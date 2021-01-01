« previous next »
Author Topic: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

Stockholm Syndrome

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33040 on: Yesterday at 10:09:13 pm »
Quote from: WillG.LFC on Yesterday at 09:25:57 pm
And here come the pretzels

You could call them Whitey Whackers
Logged

Medellin

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33041 on: Yesterday at 10:12:51 pm »
Logged


El Ninos Black Eye

  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33042 on: Yesterday at 10:16:19 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:04:02 pm
It's their hatred towards Rafa. Even when he was Liverpool manager they hounding him constantly on Sky and helped set agendas against him.

If it was Rodgers, or even Hodgson if he was a bit younger, they'd be bigging it up.
Not sure where the hatred comes from though. Can only think it was Rafa who grassed Keys up to his wife about shagging his daughters best mate. The fucking hairy handed freak
Logged


cdav

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33043 on: Yesterday at 10:19:45 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 09:52:10 pm
And the follow-up

Dominic King@DominicKing_DM
Moshiri has made the approach for Benitez, not anyone else at Everton. If he proceeds and appoints him, it will be a remarkable show of doing as he pleases.

Begs the question: what's the point of Marcel Brands?

Remember a few weeks ago with the Super League them giving it the big one about how much their rich owner gets them....
Logged

vivabobbygraham

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33044 on: Yesterday at 10:24:19 pm »

Reel them in Rafa, lad
Logged



Flaccido Dongingo

  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33045 on: Yesterday at 10:24:24 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 09:53:00 pm
proxy-1" border="0
That's not Sam, there's no gravy there
Logged

FiSh77

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33046 on: Yesterday at 10:25:48 pm »
Quote
I can already hear them singing his name during yet another derby hammering

;D
Logged

Tesco tearaway∗

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33047 on: Yesterday at 10:26:26 pm »
Logged



slaphead

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33048 on: Yesterday at 10:29:20 pm »
Quote from: El Ninos Black Eye on Yesterday at 09:25:01 pm
https://twitter.com/andrew_m_swift/status/1405247183549501449?s=20

Horrible that baldy prick and hairy handed gobshite

haha state of them 2 getting would up. I don't get Gray's arguement though. Moshi doesn't get the Everton fans, but if he has of appointed Rafa 10 or 11 years ago when he left Liverpool it would of been ok. But 10 years later, no way. Which is it ?  The time he has been away or because he managed us ?
and who is that prick with the toupee. Trust me I can spot one of them a mile off. certain wig.
Logged

slaphead

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33049 on: Yesterday at 10:32:25 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 10:04:46 pm
:lmao :lmao :lmao

Thanks for that, sat here in fucking tears. The bit where the brown liquid comes out of his mouth. :lmao

That's amazing, what an absolute tube. He's like that kid in the witches that steam comes out of and green shit comes out of his mouth. If he has any kind of clout as an Everton fan they're in bigger trouble than I thought
Logged

Capon Debaser

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33050 on: Yesterday at 10:37:43 pm »
Logged


FiSh77

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33051 on: Yesterday at 10:38:16 pm »
fucks sake Capon :lmao
Logged

Red Berry

  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33052 on: Yesterday at 10:38:35 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:04:19 pm

Imagine if we appointed.l.. oh hang on, literally all of their managers have been shit, my analogy has failed utterly.

Well in a context that resonates, it would be like us appointing Mourinho after having him manage United (and Chelsea of course).
Logged




lamonti

  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33053 on: Yesterday at 10:40:07 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 08:40:54 pm
Rafa taking off his glasses and putting them back into the case as their relegation is confirmed will be better than winning ten straight Champions League's

hahahahahahahahahahahahahahhahahahahaha
Logged

vivabobbygraham

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33054 on: Yesterday at 10:41:44 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 10:37:43 pm
rk1" border="0
<a target='_blank' href='https://imgbb.com/'>private image upload[/url]


WTF's Mickey Quinn got to do with it?
Logged



LovelyCushionedHeader

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33055 on: Yesterday at 10:41:58 pm »
The time for Everton to appoint Rafa was last season, when no fans would be in the ground. By the time they were allowed back, he would have likely got them on side (or been sacked). So that makes this pretty much the worst time to make such a decision..
Logged


