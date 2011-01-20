« previous next »
Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33240 on: Today at 12:44:33 pm
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 12:33:52 pm
It probably goes hand in hand with being past your peak and not being flavour of the month.

Not sure why nobody has gone for him since he left Newcastle as even at a tenth of his powers he is better than half the plodders we have in the prem.

If you take away the Liverpool connection he is perfect for them. The trouble is their pride won't let it work so it'll be a disaster.

Might make him an even bigger legend in our eyes though.

Yeah, take away the Everton interest and why aren't a club like Palace banging his door down?
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33241 on: Today at 12:54:56 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:19:01 pm
Its hard to tell because he makes so many batshit crazy career choices!

After Liverpool he's gone to:

Inter, clearly on a downer after Mourinho had left.

Chelsea under Abramovich with the stupid interim shite

Napoli under their bonkers owner, but wasnt THAT bad of a career choice

Real Madrid and their ridiculous set up

Newcastle under Ashley

And then Dalian in China

The only one that wasn't bonkers was Napoli, and then thats fairly debatable. After Chelsea and again after Real Madrid he should have been looking at a good, solid team like Southampton or Leicester to get back settled with decent owners and a good core of players.

He was going to West Ham at one point, I think when he decided to go to Newcastle. He'd have done much better at West Ham I think.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33242 on: Today at 12:54:57 pm
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 09:14:03 am
Will you cheer Rafa if he goes there?
I certainly wont cheer him.

Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 09:16:39 am
Yes, as I'm not 12.

:lmao
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33243 on: Today at 12:59:03 pm
Quote from: KurtVerbose on Today at 12:54:56 pm
He was going to West Ham at one point, I think when he decided to go to Newcastle. He'd have done much better at West Ham I think.

Probably but even then, what a move that'd be with toxic support, the porno brothers and Karen Brady there!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33244 on: Today at 01:47:48 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 12:44:33 pm
Yeah, take away the Everton interest and why aren't a club like Palace banging his door down?

Plenty of clubs and their fans have swallowed the anti-Benitez hysteria tablets. Hell, Villa thought he wasn't good enough for them.

I'd say the reason Everton are asking is because Kenwright knows Rafa personally, and knows what's been said about him is all bullshit.
Popcorn's Art

Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33245 on: Today at 02:03:54 pm
Picked this up trawling thro the mud slinging.. :D

According to journalist Javier Hernández Bonnet, James Rodriguez has an option to return to Real Madrid for free this summer. Was part of his initial agreement with #EFC. Ancelotti and Floretino Perez both want him back.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33246 on: Today at 02:13:55 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 01:47:48 pm
Plenty of clubs and their fans have swallowed the anti-Benitez hysteria tablets. Hell, Villa thought he wasn't good enough for them.

I'd say the reason Everton are asking is because Kenwright knows Rafa personally, and knows what's been said about him is all bullshit.

Yep.  It was a joke how the rest of the league saw him.  It's no surprise and everything that happened after (with H&G, Hodgson, etc) was exactly what many of us feared.  The English media desperately bigging up Roy ("He'll bring warmth to the dressing room") and slamming Rafa for everything.

He's probably past his prime these days, and I don't know how much he still wants to get involved with the details, but we know in the past he loves details and getting involved with different aspects of the club.  We just didn't have the owners nor the people with football acumen to support him. 

If they did hire him, Everton should be supporting him and discuss ways to improve the professionalism within the club and his ideas for moving the club forward.  Everton should also be targeting young talented players who are looking to improve, which at least in the past, was exactly Rafa's strength.  He may not have always been the "arm around the shoulder" type of manager, but he and his coaching staff's obsession with improvement and detail made world class players.  If Everton want to adopt a Leicester/Dortmund type model, someone like Rafa would work better than someone like Ancelotti quite frankly.

But given the history, not really sure this would happen, and if it did, I just can't see it working out with those fans.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33247 on: Today at 02:30:32 pm
If we can like Ancelotti (which I did) before and after, we can like Rafa before and after. Can't help but feel this'll fall apart at the 11th hour when Moshiri realises the PR implications, and they'll drop Big Dunc on them.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33248 on: Today at 02:35:57 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 02:30:32 pm
If we can like Ancelotti (which I did) before and after, we can like Rafa before and after. Can't help but feel this'll fall apart at the 11th hour when Moshiri realises the PR implications, and they'll drop Big Dunc on them.

