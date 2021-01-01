Exactly, as if those managers would take the cut in pay to manage the bitters, Simeone is on something like £30 million a year, so fat chance he'd take a £20 million plus a year pay cut to manage them, not sure what Conte was on but no doubt his wage demand would be quite high, doubt the bitters could afford him.



The bitters have ridiculous expectations that they're shopping at Harrods, when in reality they're shopping at Poundland.



If you look at their spending, then they are shopping at Harrods, but they are just buying the wrong things. Moshiri sees the shiny-shiny and just has to have it. I'd say that with the exceptions of Simeone (a bizarre outlier wages wise) and Guardiola (with his 'multi stream' income) none of the top managers are out of Everton's financial reach. The problem they have is that it's a shit job at a going nowhere club.Decent managers already have good jobs and even the not so good ones have a level of personal pride that puts them out of Everton's desperate clawing hands.