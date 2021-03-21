I agree with you. So why overstate it? the bar is extremely low. As for "proper" that is obviously subjective.If the facts dont mean a difference, what is the point?
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him
Everton can excel without trophies. Our redshite need to win silverware on occasion just proves how needy, insecure and second-rate we actually are. Everton have the confidence, lineage and pure class to go barren a while longer yet.
Absolutely only real football clubs have the dignity and pride to never intend to win a single cup ever to show that their purity of their support is chosen.We're all just gloryhunting dickheads that are so shallow that we think winning the League or the Champions League or the Europa League or the World Club Cup or the European Super cup or the FA Cup or the League Cup is a 'good' thing.
True football clubs measure their societal worth by the support for the arts. For instance the proud ownership of a classic cuckoo clock with a genuine Swiss designed working mechanism and sourced from the traditional British emporium, K-Tel.
Things we can only dream of. This is why we will always be in their shadow and why we're so jealous
The complaint on GOT was banners are for Kopites.
Yet if we look at the footage of when they rioted in Lille we see the main square has BS banners all over it.
so hes won 8 proper trophies then. Doesnt make the slightest difference to the point being made does it now. Those gobshites across the park would be happy to win 1.
Yes. The point I was making is Rafa has a good track record and has won plenty of trophies. Which is the polar opposite to the Everton of this century and the last five years of the previous century. That lot turning their noses up at him is even more absurd than Villa fans doing likewise in the past too. If Everton won the English equivalent of any of the trophies Rafa has won, they'd be ecstatic and dancing from Llandudno to County Road. If they'd won what he's won in Europe then they'd honestly believe they were in the top five clubs on Earth and that their manager was the best manager in the game.
There you go.But no doubt the Bitters will claim that the 'RS' made those banners and hung them up without them knowing.
To be fair, they think that now as well. A level pf delusion that goes well beyond the rose tinted glasses of most supporters.
Arguing about Rafas trophy count in the Everton thread is quite outstanding.
