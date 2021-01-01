Like honestly who will they go after now? Howe? Back to Nuno or did they move away from him for a reason like Palace? Will they go for Fonseca?
Honestly it seems like they will be pissed off with anyone other than Conte, Simione, or Big Duncan (and even then the smarter of the fans will rightfully see that as shite too)
Them and Spurs seem to just be a massive mess
At the risk of introducing some reality into a piss taking thread they couldn't do worse than Steve Clarke.
He's used to getting a tune out of, mainly, mid table players with little experience of playing in European Competitions, he's had experience of coaching at PL clubs and he can understand Big Dunc's gibberings.
And he's currently managing a team that play in blue.