Flaccido Dongingo

  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33056 on: Yesterday at 10:42:00 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 10:32:25 pm
That's amazing, what an absolute tube. He's like that kid in the witches that steam comes out of and green shit comes out of his mouth. If he has any kind of clout as an Everton fan they're in bigger trouble than I thought
If you listen very carefully, and read between the lines, his exposition is an exact description of being an Everton supporter, for as long as he has, some examples;

"People have thrown things at me all my life", he was obviously at the Lyon game.

"I've been trained to take pain", goes without saying as an Everton fan.

"Bwaoogghhhhhhhhhh", again, the normal sound of a season ticket holder at the pit.
Logged

El Ninos Black Eye

  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33057 on: Yesterday at 10:45:05 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 10:29:20 pm
haha state of them 2 getting would up. I don't get Gray's arguement though. Moshi doesn't get the Everton fans, but if he has of appointed Rafa 10 or 11 years ago when he left Liverpool it would of been ok. But 10 years later, no way. Which is it ?  The time he has been away or because he managed us ?
and who is that prick with the toupee. Trust me I can spot one of them a mile off. certain wig.


😂😂😂Thats Paul Robinson
Logged


lamonti

  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33058 on: Yesterday at 10:46:03 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 09:30:18 pm
I'd love Rafa to take a job at a Championship club, just as a breath of fresh air, as he's only ever managed at the top, and never has a manager been stabbed in the back as much as he has, less media scrutiny, and less pressure on him, doubt it would happen, but you never know

Managed Extremadura and Tenerife and some other lot before Valencia!
Logged

John C

  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33059 on: Yesterday at 10:47:21 pm »
Logged

slaphead

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33060 on: Yesterday at 10:47:32 pm »
Quote from: El Ninos Black Eye on Yesterday at 10:45:05 pm
😂😂😂Thats Paul Robinson

Is it really??  I  thought it was him at the start then thought theres no way it could be him. What a spice boy he is now
Logged

Schmidt

  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33061 on: Yesterday at 10:51:59 pm »
Take us out of the equation and Rafa is the ideal appointment. Very good manager, loves to implement structure at the clubs he goes to, isn't a yes man and will overrule Moshiri's fantasy football attempts, would make them a difficult to beat proposition and knows how to build a strong squad on a budget. He could really do a lot to rebuild them, but they'll reject him because everything they do revolves around us.
Logged

Capon Debaser

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33062 on: Yesterday at 10:55:42 pm »
anfield5-2" border="0
Logged


Capon Debaser

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33063 on: Yesterday at 10:56:47 pm »
Logged


Son of Spion＊

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33064 on: Yesterday at 11:25:57 pm »
Quote from: El Ninos Black Eye on Yesterday at 09:25:01 pm
https://twitter.com/andrew_m_swift/status/1405247183549501449?s=20

Horrible that baldy prick and hairy handed gobshite

A reply in there about Keys: ''Wolf hands.''  :lmao

Logged

Son of Spion＊

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33065 on: Yesterday at 11:30:28 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 09:49:28 pm
rafa-1" border="0

Shit. I forgot that if Rafa goes to the pit, they'll claim his Istanbul CL trophy as theirs, won't they?  ::)
Logged

Caligula?

  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33066 on: Yesterday at 11:39:00 pm »
I don't like seeing Rafa go there but can't blame him if he does. He'll be on a massive contract and it'll probably be the biggest one he'll have from now until the end of his career as a manager. Not to mention a chance to manage in the Premier League again and this time with a club that doesn't really flirt with relegation.
Logged

Son of Spion＊

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)

How small did you say Ever26n are, Rafa?

