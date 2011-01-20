« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 839 840 841 842 843 [844]   Go Down

Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)  (Read 2027670 times)

Offline StevoHimself

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 594
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33720 on: Yesterday at 05:18:41 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 10:46:58 am
Rafa must be thick skinned. He knows the blues will not welcome him , and he knows it will disappoint our fan base.
He cant be doing it for the money, so Im not sure what he wants to achieve. But what do I know ?

I wonder if there's a European attitude that neighboring clubs tend to represent different sides of the same coin. The idea that, yes, we support different teams but we're all on the same side really. It seems way more common for players and managers on the continent to flitter between rival clubs than it is here.

I wonder if Rafa is in the mindset that he's so well thought of amongst Liverpool fans and that he loves the city so much that managing Everton just isn't that big of a deal. Even putting on-the-pitch matters to one side, it might even seem the natural thing to do.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,203
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33721 on: Yesterday at 05:21:14 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Yesterday at 05:18:41 pm
I wonder if there's a European attitude that neighboring clubs tend to represent different sides of the same coin. The idea that, yes, we support different teams but we're all on the same side really. It seems way more common for players and managers on the continent to flitter between rival clubs than it is here.

I wonder if Rafa is in the mindset that he's so well thought of amongst Liverpool fans and that he loves the city so much that managing Everton just isn't that big of a deal. Even putting on-the-pitch matters to one side, it might even seem the natural thing to do.

I mentioned this on a WhatsApp group last night with Calhanoglu signing for Inter. There have been 26 players in the last 26 years to play for both Inter and AC Milan.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,448
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33722 on: Yesterday at 05:21:29 pm »
You won't need to see any news announcement of Rafa getting appointed, it'll be like the Cardinals decided who is Pope, but instead of white smoke, you'll just see a big blue cloud of fewm over County Road.
Logged

Offline Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,335
  • Into the top right corner.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33723 on: Yesterday at 05:39:12 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 05:21:29 pm
You won't need to see any news announcement of Rafa getting appointed, it'll be like the Cardinals decided who is Pope, but instead of white smoke, you'll just see a big blue cloud of fewm over County Road.

Probably because Goodison will be on fire.
Logged

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,221
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33724 on: Yesterday at 05:50:08 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Yesterday at 05:18:41 pm
I wonder if there's a European attitude that neighboring clubs tend to represent different sides of the same coin. The idea that, yes, we support different teams but we're all on the same side really. It seems way more common for players and managers on the continent to flitter between rival clubs than it is here.

I wonder if Rafa is in the mindset that he's so well thought of amongst Liverpool fans and that he loves the city so much that managing Everton just isn't that big of a deal. Even putting on-the-pitch matters to one side, it might even seem the natural thing to do.

Maybe there's an element of that but Rafa's thorough enough to know that this has never been done here and it's far from being the friendly derby these days imo.

The simple explanations are you need to be offered the job and time is of the essence at his age.  There are only 20 available if he wants to be in the top flight in england,  and from that,  he needs to be considered and actually offered interviews,  which brings the number down to a handful. It's easy to say from here the Spurs or Wolves job is better for him,  but if he's not offered,  and this one is,  at his age,  he'll back himself with the results and his actions to be successful on the pitch and connect off it.  He's good enough,  other parties will have to do their parts as well.
Logged

Offline A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 971
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33725 on: Yesterday at 06:00:10 pm »
Would wish him all the best, I was one of those who had a big soft spot for Rafa. Couldn't give two shits about Everton, and if we do our job right Rafa being at the helm or not will have no impact on our success.

Would probably recommend at the age he is at these days, a warmer more welcoming environment would be preferable, but that's only because I'd like to see him somewhere where he is appreciated, god knows that's the least this man deserves.
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,738
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33726 on: Yesterday at 06:13:51 pm »
Quote from: StevoHimself on Yesterday at 05:18:41 pm
I wonder if there's a European attitude that neighboring clubs tend to represent different sides of the same coin. The idea that, yes, we support different teams but we're all on the same side really. It seems way more common for players and managers on the continent to flitter between rival clubs than it is here.

I wonder if Rafa is in the mindset that he's so well thought of amongst Liverpool fans and that he loves the city so much that managing Everton just isn't that big of a deal. Even putting on-the-pitch matters to one side, it might even seem the natural thing to do.

I don't know if he's underestimating a backlash among sections of Liverpool fans, or just how unpopular he'll be with Everton fans and how toxic they'll be with him. Perhaps both.

He loves the city but he could end up really unpopular on both sides by taking this job.

