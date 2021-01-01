« previous next »
Were people arsed when Sammy Lee joined Everton, someone who has a much lengthier affinity with the club and city?
If Rafa does go there then I feel he has let down every Liverpool fan that used to cheer him. If he does go I hope he takes them down.,
Everyone is entitled to their own feelings and opinions. I am definitely onboard with your second sentiment, but not the first. If he does go there then, oh yes, I want him to relegate them.

I do think he'd be mad to give them the steam off his piss, never mind his experience and leadership, but I wouldn't feel let down if he did go there. To me, he's a Liverpool legend and always will be. To be honest, I also see it as indicative of just how irrelevant Everton are. Liverpool players have gone there in their twilight years, so why not an ex manager from quite some time ago? We are such a threat to them that they wanted Nick Barmby dead when he came to us, but we are pretty cool with it when the traffic has gone the other way. They are no threat to Liverpool, so Liverpool don't explode with rage when one of ours takes their one of their final paydays off the shite.

They aren't big enough to poach our best players/managers in their prime, so we don't feel threatened by them at all. In contrast, they are threatened and terrified by our very existence. One of theirs coming here is seen by the highly insecure Bitters as a betrayal bigger than Judas on Jesus. One of ours going there near the end of their career gets a ''good luck with that shower'' comment then a shrug of the shoulders generally speaking. What that tells the world is Liverpool are Everton's nemesis, but Everton are not Liverpool's.

My only real concern about Rafa going there is for him and his family. Everton and their unstable 'fans' do not deserve him. Rafa deserves far better than having to put up with those brainless, hate-filled idiots at their cesspit of a ground.

If he goes there and they tread water, we get to laugh. If they go down, we get to laugh. If they win something we also get to laugh, because it will have taken a Red legend to finally win them a trophy. Rafa also gets to laugh because he will fleece them for millions in the process.
Just seen Tila Tequila started following him. Shes a  blue an all

PR in overdrive
Once the cinnamon muncher is following him we'll know that he's got them onside.
Don't do it Rafa ffs :butt
Rafa did an enormous amount for the club and fans and donated £96,000 to the HFSG when he left.

His status is cemented for anyone with a brain and a memory longer than five minutes.

He wants to manage us again, clearly, but that time seems to have passed. If you lived in Madrid and had the same sort of relationship with Real, but they clearly had moved on, you're telling me you wouldn't be up for the Atletico job?

This is the sort of whingeing I expect from the Bluenoses. Ridiculous and childish.

And that is but a drop what he Montse and the family have given.  Get the Job, fans force you out, get paid, continue supporting the region you have adopted as home. Go be director of football at Tranmere.  Get them up the leagues. Rafa. No wrong in my eyes whatever YOU decide.  Thank you.
Better today than yesterday...........
           even better tomorrow.
