
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33774 on: Today at 01:39:32 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:36:23 pm
The derby atmosphere wasnt poisonous then either, so fans would have wished him well.

Are you really that old?
Logged
Quote from: shanklyboy on November 13, 2009, 12:20:35 am
It's true to say that if Shankly had told us to invade Poland we'd be queuing up 10 deep all the way from Anfield to the Pier Head.

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,405
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33775 on: Today at 01:46:01 pm »
Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Today at 01:18:28 pm
It's a shame what happened with Shanks but I don't buy into this nonsense that we treated him badly and Everton didn't. We had to be cruel to be kind - he retired from the job but couldn't let go. Still turned up to training at Melwood and what have you. You can't have that. We had to sort of push him away for the sake of Bob and the club's future.

I do think you're right that he probably would've taken the job if Everton had offered it him. They would've welcomed him with open arms because Everton were absolutely crap during that period.

Everton, with the exception of a four year period in the mid 80s, have been crap since the 1970 team broke up.

I can remember clearly the day Shanks resigned. And it was common knowledge that the club were desperate to avoid the situation United were in, with Busby in the background and players running to him behind the current managers back.

The club wanted a clean break, to give Bob Paisley a decent crack at being his own boss.
Shanks was unable to let go, but he simply loved football. He could be found playing Sunday afternoon kick abouts on Barnfield playing field right up until the end of his life. Dressed in his red tracksuit organising and coaching the local kids. I recall seeing him do that from the top deck of a bus, and his energy and enthusiasm managed to stand out.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,405
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33776 on: Today at 01:47:24 pm »
Quote from: Phil M on Today at 01:39:32 pm
Are you really that old?

Im 62 and can recall having hot cups of tea poured on me by the bastards in the upper park end, in the 70s.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,621
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33777 on: Today at 01:52:27 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:46:01 pm
... he simply loved football. He could be found playing Sunday afternoon kick abouts on Barnfield playing field right up until the end of his life. Dressed in his red tracksuit organising and coaching the local kids. I recall seeing him do that from the top deck of a bus, and his energy and enthusiasm managed to stand out.
Great story! - Too good for an Everton thread.
Logged

Online Phil M

  • YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,898
  • Bravery is believing in yourself" Rafael Benitez
    • I coulda been a contenda.....
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33778 on: Today at 02:00:00 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:47:24 pm
Im 62 and can recall having hot cups of tea poured on me by the bastards in the upper park end, in the 70s.

If they fired a dunkable biscuit soon after you'd say fair enough.
Logged
Quote from: shanklyboy on November 13, 2009, 12:20:35 am
It's true to say that if Shankly had told us to invade Poland we'd be queuing up 10 deep all the way from Anfield to the Pier Head.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,055
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33779 on: Today at 02:10:01 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:46:01 pm
Everton, with the exception of a four year period in the mid 80s, have been crap since the 1970 team broke up.

I can remember clearly the day Shanks resigned. And it was common knowledge that the club were desperate to avoid the situation United were in, with Busby in the background and players running to him behind the current managers back.

The club wanted a clean break, to give Bob Paisley a decent crack at being his own boss.
Shanks was unable to let go, but he simply loved football. He could be found playing Sunday afternoon kick abouts on Barnfield playing field right up until the end of his life. Dressed in his red tracksuit organising and coaching the local kids. I recall seeing him do that from the top deck of a bus, and his energy and enthusiasm managed to stand out.

I was 7 when Shanks quit, but I have read that he kept turning up and the players kept referring to him as Boss. I think Kenny went through similar with Bob IIRC?

Shanks used to go to the Vernon Sangster and watch the Karate training - my Dad was telling me he sat there taking it all in and then would talk to Sensei and give him hints on how to improve the training.

Quote from: No666 on Today at 01:52:27 pm
Great story! - Too good for an Everton thread.

Rubs their noses into what a special relationship we as fans and the City in general have with our managers.

Medellin posted this in the Old Pics of Liverpool thread - kids footy final in 1965

Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,700
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33780 on: Today at 02:21:53 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 07:02:51 am
Seen a blog post with similar bile off one of their more popular bloggers which celebrated that he wasnt getting the job, going on about how they werent a small club. Listed their achievements as well.
They are still in denial.
They want expansive attacking football like the neighbours have, but dont realise how much it will cost, in time and money, to clear out the squad they have and recruit players. Thats before they realise they cant attract or afford top talent. Carlo was the last throw. Yet even he couldnt get good players because they are effectively skint.
They really do believe that Usmanov is funding them.

Yeah, you have to wonder, don't you?  They don't realise just how potentially up the shitter they are. It's like wondering how you can stay in the game AFTER you already bet your house on 13 Black and lost.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,700
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33781 on: Today at 02:26:30 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 12:06:53 am
Shankly would probably have been happy to manage Everton if he'd been offered. He went to watch Everton, contrasting the treatment he got at Goodison with that he got at Anfield. And, of course, Clough invited him to give his newly promoted Nottingham Forest side a pep talk in their first game in the First Division.

But how could he manage Everton from behind those closed curtains? ;) ;D  Imagine how differently our clubs would have turned out if he had gone to them instead of to us!

Quote from: BriarcliffInmate on Today at 01:18:28 pm
It's a shame what happened with Shanks but I don't buy into this nonsense that we treated him badly and Everton didn't. We had to be cruel to be kind - he retired from the job but couldn't let go. Still turned up to training at Melwood and what have you. You can't have that. We had to sort of push him away for the sake of Bob and the club's future.

