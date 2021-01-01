It's a shame what happened with Shanks but I don't buy into this nonsense that we treated him badly and Everton didn't. We had to be cruel to be kind - he retired from the job but couldn't let go. Still turned up to training at Melwood and what have you. You can't have that. We had to sort of push him away for the sake of Bob and the club's future.
I do think you're right that he probably would've taken the job if Everton had offered it him. They would've welcomed him with open arms because Everton were absolutely crap during that period.
Everton, with the exception of a four year period in the mid 80s, have been crap since the 1970 team broke up.
I can remember clearly the day Shanks resigned. And it was common knowledge that the club were desperate to avoid the situation United were in, with Busby in the background and players running to him behind the current managers back.
The club wanted a clean break, to give Bob Paisley a decent crack at being his own boss.
Shanks was unable to let go, but he simply loved football. He could be found playing Sunday afternoon kick abouts on Barnfield playing field right up until the end of his life. Dressed in his red tracksuit organising and coaching the local kids. I recall seeing him do that from the top deck of a bus, and his energy and enthusiasm managed to stand out.