Before and after are fine, however in between it is war.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33249 on: Today at 02:46:24 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 02:13:55 pm
Yep.  It was a joke how the rest of the league saw him.  It's no surprise and everything that happened after (with H&G, Hodgson, etc) was exactly what many of us feared.  The English media desperately bigging up Roy ("He'll bring warmth to the dressing room") and slamming Rafa for everything.

He's probably past his prime these days, and I don't know how much he still wants to get involved with the details, but we know in the past he loves details and getting involved with different aspects of the club.  We just didn't have the owners nor the people with football acumen to support him. 

If they did hire him, Everton should be supporting him and discuss ways to improve the professionalism within the club and his ideas for moving the club forward.  Everton should also be targeting young talented players who are looking to improve, which at least in the past, was exactly Rafa's strength.  He may not have always been the "arm around the shoulder" type of manager, but he and his coaching staff's obsession with improvement and detail made world class players.  If Everton want to adopt a Leicester/Dortmund type model, someone like Rafa would work better than someone like Ancelotti quite frankly.

But given the history, not really sure this would happen, and if it did, I just can't see it working out with those fans.

Aye. Rafa is no longer an elite coach, but he's more than capable of improving Everton with some moderate backing.

My main concern for him is that he might be thinking he can change the mindset that is at the root of all Everton's troubles. I fear that is beyond even professional therapy, never mind a football manager!
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33250 on: Today at 02:48:01 pm
Saw rumours on Twitter that Rafa is a smoke-screen for bringing Martinez back  :D
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33251 on: Today at 02:49:32 pm
Must be true if its on Twitter, I'm off the bookies.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33252 on: Today at 02:52:53 pm
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 02:30:32 pm
If we can like Ancelotti (which I did) before and after, we can like Rafa before and after. 


Yes, good shout Roy.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33253 on: Today at 02:57:48 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 02:46:24 pm
Aye. Rafa is no longer an elite coach, but he's more than capable of improving Everton with some moderate backing.

My main concern for him is that he might be thinking he can change the mindset that is at the root of all Everton's troubles. I fear that is beyond even professional therapy, never mind a football manager!

He would be an excellent DoF for a club that wanted to improve
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33254 on: Today at 02:58:24 pm
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 02:35:57 pm
Before and after are fine, however in between it is war.

No, its not.

You go to war with a competitive rival, you dont go to war with an ant unless you're another ant.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33255 on: Today at 03:00:24 pm
Gattuso is now available.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33256 on: Today at 03:24:11 pm
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 02:48:01 pm
Saw rumours on Twitter that Rafa is a smoke-screen for bringing Martinez back  :D
Said since it broke yesterday this is a smokescreen. Dont think itll be Martinez but reckon itll be someone shite like Howe or Lampard and theyll be made up coz it aint Rafa
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33257 on: Today at 03:25:21 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 03:00:24 pm
Gattuso is now available.

This also wouldnt surprise me! Done fuck all as a manager and will be a car crash but you can Moshiri going for him as hes a glamorous foreign name
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33258 on: Today at 03:29:22 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 12:59:03 pm
Probably but even then, what a move that'd be with toxic support, the porno brothers and Karen Brady there!

They did have some money to spend though.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33259 on: Today at 03:43:35 pm
Quote from: El Ninos Black Eye on Today at 03:25:21 pm
This also wouldnt surprise me! Done fuck all as a manager and will be a car crash but you can Moshiri going for him as hes a glamorous foreign name

The Great Gattuso? :D
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33260 on: Today at 03:50:55 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 02:46:24 pm
Aye. Rafa is no longer an elite coach, but he's more than capable of improving Everton with some moderate backing.

My main concern for him is that he might be thinking he can change the mindset that is at the root of all Everton's troubles. I fear that is beyond even professional therapy, never mind a football manager!

what makes you think that?

his career choices have been suicidal but with proper backing from the owners he can get any club to europe at least. he has a knack of just making the team stronger even if he asks for a table and got a lampshade.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33261 on: Today at 03:52:05 pm
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 02:03:54 pm
Picked this up trawling thro the mud slinging.. :D

According to journalist Javier Hernández Bonnet, James Rodriguez has an option to return to Real Madrid for free this summer. Was part of his initial agreement with #EFC. Ancelotti and Floretino Perez both want him back.


Begs the question: why?