I do think you're right that he probably would've taken the job if Everton had offered it him. They would've welcomed him with open arms because Everton were absolutely crap during that period.

Yeah.  The most important thing to remember about Shanks is that he forced himself to retire.  As I understand it, he didn't really want to give it up, but he knew he owed his wife for putting up with him all those years; and as Fromola alluded to, he probably knew deep down it was time, and that it was best to go when he did.  But you can't be a backseat driver at Melwood, so it's little wonder he got exiled. 

I think Rafa is at least as obsessive about the game as Shanks, and Mourhino is right off the scale.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,717
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33782 on: Today at 02:32:42 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:47:24 pm
Im 62 and can recall having hot cups of tea poured on me by the bastards in the upper park end, in the 70s.

Better than the current lot lobbing toddlers at you, some of those 3 year olds are sharp as fuck
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,700
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33783 on: Today at 02:32:47 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:10:01 pm
I was 7 when Shanks quit, but I have read that he kept turning up and the players kept referring to him as Boss. I think Kenny went through similar with Bob IIRC?

Shanks used to go to the Vernon Sangster and watch the Karate training - my Dad was telling me he sat there taking it all in and then would talk to Sensei and give him hints on how to improve the training.

Rubs their noses into what a special relationship we as fans and the City in general have with our managers.


Shankly retired the year I was born, so I don't really remember him.  I don't think Paisley faced the same situation with Kenny though.  I think Kenny would go to him for advice and stuff, but Sir Bob was wise enough to wait to be asked and didn't try to encroach - probably because he remembered what had happened with Bill.

Shanks was very much a man of the people, although of course it was a different age compared to now.  He was still very much a local celebrity, but so very down to Earth.  Everton fans were busy beating their managers up in car parks because they didn't agree with his decisions. They're as bad as they ever were really.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,055
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33784 on: Today at 02:41:03 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 02:32:47 pm
Shankly retired the year I was born, so I don't really remember him.  I don't think Paisley faced the same situation with Kenny though.  I think Kenny would go to him for advice and stuff, but Sir Bob was wise enough to wait to be asked and didn't try to encroach - probably because he remembered what had happened with Bill.

Shanks was very much a man of the people, although of course it was a different age compared to now.  He was still very much a local celebrity, but so very down to Earth.  Everton fans were busy beating their managers up in car parks because they didn't agree with his decisions. They're as bad as they ever were really.

There is a story I seem to remember about Kenny telling Bob to fuck off. I think it was Bob was interfering sor something.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,283
  • Dutch Class
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33785 on: Today at 03:08:01 pm »
Wonder how this will go down

Quote
Alisher Usmanov is backing Evertons controversial move for former Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez.

The former Arsenal shareholder, whose companies invest huge sums in Everton through sponsorship, supports Benitez appointment despite unrest from fans and resistance within the club.
https://www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/everton-rafa-benitez-arsenal-usmanov-b942169.html?
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,369
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33786 on: Today at 03:13:54 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:08:01 pm
Wonder how this will go down


Such a weird risk to take. Majority of them seem to hate the idea and will give him no time at all, if he fails (which would seem likely) then surely they will turn on the owners?
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,389
  • Kloppite
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33787 on: Today at 04:17:17 pm »
Looking at BMD, the transport links are dreadful down there,  Moorfields & Sandhills stations about 15-20 minute walk.

I don't think there's any boozers in the area around BDM, boozers around the House of Wood will suffer loss of customers too[be funny the Red Brick goes down the pan because of this ;D]
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,855
  • YNWA
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33788 on: Today at 04:21:21 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 04:17:17 pm
I don't think there's any boozers in the area around BDM, boozers around the House of Wood will suffer loss of customers too[be funny the Red Brick goes down the pan because of this ;D]

There are a couple, but not many. Though there are plenty of empty buildings around there that could be turned into them.
Logged

Online courty61

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,374
  • Never Buy The S*n
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33789 on: Today at 04:29:31 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 04:17:17 pm
Looking at BMD, the transport links are dreadful down there,  Moorfields & Sandhills stations about 15-20 minute walk.

I don't think there's any boozers in the area around BDM, boozers around the House of Wood will suffer loss of customers too[be funny the Red Brick goes down the pan because of this ;D]

I've heard that a few of those buildings have been snapped up by developers in anticipation.

And if we are being honest the transport links to Anfield/Goodison are shocking too.

IF it gets built then hopefully they sort something out as that area of the city, stretching up through Walton/Anfield/Norris Green needs better infrastructure.

And if we ever go above 61k, then surely they will need to something with the transport
Logged
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

Online Oldmanmick

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 90
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33790 on: Today at 04:36:21 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 01:36:23 pm
The problem with Shanks is he resigned literally just after United had just been relegated and Busby had hung around after retiring which hadn't helped them.

Shanks couldn't let go and Bob had a job to do.

The derby atmosphere wasnt poisonous then either, so fans would have wished him well.

This is true. 6 years after becoming England's first European champions United were relegated to the old 2nd division. Their mistake of allowing Busby to still hang around the place had a seriously negative effect on the team, & the managers, who followed him. Their error proved to be a watershed moment for us, especially considering what we went on to achieving after Shanks called it a day.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 840 841 842 843 844 [845]   Go Up
« previous next »
 