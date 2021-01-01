« previous next »
I take it the mad bastards will be calling for a takeover at the club as well. On this occasion they might have a point, to be fair. Absolute contempt for the support.
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 08:22:14 pm
Who is Alan Myers & is he a decent enough source?

He seems to be cooling the hype around it.

I choose to believe him then :lmao
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:19:10 pm
To be honest it will be doing everybody a favour, no less Rafa, if thats what they do. Its a mad choice by him to join and he will get hounded every day. You cant even feel sorry for him either because its his choice.
Exactly.

Funny though either way cos if he does or doesnt get it theres blue heads bursting everywhere ;D
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 08:22:14 pm
Who is Alan Myers & is he a decent enough source?

He seems to be cooling the hype around it.

No idea but hope he's right. Why can't they just reappoint Fat Sam and be done with it? It's a win for all parties. Except Everton.
Dont think his happens. Think theyll see the reaction and back out.
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 08:22:14 pm
Who is Alan Myers & is he a decent enough source?

He seems to be cooling the hype around it.

Prentice is saying it's on, surely he knows
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 08:22:14 pm
Who is Alan Myers & is he a decent enough source?

He seems to be cooling the hype around it.

No idea but Myers is Sky's Sport's main Editor, it definitely being peddled by Sky as Vinny O'Connor has also said it's an unlikely appointment.
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:26:50 pm
No idea but Myers is Sky's Sport's main Editor, it definitely being peddled by Sky as Vinny O'Connor has also said it's an unlikely appointment.

I think they mean unlikely as surprising rather than unlikely as well, unlikely.
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 07:56:53 pm
I feel for Montse... the stuff she is going to have to put up with.

Few more years without getting a new watch...
Quote from: L4Red on Today at 08:27:36 pm
I think they mean unlikely as surprising rather than unlikely as well, unlikely.

God knows, some Blues on Twitter are tying to claim that Conte will be the new manager. As I said by tomorrow there will probably be a new name there.  ;D
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 08:14:10 pm
The funny thing is, we'll be more appreciative and supportive of him than they will.

We'll probably applaud him and sing his name in the Derby, whilst the shite are slagging him off.  :lmao

We'll sing his name and sing about istanbul - He'll surely acknowledge it and piss of the bitters even more... :D
Quote from: stewy17 on Today at 08:20:44 pm
Chelsea was bad but this is awful. I'm being mellow dramatic of course, but I'm gutted and it definitely affects his legacy, for me.
Can't beat a bit of mellow drama, I recommend Monarch of the Glen.
Quote from: jillc on Today at 08:28:54 pm
God knows, some Blues on Twitter are tying to claim that Conte will be the new manager. As I said by tomorrow there will probably be a new name there.  ;D
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 07:46:39 pm
I'll never have a bad word to say about him. A true Liverpool legend and if he manages the blueshite my perception of him won't change.

This.  LFC fans acting all pissy should have a word with themselves.  I don't especially like it, but only because Rafa's a decent human being and a sizeable chunk of Everton fans are a pack of animals.  I'll always love Rafa for what he's done for our club and how he tried to protect it.

If Rafa goes there, he might (naively) think he can be a peacemaker between the two sets of fans.  I doubt he can achieve that, but he will concentrate on doing what's best for Everton rather than trying to keep up with us, regardless of what the Bitters themselves think.

He won't give a shit about being "Evertonised", or saying shit about the Redshite to appease the blue masses - he'll call them out for what they are and tell them to get their fucking priorities straight and concentrate on supporting their own club rather than hating us. 

Who knows?  It might even make the derbies more bearable.  I can't see him coaching his players to kick lumps out of our players at least, no matter how that lot will howl for it.  I think it has the potential to be rather amusing as he douses that lot with the biggest reality check of the century. It'll be like the Damned United. ;D
He wants to stay involved in football, it's very local to him and he owes us absolutely nowt but if Rafa was in front of me now i'd be "REALLY Rafa, are you THAT desperate".

Hope he takes them down. Still love him though.
Rafa setting up a 4-2-3-1 with Tom Davis as their Mascherabo.
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on Today at 08:22:43 pm
I take it the mad bastards will be calling for a takeover at the club as well. On this occasion they might have a point, to be fair. Absolute contempt for the support.
Nothing new there.

