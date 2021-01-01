« previous next »
Offline DangerScouse

  "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,843
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33320 on: Yesterday at 11:56:36 pm »
Were people arsed when Sammy Lee joined Everton, someone who has a much lengthier affinity with the club and city?
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,264
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33321 on: Yesterday at 11:59:20 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:50:58 pm
If Rafa does go there then I feel he has let down every Liverpool fan that used to cheer him. If he does go I hope he takes them down.,
Everyone is entitled to their own feelings and opinions. I am definitely onboard with your second sentiment, but not the first. If he does go there then, oh yes, I want him to relegate them.

They aren't big enough to poach our best players/managers in their prime, so we don't feel threatened by them at all. In contrast, they are threatened and terrified by our very existence. One of theirs coming here is seen by the highly insecure Bitters as a betrayal bigger than Judas on Jesus. One of ours going there near the end of their career gets a ''good luck with that shower'' comment then a shrug of the shoulders generally speaking. What that tells the world is Liverpool are Everton's nemesis, but Everton are not Liverpool's.

They aren't big enough to poach our best players/managers in their prime, so we don't feel threatened by them at all. In contrast, they are threatened and terrified by our very existence. One of theirs coming here is seen by the highly insecure Bitters as a betrayal bigger than Judas on Jesus. One of ours going there near the end of their career gets a ''good luck with that shower'' comment then a shrug of the shoulders generally speaking. What that tells the world is Liverpool are Everton's nemesis, but Everton are not Liverpool's.

My only real concern about Rafa going there is for him and his family. Everton and their unstable 'fans' do not deserve him. Rafa deserves far better than having to put up with those brainless, hate-filled idiots at their cesspit of a ground.

If he goes there and they tread water, we get to laugh. If they go down, we get to laugh. If they win something we also get to laugh, because it will have taken a Red legend to finally win them a trophy. Rafa also gets to laugh because he will fleece them for millions in the process.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:03:40 am by Son of Spion＊ »
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,264
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33322 on: Today at 12:01:54 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 11:56:17 pm
Just seen Tila Tequila started following him. Shes a  blue an all

PR in overdrive

PR in overdrive
Once the cinnamon muncher is following him we'll know that he's got them onside.
Logged

Offline johnj147

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,303
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33323 on: Today at 12:05:01 am »
Don't do it Rafa ffs :butt
Logged

Offline Pheel

  • Look into the doggers' eyes...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,590
  • Jerzy............Legend
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33324 on: Today at 12:13:03 am »
Quote from: Byrnee on Yesterday at 11:02:34 pm
Rafa did an enormous amount for the club and fans and donated £96,000 to the HFSG when he left.

His status is cemented for anyone with a brain and a memory longer than five minutes.

He wants to manage us again, clearly, but that time seems to have passed. If you lived in Madrid and had the same sort of relationship with Real, but they clearly had moved on, you're telling me you wouldn't be up for the Atletico job?

This is the sort of whingeing I expect from the Bluenoses. Ridiculous and childish.

And that is but a drop what he Montse and the family have given.  Get the Job, fans force you out, get paid, continue supporting the region you have adopted as home. Go be director of football at Tranmere.  Get them up the leagues. Rafa. No wrong in my eyes whatever YOU decide.  Thank you.
Logged
Better today than yesterday...........
           even better tomorrow.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,626
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33325 on: Today at 12:41:53 am »
I really wish some people would get some damn perspective.

Rafa doesn't just love Liverpool Football Club.  He loves Liverpool.  Period. How many other managers have fallen so much in love with this region that their family stayed here and their kids became honorary scousers?

Stop treating him like some kind of LFC plaything.  He's a living, breathing human being who has an especial affinity for this region and its people.  Give the guy a fucking break.

I'm with SoS.  My only concern is for Rafa, the man, and his family.  That lot don't deserve him, and I wish he would stop putting himself through these constant tests of fire.  But it's not up to me.

Try to remember what he gave to this club, what he put at risk, and what he sacrificed.  People bitching about his legacy being somehow tarnished if he manages Everton haven't got a bloody clue about the man. No, I'm not happy about it, and no I don't want him to do well there, because Everton are already enough of a pain in the arse to deal with, the game raising, player injuring cnuts.  But I'm convinced Rafa believes he might be able to heal some of that rift.  It's a naive hope in my opinion, but I'll give him the credit for trying.

Maybe it's because I'm drunk, but for me, people laying into the second most successful manage we've had in the past generation need to have a word with themselves.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,907
  • Seis Veces
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33326 on: Today at 01:02:43 am »
That 'fat c*nt' banner is proper grim. He loves a questionable decision does Rafa, but this would be his worst ever, and I say that as one of his greatest admirers.

