



As I said, they are not major trophies. I dont want an argument about it at all mate, I love the bloke. You cant laugh your balls off at city for the "fourmidables" bus and then try to claim the community shield as a major honour., including the italian version. It's a friendly game with friendly rules, the curtain raiser as they call it. The super cup is sketchy as well as the same applies to the European curtain raiser. Is the second tier title classed as a major honour? Not for me, but you add a shitload of managers to the list of major honours won if you do count it.