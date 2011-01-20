Plenty of clubs and their fans have swallowed the anti-Benitez hysteria tablets. Hell, Villa thought he wasn't good enough for them.



I'd say the reason Everton are asking is because Kenwright knows Rafa personally, and knows what's been said about him is all bullshit.



Yep. It was a joke how the rest of the league saw him. It's no surprise and everything that happened after (with H&G, Hodgson, etc) was exactly what many of us feared. The English media desperately bigging up Roy ("He'll bring warmth to the dressing room") and slamming Rafa for everything.He's probably past his prime these days, and I don't know how much he still wants to get involved with the details, but we know in the past he loves details and getting involved with different aspects of the club. We just didn't have the owners nor the people with football acumen to support him.If they did hire him, Everton should be supporting him and discuss ways to improve the professionalism within the club and his ideas for moving the club forward. Everton should also be targeting young talented players who are looking to improve, which at least in the past, was exactly Rafa's strength. He may not have always been the "arm around the shoulder" type of manager, but he and his coaching staff's obsession with improvement and detail made world class players. If Everton want to adopt a Leicester/Dortmund type model, someone like Rafa would work better than someone like Ancelotti quite frankly.But given the history, not really sure this would happen, and if it did, I just can't see it working out with those fans.