James has been mostly dog turd. The very occasional sparkle in an otherwise anonymous and utterly lazy year there.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33262 on: Today at 03:53:36 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:52:05 pm

Begs the question: why?

James has been mostly dog turd. The very occasional sparkle in an otherwise anonymous and utterly lazy year there.

For the lulz?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33263 on: Today at 03:54:12 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 03:43:35 pm
The Great Gattuso? :D
Breaking that he could be off to Spurs now as Fonseca has stalled. Everton will probably go in for Fonseca now
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33264 on: Today at 03:57:48 pm
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 02:03:54 pm
Picked this up trawling thro the mud slinging.. :D

According to journalist Javier Hernández Bonnet, James Rodriguez has an option to return to Real Madrid for free this summer. Was part of his initial agreement with #EFC. Ancelotti and Floretino Perez both want him back.

This would be totally on brand for Everton
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33265 on: Today at 04:13:09 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:52:05 pm

Begs the question: why?

James has been mostly dog turd. The very occasional sparkle in an otherwise anonymous and utterly lazy year there.

They see an opportunity there. Moshi is getting grief. Make it sound as if they want him back then sell him for a ridiculous fee and please the Everton fans.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33266 on: Today at 04:16:18 pm
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 03:50:55 pm
what makes you think that?

his career choices have been suicidal but with proper backing from the owners he can get any club to europe at least. he has a knack of just making the team stronger even if he asks for a table and got a lampshade.

Managers, like players, decline over time.  It's just natural.  Look at Ancelotti, Mourhino etc. That doesn't mean he's still not a great coach and can't win things, but the demands of the job at the very top clubs are trying.  And for a club like Everton, they're absolutely batshit.

Rafa will do well there *if he's left alone, because he won't pander to the fans or the board.  He's a pragmatist who won't buy into "hate Liverpool, Everton are the centre of the universe" bullshit that gets pumped out by the club's PR department.  The fans themselves know this, which is why so many of them are fuming.  They want delusions, not reality.

*and there's the rub. ;D
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33267 on: Today at 04:19:02 pm
Quote from: El Ninos Black Eye on Today at 03:54:12 pm
Breaking that he could be off to Spurs now as Fonseca has stalled. Everton will probably go in for Fonseca now

Unless Everton can skirt the tax rules that kept the Fonz from going to Spurs why would he go there?  I mean, unless that's just some made up bollox of course. ;)
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33268 on: Today at 04:22:34 pm
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 04:19:02 pm
Unless Everton can skirt the tax rules that kept the Fonz from going to Spurs why would he go there?  I mean, unless that's just some made up bollox of course. ;)

The story about taxes is already being dismissed by other Spurs reporters, so it may not have been the reason  :D

Im sure Fonseca was one of the biggest flavour of the month choices for Everton fans about 3 managers back.

 
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33269 on: Today at 04:29:10 pm
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:58:24 pm
No, its not.

You go to war with a competitive rival, you dont go to war with an ant unless you're another ant.

Like the US in Vietnam? Russia in Afghanistan? War is war. Know your enemy.
While Rafa is there he is the enemy.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33270 on: Today at 04:36:34 pm
Lets be honest here, Rafa has done more for the Coty of Liverpool in the last 20 years than Everton has.
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33271 on: Today at 04:40:50 pm
Dont see what the problem is apart from he might make Everton better.

Respect the man and I think itd be cool for him to be close to his family again.

Must have been a weird life theyve had for the has 8-10 years
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33272 on: Today at 04:43:41 pm
Quote from: Rich on Today at 10:06:45 am
Love him for what he did for this club and wish him all the best... but its going to be an uphill battle with that lot.

They would rather he failed, so they could sling mud at him, than he succeeded and improved their football club.
In many ways it's a win/win situation for us if Rafa does go to the shite.

If they continue to tread water, we get to laugh. If he steers them into danger of relegation, we get to laugh. If he wins something with them then they'll be foaming at the mouth because it will have taken a Red legend to dig them out of their quarter of a century and counting abject failure, so we can even laugh at that too.  ;D
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
Reply #33273 on: Today at 04:45:56 pm
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 04:29:10 pm
Like the US in Vietnam? Russia in Afghanistan? War is war. Know your enemy.
While Rafa is there he is the enemy.

Oh you meant war in the literal sense rather than....just silly football buzzwords :D

The 'dogs of war' nonsense is Everton all over, thats not us. We dont go to war with anyone, we're just better than them.