He was certainly thick skinned enough to not give a shit what the Chelsea fans thought of him, but if this is the city he's going to retire in and all his family live, I don't see how it's worth the hassle.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,692
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33727 on: Yesterday at 06:17:37 pm »
Quote from: Bend It Like Aurelio on Yesterday at 05:39:12 pm
Probably because Goodison will be on fire.

We can only hope.

Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:13:51 pm
I don't know if he's underestimating a backlash among sections of Liverpool fans, or just how unpopular he'll be with Everton fans and how toxic they'll be with him. Perhaps both.

He loves the city but he could end up really unpopular on both sides by taking this job.

He was certainly thick skinned enough to not give a shit what the Chelsea fans thought of him, but if this is the city he's going to retire in and all his family live, I don't see how it's worth the hassle.

This is what worries me.  I really don't want those jokes about Rafa uniting the whole city in hating him, and Liverpool isn't London.  I dont think it would get that bad, but equally I'm not entirely convinced he realises what he's letting himself in for.  He seems to be looking purely in pragmatic terms, which is fair enough, but Rafa never did come across as nuanced on the emotional side of things. Makes me wonder if his daughters aren't getting on his case and demanding to know wtf dad's thinking.

That said, Rafa's mother was a Real Madrid fan and his dad supported Atletico, so maybe he just feels he's used to this sort of thing!
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:27:16 pm by Red Berry »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,738
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33728 on: Yesterday at 06:40:10 pm »
And the ex-player union, many of whom hated Rafa anyway, will really be fanning the flames. The likes of Aldo will go all Keys and Gray on him and the likes of Danny Murphy with a score to settle will be shit stirring whenever he's on MOTD and the like.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online 19th Nervous Title

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 434
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33729 on: Yesterday at 06:44:09 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 02:26:10 pm
The deal was probably agreed ages ago. Theyre still trying to finalise that press release wording without upsetting anyone. :D

Or Rafa doesn't want the criminal primate as his assistant.
Logged
It's all good.

Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,782
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33730 on: Yesterday at 06:45:29 pm »
Quote from: 19th Nervous Title on Yesterday at 06:44:09 pm
Or Rafa doesn't want the criminal primate as his assistant.

That is probably the sticking point for most managers to be fair.

Imagine having to manage with that dozy c*nt as your number 2.
Logged

Offline StevoHimself

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 594
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33731 on: Yesterday at 06:57:51 pm »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Yesterday at 05:50:08 pm
Maybe there's an element of that but Rafa's thorough enough to know that this has never been done here and it's far from being the friendly derby these days imo.

The simple explanations are you need to be offered the job and time is of the essence at his age.  There are only 20 available if he wants to be in the top flight in england,  and from that,  he needs to be considered and actually offered interviews,  which brings the number down to a handful. It's easy to say from here the Spurs or Wolves job is better for him,  but if he's not offered,  and this one is,  at his age,  he'll back himself with the results and his actions to be successful on the pitch and connect off it.  He's good enough,  other parties will have to do their parts as well.

The thing is I think this is almost the perfect job for him. Our rivalry and their rabid fans aside of course. Don't think he'd get a chance with a bigger club in the Prem now. Perfect profile of club for him.
Logged

Offline jack witham

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 287
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33732 on: Yesterday at 07:22:50 pm »
This is the job people want when they want their pension pot topping up.

Money for old rope.
Logged
Form is temporary,Class is permanent.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,692
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33733 on: Yesterday at 07:56:15 pm »
Quote from: jack witham on Yesterday at 07:22:50 pm
This is the job people want when they want their pension pot topping up.

Money for old rope.

Rafa's not doing it for the money.  Doesn't mean he won't rinse them though. ;)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,277
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33734 on: Yesterday at 07:57:13 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 07:56:15 pm
Rafa's not doing it for the money.  Doesn't mean he won't rinse them though. ;)

Which makes it even more baffling, he doesn't even need the money.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,027
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33735 on: Yesterday at 08:25:09 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 07:57:13 pm
Which makes it even more baffling, he doesn't even need the money.

He wants to work and its local to home. He's spent a lot of time abroad since he left us.

Also he could be worried that because of Brexit, he might not be let back into the UK if he goes abroad again.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,692
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33736 on: Yesterday at 08:34:40 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:25:09 pm
He wants to work and its local to home. He's spent a lot of time abroad since he left us.

Also he could be worried that because of Brexit, he might not be let back into the UK if he goes abroad again.

But his family live here.  His daughters have essentially grown up as scousers.  How would that work?
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Just Elmo?

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,285
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33737 on: Yesterday at 08:39:27 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:25:09 pm
He wants to work and its local to home. He's spent a lot of time abroad since he left us.

