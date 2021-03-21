« previous next »
Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

Ghost Town

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33520 on: Today at 03:28:52 am »
Quote from: Jambo Power on Today at 03:22:51 am
I agree with you. So why overstate it? the bar is extremely low. As for "proper" that is obviously subjective.If the facts dont mean a difference, what is the point?
The point, which I think you have missed, is that Fuckwit Keys is claiming that Rafa is not good enough for Everton. So the only thing that matters in this instance is comparing Rafa's trophy haul with Everton's over the same period. It doesn't matter if you think the Charity Shield is worthless, because the fact is that Everton haven't even won that worthless trophy in all the years Rafa has been winning things.

Rafa -13, Everton - 0







harleydanger

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33521 on: Today at 04:09:58 am »
Arguing about Rafas trophy count in the Everton thread is quite outstanding.



Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

royhendo

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33522 on: Today at 07:24:08 am »
Quote from: Jambo Power on Today at 03:22:51 am
I agree with you. So why overstate it? the bar is extremely low. As for "proper" that is obviously subjective.If the facts dont mean a difference, what is the point?

Not being funny mate but 8 or 13, the underlying point kind of stands.  :wave

Can we get back to Everton please?



ToneLa

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33523 on: Today at 08:27:42 am »
Everton can excel without trophies. Our redshite need to win silverware on occasion just proves how needy, insecure and second-rate we actually are.

Everton have the confidence, lineage and pure class to go barren a while longer yet.


rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33524 on: Today at 09:34:16 am »
I mean, who wants a manager who won this tinpot trophy, much better to have a big fuck off cuckoo clock



Camping in a pub in Allerton

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33525 on: Today at 09:57:54 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 08:27:42 am
Everton can excel without trophies. Our redshite need to win silverware on occasion just proves how needy, insecure and second-rate we actually are.

Everton have the confidence, lineage and pure class to go barren a while longer yet.

Absolutely only real football clubs have the dignity and pride to never intend to win a single cup ever to show that their purity of their support is chosen.

We're all just gloryhunting dickheads that are so shallow that we think winning the League or the Champions League or the Europa League or the World Club Cup or the European Super cup or the FA Cup or the League Cup is a 'good' thing.



So... Howard Phillips

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33526 on: Today at 10:04:09 am »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 09:57:54 am
Absolutely only real football clubs have the dignity and pride to never intend to win a single cup ever to show that their purity of their support is chosen.

We're all just gloryhunting dickheads that are so shallow that we think winning the League or the Champions League or the Europa League or the World Club Cup or the European Super cup or the FA Cup or the League Cup is a 'good' thing.

True football clubs measure their societal worth by the support for the arts. For instance the proud ownership of a classic cuckoo clock with a genuine Swiss designed working mechanism and sourced from the traditional British emporium, K-Tel.


Camping in a pub in Allerton

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33527 on: Today at 10:06:58 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 10:04:09 am
True football clubs measure their societal worth by the support for the arts. For instance the proud ownership of a classic cuckoo clock with a genuine Swiss designed working mechanism and sourced from the traditional British emporium, K-Tel.

Things we can only dream of. This is why we will always be in their shadow and why we're so jealous :(



So... Howard Phillips

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33528 on: Today at 10:10:17 am »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 10:06:58 am
Things we can only dream of. This is why we will always be in their shadow and why we're so jealous :(

They truly are the club of Class and Dignity whereas we are the Philistine yahoos running around like magpies coveting shiny, tawdry symbols of success.


Son of Spion＊

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33529 on: Today at 10:54:38 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 01:55:39 pm
The complaint on GOT was banners are for Kopites.
Yet if we look at the footage of when they rioted in Lille we see the main square has BS banners all over it.


rob1966

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33530 on: Today at 11:04:03 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 10:54:38 am
Yet if we look at the footage of when they rioted in Lille we see the main square has BS banners all over it.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-x8sbl5pgG8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-x8sbl5pgG8</a>


Son of Spion＊

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33531 on: Today at 11:15:29 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:55:25 am
so hes won 8 proper trophies then. Doesnt make the slightest difference to the point being made does it now.

Those gobshites across the park would be happy to win 1.
Yes. The point I was making is Rafa has a good track record and has won plenty of trophies. Which is the polar opposite to the Everton of this century and the last five years of the previous century.

That lot turning their noses up at him is even more absurd than Villa fans doing likewise in the past too. If Everton won the English equivalent of any of the trophies Rafa has won, they'd be ecstatic and dancing from Llandudno to County Road. If they'd won what he's won in Europe then they'd honestly believe they were in the top five clubs on Earth and that their manager was the best manager in the game.


Crimson

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33532 on: Today at 11:18:19 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 11:15:29 am
Yes. The point I was making is Rafa has a good track record and has won plenty of trophies. Which is the polar opposite to the Everton of this century and the last five years of the previous century.

That lot turning their noses up at him is even more absurd than Villa fans doing likewise in the past too. If Everton won the English equivalent of any of the trophies Rafa has won, they'd be ecstatic and dancing from Llandudno to County Road. If they'd won what he's won in Europe then they'd honestly believe they were in the top five clubs on Earth and that their manager was the best manager in the game.

To be fair, they think that now as well. A level pf delusion that goes well beyond the rose tinted glasses of most supporters.

Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Son of Spion＊

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33533 on: Today at 11:19:54 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:04:03 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/-x8sbl5pgG8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/-x8sbl5pgG8</a>
There you go.

But no doubt the Bitters will claim that the 'RS' made those banners and hung them up without them knowing.  ::)


JayNY

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33534 on: Today at 11:24:50 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 11:19:54 am
There you go.

But no doubt the Bitters will claim that the 'RS' made those banners and hung them up without them knowing.  ::)

Like that time Bart Simpson snuck his bedroom into Rev. Lovejoy's house


Son of Spion＊

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33535 on: Today at 11:26:00 am »
Quote from: Crimson on Today at 11:18:19 am
To be fair, they think that now as well. A level pf delusion that goes well beyond the rose tinted glasses of most supporters.
Oh, of course. Their levels of delusion are off the scale. Image what they'd be like  if they actually won something though. If they bagged a League Cup, a trophy they deride as if it's beneath them, they'd be declaring a new dynasty had risen to sweep away all before it. Yes these turn their noses up at Rafa Benitez.  :o


newterp

  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33536 on: Today at 11:34:17 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 11:19:54 am
There you go.

But no doubt the Bitters will claim that the 'RS' made those banners and hung them up without them knowing.  ::)

Ill admit it - I made one of those.


Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33537 on: Today at 11:48:35 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 04:09:58 am
Arguing about Rafas trophy count in the Everton thread is quite outstanding.

its bizarre! Not the intial post, but someone actually taking such an issue with it as to go through the list picking out once that arent deemed worthy  ;D


