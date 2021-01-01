Hes not good enough for Everton



I love this logic. Like theres a level of prestige that comes with that job. I would have thought they would have realised how fanciful and idea that is after Ancelotti ditched them as soon as he could.



Has there ever been a club with more highly inflated delusions of grandeur?This is a club that's had the likes of Billy Bingham, Gordon Lee, Mike Walker, David Moyes, Sam Allardyce, Walter smith and Marco Silva as manager.Ancelotti only went for the absurd money he was offered, and he could only stomach them for a season. He's also the only big-name manager they've had in my lifetime, and I'm 58. He was also past his best when he arrived too. I know Kendall was a big name for them in his playing days, but as a manager they wanted him sacked and painted ''Kendall Out'' on his garage door before he finally managed to turn them around and bring them their brief run of trophies that was the best in their entire history. His second and third stint with them as manager produced nothing.Despite that, here they are, exhibiting breathtaking arrogance by dismissing a manager who has won all these honours...1x World's Best Club Coach. (Valencia)2x Spanish Champion. (Valencia)1x UEFA Cup. (Valencia)1x Champions League. (Liverpool)1x FA Cup. (Liverpool)1x Charity Shield. (Liverpool)1x UEFA Super Cup. (Liverpool)1x Italian Cup. (Napoli)2x Italian Super Cup. (Napoli and Internazionale)1x FIFA Club World Cup. (Internazionale)1x Europa League. (chelsea)In the time it took Rafa to accrue those honours, Everton have won ... Zero. Zilch. Fuck all.