Also he could be worried that because of Brexit, he might not be let back into the UK if he goes abroad again.

That won't be an issue for someone with his wealth. You just need to prove you can support yourself.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,027
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33738 on: Yesterday at 08:44:35 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 08:34:40 pm
But his family live here.  His daughters have essentially grown up as scousers.  How would that work?

Said partly tongue in cheek, but Have you not heard all the adverts about getting this that and the other or losing rights to live in the UK?

Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 08:39:27 pm
That won't be an issue for someone with his wealth. You just need to prove you can support yourself.

Money talks ;D
Logged

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 89
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33739 on: Yesterday at 08:44:46 pm »
Was in town today & had to laugh at the stand opposite the HSBC bank where the bloke sells Liverpool & Everton scarfs & stuff. There were loads of LFC scarves which had the names & faces of modern-day heroes on it: VVD - Mane - Salah - Allison etc. & for Everton ? The one scarf that took pride of place in their section was.............DIXIE DEAN  ;D
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,738
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33740 on: Yesterday at 09:01:41 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 07:57:13 pm
Which makes it even more baffling, he doesn't even need the money.

Didn't stop him spending the last 2 years in China.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline kopite77

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,023
  • In Jurgen we trust!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33741 on: Yesterday at 09:01:47 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 08:34:40 pm
But his family live here.  His daughters have essentially grown up as scousers.  How would that work?

The Windrush families children say Hi, also as rob said the EU residents adverts are the new version of Mays billboards on wheels from a few years ago, they are even making people with settled status re-apply to stay, Johnson and Priti Vacant wont be happy until were all walking round in jackboots!
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:24:57 pm by kopite77 »
Logged
HARRY HARRIS, MARK LAWRENSON, JOSE MOURIHNO,PETER KENYON, ROMAN ABRAMOVICH, ALAN HANSEN, YOU GUY'S TOOK ONE HELL OF A BEATING

AND Mr KENWRIGHT YOU CAN STICK YOUR FUCKING GROUNDSHARE UP YOUR ARSE!

Hicks and Gillett, Game Over, thanks for Fuck All Fuckfaces, Internet Terrorist and Proud!

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,448
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33742 on: Yesterday at 09:08:29 pm »
Quote from: kopite77 on Yesterday at 09:01:47 pm
The Windrush families children say Hi, also as rob said the new EU residents adverts are the new version of Mays billboards on wheels from a few years ago, they are even making people with settled status re-apply to stay, Johnson and Priti Vacant wont be happy until were all walking round in jackboots!
Always astounds me when MPs that are children of immigrants (and usually Tory) are so hard on other immigrants trying to make a better life for themselves.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,692
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33743 on: Yesterday at 09:17:33 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:44:35 pm
Said partly tongue in cheek, but Have you not heard all the adverts about getting this that and the other or losing rights to live in the UK?


Nope.  I don't have a telly and barely listen to the radio. >.>

Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 09:08:29 pm
Always astounds me when MPs that are children of immigrants (and usually Tory) are so hard on other immigrants trying to make a better life for themselves.

It's called ascending to greatness, and then kicking the ladder away behind you.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,027
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33744 on: Yesterday at 09:20:31 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:17:33 pm
Nope.  I don't have a telly and barely listen to the radio. >.>

It's called ascending to greatness, and then kicking the ladder away behind you.

EU nationals living in the UK have to apply to stay via the EU settlement scheme by 30th June.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,692
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33745 on: Yesterday at 09:28:56 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:20:31 pm
EU nationals living in the UK have to apply to stay via the EU settlement scheme by 30th June.

Yeah, I'd vaguely heard something about this.  I know a fair few who have had kids in this country.  A pain in the arse, and a worrying one for them. :(

I imagine Rafa's got people to do this sort of thing for him though.  Plus, he's probably exactly the kind of guy the government wont mind staying, seeing as he's rather wealthy.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,421
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33746 on: Yesterday at 09:41:40 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:17:33 pm
Nope.  I don't have a telly and barely listen to the radio. >.>

It's called ascending to greatness, and then kicking the ladder away behind you.

Or pulling up the drawbridge.

Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,947
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33747 on: Yesterday at 09:56:18 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Yesterday at 07:57:13 pm
Which makes it even more baffling, he doesn't even need the money.

Hes a football workaholic then.

I dont get why people are surprised he still wants to do this job despite being wealthy.

They put in crazy hours into a sport they are obsessed with and to suddenly stop, is likely a frightening prospect for some.

Still a mad choice of course to go there  ;D But if its the one feasable one he has, then thats the one he takes.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,692
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33748 on: Yesterday at 10:29:39 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 09:56:18 pm
Hes a football workaholic then.