Bitters are the most masochistic fanbase in the league. Their club has been screwing them over and taking the piss out of them for decades now, but they fall for it every single time.

All the club have to do is offer yet another false promise and the Welsh natives lap it up like hungry mongrels. Look at how many times they've 'announced' BMD now. Honestly, it's embarrassing, but the delusionals lap it up with relish. Maybe they'll come up with another embarrassing soundbite they can all get behind. 'People's Club' 'Chosen' etc..  :lmao Maybe that mad Baxendale woman can announce (again) the city will soon be blue if they rent another  office in the Liver Building.  :lmao

Honestly, Everton troll their ridiculous fanbase week in, week out, and have been doing so for decades. They then throw the rabid mob off their scent by pointing towards Anfield and saying ''it's all their fault.'' Of course, the Bitters all fall for it yet again.
Quote from: Onward Liverpudlian on Today at 08:34:10 pm
He wants to stay involved in football, it's very local to him and he owes us absolutely nowt but if Rafa was in front of me now i'd be "REALLY Rafa, are you THAT desperate".

Hope he takes them down. Still love him though.

exactly this!
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 08:33:08 pm


It could well be, they only said Conte they didn't say which one.  ;D
Quote from: Skrtelonparole on Today at 08:29:50 pm
We'll sing his name and sing about istanbul - He'll surely acknowledge it and piss of the bitters even more... :D
That alone would make them bringing him in absolutely amazing. Their heads would explode.  ;D
I wonder if Everton will do one of those video montages with him holding the trophies he has won?
Rafa taking off his glasses and putting them back into the case as their relegation is confirmed will be better than winning ten straight Champions League's
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:19:14 pm
:wave



Well, they did say they wanted a manager who ''gets them.''  ;D
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:20:42 pm
So if he takes them to 6th place we can laugh at them having to revere him.

Imagine their reaction if he won them the League Cup or FA Cup
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 08:40:31 pm
Hahaha they're fuming.

https://twitter.com/beINSPORTS_EN/status/1405237815462477832?s=19

Who ate the guy who ate Richard Keyes? Crikey.

Can smell the gout from here.
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 08:40:31 pm
Hahaha they're fuming.

https://twitter.com/beINSPORTS_EN/status/1405237815462477832?s=19

Now I hope it happens. And Paul Robinson chiming in  :lmao

Both of them look awful, not sure the Abu Dhabi lifestyle agrees with them.


Wow. An Everton manager I would actually like (A lot!).
The great and the good of Everton are taking it well...

Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 08:41:51 pm
Well, they did say they wanted a manager who ''gets them.''  ;D

:D :D :D
Quote from: Skrtelonparole on Today at 08:27:44 pm
Few more years without getting a new watch...

I'm sure we can arrange a whip round at the Wolves game next season to buy her a token of our appreciation after Rafa's taken the bastards down ;D
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Today at 08:46:15 pm
The great and the good of Everton are taking it well...



The only thing that will be bemusing Shanks and Catterick is the fact that Everton are being linked with someone who has actually won something.
Quote from: thekitkatshuffler on Today at 08:46:15 pm
The great and the good of Everton are taking it well...



And Mike Parry as well!
:wave

Quote from: Oskar on Today at 08:45:44 pm
Now I hope it happens. And Paul Robinson chiming in  :lmao

Both of them look awful, not sure the Abu Dhabi lifestyle agrees with them.
Richard (Moon Face) Keys.  :)
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 08:40:31 pm
Hahaha they're fuming.

https://twitter.com/beINSPORTS_EN/status/1405237815462477832?s=19
Robinson & Gray there abit daft. Keys supports Coventry don't he?
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 08:40:31 pm
Hahaha they're fuming.

https://twitter.com/beINSPORTS_EN/status/1405237815462477832?s=19

Shouldnt be near a job like Everton

Im sorry what haha. Do they realise who they are talking about? A mid table club of total irrelevance ffs
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 08:49:28 pm
Shouldnt be near a job like Everton

Im sorry what haha. Do they realise who they are talking about? A mid table club of total irrelevance ffs

He shouldn't. He's better than that ;)
