I'll never have a bad word to say about him. A true Liverpool legend and if he manages the blueshite my perception of him won't change.



This. LFC fans acting all pissy should have a word with themselves. I don't especially like it, but only because Rafa's a decent human being and a sizeable chunk of Everton fans are a pack of animals. I'll always love Rafa for what he's done for our club and how he tried to protect it.If Rafa goes there, he might (naively) think he can be a peacemaker between the two sets of fans. I doubt he can achieve that, but he will concentrate on doing what's best for Everton rather than trying to keep up with us, regardless of what the Bitters themselves think.He won't give a shit about being "Evertonised", or saying shit about the Redshite to appease the blue masses - he'll call them out for what they are and tell them to get their fucking priorities straight and concentrate on supporting their own club rather than hating us.Who knows? It might even make the derbies more bearable. I can't see him coaching his players to kick lumps out of our players at least, no matter how that lot will howl for it. I think it has the potential to be rather amusing as he douses that lot with the biggest reality check of the century. It'll be like the Damned United.