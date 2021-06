It's incredibly Everton for them to turn down a manager who actually had the potential to get them playing good football because EES A REDSHITE BOOOOOO. Next step in the rusty blue chain of events is for them to reappoint Big Dunc, the club to release a load of sentimental bollocks about the *check notes* one trophy he led them to as a player and the fans to all lap up his antics because he sometimes takes his jacket off and wears a sweatband. They'll be getting songs into the iTunes charts again after Calvert-Lewin's 4th goal of the season deflects in to earn them a 1-1 draw against Brentford in May to ensure they stay up.



Parody of a football club