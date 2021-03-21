so hes won 8 proper trophies then. Doesnt make the slightest difference to the point being made does it now.



Those gobshites across the park would be happy to win 1.



Yes. The point I was making is Rafa has a good track record and has won plenty of trophies. Which is the polar opposite to the Everton of this century and the last five years of the previous century.That lot turning their noses up at him is even more absurd than Villa fans doing likewise in the past too. If Everton won the English equivalent of any of the trophies Rafa has won, they'd be ecstatic and dancing from Llandudno to County Road. If they'd won what he's won in Europe then they'd honestly believe they were in the top five clubs on Earth and that their manager was the best manager in the game.