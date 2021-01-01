I doubt there'd have been a backlash had they gone in for Rodgers. The fact he won us the CL that night in Istanbul is more what they can't get over, along with the small club comment.



The media has an effect as well. THey did a job on Rafa and the likes of Keys and Gray still pathological about him (Added to the noise from some ex-reds like Aldo).



The media is the massive one there. Rafa has been Persona Non Grata because he dared to question Fergie and his connections with the LMA and FA, and he was one of the few to call out Allardyce for playing negative anti-football. So the media turned him into the "Funny Foreigner" stereotype and made out like he was cracking up.It was a disgrace then and it is now. Everything he said in his "Facts" speech was true, and they all know it.