Anyway, here's hoping Moshiri panics now and appoints Big Dunc. Please.

Anyway, here's hoping Moshiri panics now and appoints Big Dunc. Please.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 8 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline WEST HAM PAUL

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,620
  • I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33327 on: Today at 01:21:46 am »
I dont know any Everton fans
Although I saw a guy walking along the beach wearing an Everton shirt at the weekend here in Darwin 😎😂. Only the second Ive seen here

So I cant say Ive spoken to any but from what I see they have lost perspective of who they now are not what they were

Easy to say as it must be extremely difficult to be an after thought & in the shadow of one of the biggest & most successful clubs in the world. Not easy but its blinding their logic


They arent a force in domestic or European football its been over 30 years now from sustained success & football has changed beyond recognition especially financially & globally

Like many clubs they missed the boat

They are a Borussia Moenchengladbach , SV Hamburg, Lazio, Torino, Athletic Bilbao etc etc


Football fans know them but as a historical club but best days behind them & unless shit lucky not much chance of doing a Manchester City

They only got Ancelotti as he was well into his career & done the big clubs . Once opportunity arose again he was off

There seems a lack of top managers they neee to be brave to for an up & coming

I understand why they dont want Benetiz just for his Liverpool connections. I would want a Tottenham legend.

Although depends how desperate you are & West Ham have been pretty desperate at times
We got Zola a Chelsea legend & we didnt throw our toys out the pram

In fact due to his playing career most where hoping hed be a success. It didnt work out but hes remembered fondly
Logged
Fortunes Always Hiding. 

And The Sun Shines Now

Quote from: Scaryscouse on August 25, 2011, 11:39:11 pm
Sex bombs to the left of me would be playboy bunnies to the right and here I am stuck in the middle with my pasty white bird.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,461
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33328 on: Today at 01:29:18 am »
They should get P. Neville with Drunken as his #1.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline FOOT

  • AND MOUTH
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 915
  • British media - bunch of c*nts
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33329 on: Today at 01:41:38 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:29:18 am
They deserve P. Neville with Drunken as his #1.

Fixed it  ;)

Fixed it  ;)
Logged
THE TRUTH?

Lord Justice Taylor's official inquiry into the disaster disparaged The Sun's story and was unequivocal as to the disaster's cause:

The Taylor Report stated that official cause of the disaster was the failure of police control.

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,418
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33330 on: Today at 02:27:20 am »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 08:50:58 pm
If Rafa does go there then I feel he has let down every Liverpool fan that used to cheer him.


You're talking about a man who put the Club and us ahead of his own personal ambition.

You don't speak for me.

You don't speak for me.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,461
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33331 on: Today at 02:28:41 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:27:20 am

You're talking about a man who put the Club and us ahead of his own personal ambition.

You don't speak for me.

You don't speak for me.

+1
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,728
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33332 on: Today at 03:00:29 am »
Haha its Bizarre the way grown men are getting angry and saying how a father and husband should not act considering no one can hold a fucking candle to the boss bastard

Haha Bet most of you have cheated on ya bird ya fucking clowns

Its footy ffs .... Knock it off
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,728
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33333 on: Today at 03:07:55 am »
Hope he wins the fucking league with em and he gets the recognition he deserves.

Then , Everyones head bursts  and his wife gives birth to Darth Vader whos meant to bring unity to the force....only for the fucker to destroy everything in his path.

And who can blame him?

Poor bastard never stood a chance....

...Never stood a chance
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,601
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33334 on: Today at 04:06:23 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 03:07:55 am
Hope he wins the fucking league with em and he gets the recognition he deserves.

Then , Everyones head bursts  and his wife gives birth to Darth Vader whos meant to bring unity to the force....only for the fucker to destroy everything in his path.

And who can blame him?

Poor bastard never stood a chance....

...Never stood a chance

This is why Capon has his own thread, so that we can learn what stuff he's listening to when he spins the Saga of Rafa...  :D
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,125
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33335 on: Today at 04:21:00 am »
Quote from: WEST HAM PAUL on Today at 01:21:46 am
I dont know any
Although I saw a guy walking along the beach wearing an Everton shirt at the weekend here in Darwin 😎😂. Only the second Ive seen here ...

Ha ha - should have asked him about Moysey fucking them off  ;D

To be fair there are loads of blues (and reds) in Perth if you've ever been down there - Scousers everywhere in WA.
Logged
