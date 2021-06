Unless it's Simeone or Conte, they are against everyone. They live in cloud cuckoo (clock) land and are as mad as a box of frogs.



Exactly, as if those managers would take the cut in pay to manage the bitters, Simeone is on something like £30 million a year, so fat chance he'd take a £20 million plus a year pay cut to manage them, not sure what Conte was on but no doubt his wage demand would be quite high, doubt the bitters could afford him.The bitters have ridiculous expectations that they're shopping at Harrods, when in reality they're shopping at Poundland.