Logged

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,368
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33068 on: Yesterday at 11:59:16 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Yesterday at 09:18:39 pm
I'm imagining a plane ,with the Everton badge on the tail, flying through a storm. Pilot Ancelotti has grabbed the last parachute, opened the emergency exit, salute, give it a rather dismissive 'Ciao.' and jumped. Moshila' comes over the tannoy 'Does anyone know how to fly this plane?'. The passengers, made up entirely of unemployed managers, look at each other rather sheepishly. Rafa stands up, walks to the front of the plane 'I shall get us down safely.' he says as he slams the cockpit door behind him. He sits in the captains seat, puts the throttles to full and pushes the joystick full forward. 'Down we go.' he laughs to himself.
Very good
Logged
"This is the way God loves us - through people." Alisson Becker

Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something

"So that is where you'll find me; in the dust and the desolation, the gaps and the ghost towns. The eerie empty places and lost turns of the world"

Online Gifted Right Foot

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,966
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33069 on: Today at 12:06:34 am »
A real shame.  Not because he's managed us and gone to them, it's just that they don't even deserve him in the first place and won't treat him well. 
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,923
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33070 on: Today at 12:19:52 am »
That lot are insane if they dont want Rafa Benitez as manager. Tossing off that hes not good enough when hes when hes worked miracles with crap and no budget for years. Hes far too good for them. I dont want this appointment he'll make them very hard to beat. Somehow. and get showered with boos and children for his troubles.
Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Bend it like Atkinson": Now on screens worldwide.

Offline S

  • pineless
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,442
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33071 on: Today at 12:38:07 am »
Hes not good enough for Everton

I love this logic. Like theres a level of prestige that comes with that job. I would have thought they would have realised how fanciful and idea that is after Ancelotti ditched them as soon as he could.
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,942
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33072 on: Today at 01:01:04 am »
Someone will put all this stuff about them down on paper and in 2180 this will viewed a 21st century Dickens equivalent classic saga with Bill Kenwright as Mr Pickwick, Big Dunc as the Artful Dodger and Moshiri seen as Ebeneezer Scrooge when he refuses to fund the dream stadium after the freebie ground fell through.

Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Caligula?

  • Mr Negativity here, Im worried about... Everything. In no danger of saying anything positive about anyone or anything any time soon.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,376
  • SPQR
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33073 on: Today at 01:15:43 am »
That being said I wouldn't be surprised if they're still without a manager a month from now before scrambling to promote Drunken Duncan and proclaiming it was because he "gets" the club in an attempt to save face.
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,141
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33074 on: Today at 01:19:20 am »
Just browsed GOT. Why are they so against Nuno? Weird bunch.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,248
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: FC Class & Dignity. The Senior club in the city thread.(The new Everton thread)
« Reply #33075 on: Today at 01:22:32 am »
Quote from: S on Today at 12:38:07 am
Hes not good enough for Everton

I love this logic. Like theres a level of prestige that comes with that job. I would have thought they would have realised how fanciful and idea that is after Ancelotti ditched them as soon as he could.
Has there ever been a club with more highly inflated delusions of grandeur?

This is a club that's had the likes of Billy Bingham, Gordon Lee, Mike Walker, David Moyes, Sam Allardyce, Walter smith and Marco Silva as manager.

Ancelotti only went for the absurd money he was offered, and he could only stomach them for a season. He's also the only big-name manager they've had in my lifetime, and I'm 58. He was also past his best when he arrived too. I know Kendall was a big name for them in his playing days, but as a manager they wanted him sacked and painted ''Kendall Out'' on his garage door before he finally managed to turn them around and bring them their brief run of trophies that was the best in their entire history. His second and third stint with them as manager produced nothing.

Despite that, here they are, exhibiting breathtaking arrogance by dismissing a manager who has won all these honours...

1x World's Best Club Coach. (Valencia)

2x Spanish Champion. (Valencia)

1x UEFA Cup. (Valencia)

1x Champions League. (Liverpool)

1x FA Cup. (Liverpool)

1x Charity Shield. (Liverpool)

1x UEFA Super Cup. (Liverpool)

1x Italian Cup. (Napoli)

2x Italian Super Cup. (Napoli and Internazionale)

1x FIFA Club World Cup. (Internazionale)

1x Europa League. (chelsea)

In the time it took Rafa to accrue those honours, Everton have won ... Zero. Zilch. Fuck all.  :wave



Logged