I dont get why people are surprised he still wants to do this job despite being wealthy.

They put in crazy hours into a sport they are obsessed with and to suddenly stop, is likely a frightening prospect for some.

Still a mad choice of course to go there  ;D But if its the one feasable one he has, then thats the one he takes.

Mourhino is cut from the same cloth, but more in a crack addict way.  Seems to ruin his health when he gets involved in management these days, but he seems unable to do without it.  He's far more likeable as a pundit, and unlike most actually knows wtf he's talking about.

Klopp is passionate about football, but Rafa is obsessed by it, same as Shankly. But even Shanks wouldn't be so desperate as to manage Everton. ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Tesco tearaway∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,782
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33749 on: Yesterday at 10:34:44 pm »
Well...
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline PeterJM

  • The Queens Drive Dodger. Has a reckless appetite for meat
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,944
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33750 on: Yesterday at 11:07:10 pm »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on Yesterday at 10:34:44 pm
Well...
They're used to watching turgid football so that shouldn't bother them.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,692
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33751 on: Yesterday at 11:10:41 pm »
Rafa hasn't won a major honour in seven years?  They haven't won one in 27, so what's their fucking problem?  And that is at least in part because he managed Newcastle, which is about their level.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline tinner777

  • give me some sugar
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,280
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33752 on: Yesterday at 11:48:11 pm »
thank god Mr Moyles won everything...
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,393
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33753 on: Today at 12:06:53 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 10:29:39 pm
Mourhino is cut from the same cloth, but more in a crack addict way.  Seems to ruin his health when he gets involved in management these days, but he seems unable to do without it.  He's far more likeable as a pundit, and unlike most actually knows wtf he's talking about.

Klopp is passionate about football, but Rafa is obsessed by it, same as Shankly. But even Shanks wouldn't be so desperate as to manage Everton. ;D

Shankly would probably have been happy to manage Everton if he'd been offered. He went to watch Everton, contrasting the treatment he got at Goodison with that he got at Anfield. And, of course, Clough invited him to give his newly promoted Nottingham Forest side a pep talk in their first game in the First Division.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,950
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33754 on: Today at 12:10:51 am »
That list of potential managers in the betting just about sums Everton up

A former manager who is doing better with another team, another former manager who they sacked, a thug who used to play for them, a former manager of a team they hate, managers from teams who finished below them and have not really excelled in the sense of the word I understand, a few foreign names that look like they have potential and another 'big name' manager who will likely end up fighting with Drunko on the touchline.

If we were changing managers none of those would likely feature on our list and it would not be a hotch potch of random names that currently seem to be lighting up the path to Goodison. Still amazes me that Ancelotti took time off from football to live in Crosby and manage Everton, it was a bit like when Samuel Eto played for them, not quite right.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Tesco tearaway∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,782
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33755 on: Today at 12:13:35 am »
"Drunco"  :lmao
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,961
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33756 on: Today at 02:40:13 am »
Fuck man, they better not hire this guy.

He loves a project if they back him even medium style he'll get a tune out of them and set about building up. The guy built up with Ashley in charge of finance. Definition of impossible. He'll love that job and i say that with out a trace of complaint. more power to him

so fuck no for me. You Bitters put your backs into it! small pee wee little little baby team he feels you are, he doesnt love you, oh no. Bad Man stay away from the Bad Man. Fergusons your man its as plain as your nose, there's a man who understands.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,397
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33757 on: Today at 07:02:51 am »
Quote from: Tesco tearaway∗ on Yesterday at 10:34:44 pm
Well...

Seen a blog post with similar bile off one of their more popular bloggers which celebrated that he wasnt getting the job, going on about how they werent a small club. Listed their achievements as well.
They are still in denial.
They want expansive attacking football like the neighbours have, but dont realise how much it will cost, in time and money, to clear out the squad they have and recruit players. Thats before they realise they cant attract or afford top talent. Carlo was the last throw. Yet even he couldnt get good players because they are effectively skint.
They really do believe that Usmanov is funding them.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Phatz

  • Clean and serene... Yeah right...RAWK's Resident Pet Shop Boy?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 892
  • Not being funny right, but...
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33758 on: Today at 07:19:25 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 12:24:41 pm
Cannot stand that Catcher fella. Absolute wool who lives in his mums basement with posters of Southall and Ferguson plastered all over the gaff.

It's what he's plastered them with that is worrying...
Logged
'Nuff said...
Pages: 1 ... 839 840 841 842 843 [844]   Go Up
« previous next »
 