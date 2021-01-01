The lads who i'm in a whatsapp group in who all go the game (10+ of us), none of us are arsed. I will clap him each and every time he brings any team to Anfield.
Honestly couldn't care less as long as Everton stay in their place or worse. I find it amusing how much the Evertonians I know are fuming about it though.
Good for you and your mates, I am arsed if that's OK.
The club comes first every single time against anyone. It was a snide move to go to Chelsea, especially as he knew it was a caretaker role with no chance of getting a long term contract, he earned a nice few quid and got the piss taken put of him by the fans and owner(s), he is barely a footnote in Chelsea's history even though he won a trophy. Worth it for the money.
I believe it is disrespectful to both club and fans to take the Everton job. He knows better than many the pain Hilsborough brought to the club, fans and the city (he professes to love) and he also knows Everton's hateful form in this area - justice for the 39, songs glorifying deaths, wall pushing gestures, etc. etc. Now, I think I am safe in assuming he was absolutely disgusted at all of this, however give me a nice wedge, close to home and I'm now an amnesiac and fine with it, what's the problem ? Worth it for the money.
He's an extremely wealthy man, he doesn't need the money so he is both a greedy bastard and extremely disrespectful to our club by not ruling it out immediately. This is the modern way, greedy mercenaries all around and I wish I could think Rafa isn't one - but the evidence looks like he is, sadly.
I still think and hope he doesn't take the job as he was marvelous for us and will always have legendary status but this will taint his legacy for me.